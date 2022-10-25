Read full article on original website
Manchester United to rival Real Madrid for Brazilian wonderkid
Manchester United have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Endrick and have been encouraged to send scouts to watch the player in action. The 16-year-old became Palmeiras‘ youngest first-team goalscorer in the club’s history last night when he scored a brace to decide the clash with rivals Athletico.
Inter Milan 4-0 Viktoria Plzen: Serie A giants ease into last 16 of the Champions League - and send Barcelona crashing out in the process - with comfortable victory over the Czech minnows
Inter Milan booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League by sweeping aside Viktoria Plzen in a victory that confirmed Barcelona's elimination at the group stage. A double from Edin Dzeko, Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first-half header and a late Romelu Lukaku strike sealed the home side's progression into the knockout rounds as Xavi's Barcelona team watched on from afar before playing Bayern Munich later on Wednesday.
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Seals Win For Manchester United v Sheriff
Manchester United have sealed their win against Sheriff. You can see Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal here.
Lionel Messi leads Paris St Germain to huge win and Champions League progress
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe each struck twice as Paris St Germain blasted seven past Maccabi Haifa to secure their passage to the Champions League knockout stage.Messi needed just 19 minutes to put the Frenchmen ahead and Mbappe made it 2-0 with 32 minutes gone before the third member of the PSG superstar triumvirate, Neymar, struck to make it 3-0.Abdoulaye Seck pulled one back but Messi’s second sent the home side in at the break 4-1 ahead and although Seck doubled his tally five minutes after the break, the Israeli champions’ night in Paris was to take a significant turn...
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Bayern Munich - Champions League
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Porto boost hopes Champions League last-16 spot with win at Brugge
FC Porto pulled off a convincing 4-0 victory away at Group B leaders Club Brugge on Wednesday and will advance to the last-16 of the Champions League after Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen drew 2-2 later in the day. Mehdi Taremi put Porto into a first-half lead before goalkeeper Diogo...
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli 'holds a club-wide meeting that includes Massimiliano Allegri's first team squad in order to preach "unity" amid the Italian club being under investigation for "falsifying accounts" over three years'
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli called all of the club's staff together, including Massimiliano Allegri's first team squad, to give a speech regarding the capital gains case that is facing the club. The Italian giants are reportedly currently under investigation by Turin Public Prosecutor's Office for falsifying accounts. According to La...
Diego Simeone sees crazy Champions League ending as symbolic of Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid could not get over the line against Bayer Leverkusen and the result of their 2-2 draw is that Los Colchoneros will not be in the Champions League in the new year. They could barely have come closer to salvation. In the final play of the game, Atleti missed...
Real Madrid to earn money from Atletico and Barcelona Champions League exits
The good news continues to flow for Real Madrid and Florentino Perez will no doubt have let slip a rare grin upon finding out that Barcelona’s misery represents extra profit for his club. Los Blancos are the only Spanish side left in the competition. It means that they will...
RB Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League holders lose for the first time this season as Timo Werner's winner puts Germans in pole position to reach last 16
Champions League holders Real Madrid suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of a rampant RB Leipzig who deserved their 3-2 home win. Carlo Ancelotti's team had won 14 of their 16 games played suffering just two draws. This was the first time they had lost since May when they were beaten 1-0 away at Atletico Madrid having rested half the team because they had just won the league.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward returns to group training
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to group training after being ordered to train alone last week by manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo, 37, refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last Wednesday and was subsequently dropped for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Chelsea. Ten Hag later said...
Benfica end Juventus' Champions League hopes in seven-goal thriller
Benfica's Rafa Silva scored two superb goals as they edged Juventus 4-3 in a thriller at Estadio da Luz on Tuesday to seal a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League and end the Italian club's chances in this year's competition. Benfica have 11 points from five games,...
Champions League talking points: Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico out; Kvaratskhelia and Mudryk shine
Matchday five of the Champions League saw 12 teams qualify for the knockout stages, with plenty of goals, heartbreak and drama along the way. Early exits for Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Atletico Madrid will be bitter for those fans and players, while Chelsea and Bayern Munich look like title contenders after finishing as winners of their groups.
RB Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos stunned into defeat
Match report and player ratings as RB Leipzig see off Real Madrid in the Champions League.
At World Cup, Portugal is a lot more than Cristiano Ronaldo
For the last two decades or so, Portugal arrived at every major tournament with all eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo. The team’s hopes of doing well at World Cups and European Championships were mostly dependent on whether Ronaldo could successfully lead his team to victory. He will still be Portugal’s...
PETE JENSON: Barcelona face a 'miracle or hell' tonight with their Champions League fate in Inter's hands... cash-strapped club look set for a £17m shortfall and the Europa League before Bayern visit
Former Spain goalkeeper Santi Canizares summed up Barca's plight on Spanish radio on Tuesday night when he said: ‘If I’m sat at home and my neighbour appears at my window and tells me to look out for a flying donkey I dismiss him as an idiot and don’t take any notice.
'I'd be surprised if he went there': Rio Ferdinand expresses doubts over viability of Juventus hiring Zinedine Zidane as their season plunges to new depths with defeat at Benfica ending their Champions League campaign
Rio Ferdinand has poured scorn on the idea that Zinedine Zidane could make a return to Turin as manager 21 years after departing as a player. Juventus were eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday evening at the group stage following a 4-3 loss away at Benfica, plunging the club's season to new depths.
Relieved Ronaldo scores in frustrating return as Man United advance in Europa League
MANCHESTER, England -- In the end, it was a routine 3-0 win for Manchester United against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday night. Goals from Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo assured the result in Ronaldo's first match back since being sidelined by manager Erik ten Hag.
