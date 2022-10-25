JAMES CITY-Johnson, Gasink & Baxter, LLP, an estate law firm located on Professional Drive, recently welcomed a new addition to its team. Laura Feltman has been announced as the firm’s new associate attorney. Feltman graduated from George Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in economics. While later serving in the U.S. Air Force, Feltman attended the law school at College of William & Mary through the Air Force’s funded legal education program. She was a judge advocate for 12 years before retiring as a lieutenant colonel.

