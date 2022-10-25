Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe each struck twice as Paris St Germain blasted seven past Maccabi Haifa to secure their passage to the Champions League knockout stage.Messi needed just 19 minutes to put the Frenchmen ahead and Mbappe made it 2-0 with 32 minutes gone before the third member of the PSG superstar triumvirate, Neymar, struck to make it 3-0.Abdoulaye Seck pulled one back but Messi’s second sent the home side in at the break 4-1 ahead and although Seck doubled his tally five minutes after the break, the Israeli champions’ night in Paris was to take a significant turn...

2 DAYS AGO