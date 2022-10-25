Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Local Groups Proclaim Oyster Renaissance In Hampton
HAMPTON—Representatives from Hampton University, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Shored Up Ecotours, Sam Rust Seafood, Fuller’s Raw Bar, the City of Hampton, and students from City of Hampton elementary schools, gathered at the docks outside of Bull Island Brewing Company on Thursday, October 27 to generate interest and awareness about the impact oysters have on Hampton and the Chesapeake Bay.
Physicists at William and Mary In Search Of A Few (More) Good Women
WILLIAMSBURG-Physics is considered among the most demanding of the sciences, a rigorous discipline that takes dedication to master. It’s also an overwhelmingly male-dominated field. Ran Yang, a lecturer in physics at the College of William and Mary knows that firsthand and wants to change the equation. Want to read...
Anime Convention To Be Held At Hampton Roads Convention Center November 4-6
HAMPTON-The popular Nekocon, an annual anime convention, will return to the Hampton Roads Convention Center Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6. Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Dr. The event will include art displays, vendors, guest stars, costumes, dancing, games, and other activities. Nekocon, which first...
Johnson, Gasink & Baxter Welcomes New Associate Attorney
JAMES CITY-Johnson, Gasink & Baxter, LLP, an estate law firm located on Professional Drive, recently welcomed a new addition to its team. Laura Feltman has been announced as the firm’s new associate attorney. Feltman graduated from George Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in economics. While later serving in the U.S. Air Force, Feltman attended the law school at College of William & Mary through the Air Force’s funded legal education program. She was a judge advocate for 12 years before retiring as a lieutenant colonel.
Pharrell’s non-profit invites local educators and community to attend Mighty Dream for free
According to a press release, YELLOW, whose mission is to even the odds through education, will be offering free education and community programming for free during the Mighty Dream Forum that takes place November 1-3.
Long-serving former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank dies
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Longtime former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank has passed away. The city clerk's office confirmed the news on Thursday. Frank served four terms as mayor from 1996 until his retirement in 2010. The Newport News native became the first directly-elected mayor in the city's history. Before that, he served two terms as vice mayor.
Virginia Air & Space Science Center Hosting STEM Career Day November 5
HAMPTON—The Virginia Air & Space Science Center (VASSC) invites K-12 students and their families to its STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Career Day on Saturday, November 5 from 10am to 3pm. In partnership with NASA Langley Research Center and local STEM-based companies, the Career Day’s mission is to...
Three Local Nursing Homes Make Newsweek’s List For Best Nursing Homes For 2023
NEWORT NEWS-Three Virginia Health Services nursing homes and rehabilitation centers have made the list of Newsweek’s Best Nursing Homes for 2023. On October 24, it was revealed that James River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newport News, Coliseum Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hampton, and Walter Reed Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester earned the recognition.
Chicken Salad Chick Signs Agreement in Virginia Beach
October 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // Virginia Beach, Va. - Chicken Salad Chick has announced the signing of a 6-unit development deal for Virginia Beach with an existing franchisee. Behind the agreement is current Chicken Salad Chick franchisee Melissa Holt, who opened the Hampton, Virginia location at 2850 Kilgore Avenue...
Historic Yorktown Village Business Owners Embrace Canines’ Daily Ritual
YORK-Chances are, if you’ve spent anytime at the Yorktown Waterfront or the businesses that surround it, you’ve heard them coming. Dasher, a two-year-old male Redbone Coonhound, and his adoptive sister, Bea, of the same breed, have accumulated a fanbase while being chauffeured around town by their owner, retired U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Barry Deer.
Newport News Yard District Block Party Scheduled For November 2
NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News, in partnership with Pro\vost Construction and clean energy campaign WINDSdays, invites interested parties to join them at The Yard District Block Party on Wednesday, November 2 from 3pm to 7pm. There will be an official wind art dedication of Fluidity, a kinetic wind...
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
Virginia Peninsula Chamber Hosting Seminar On Banking Challenges For Companies November 3
HAMPTON-Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will host a business education seminar entitled “Current Insurance And Banking Challenges For Companies” on Thursday, November 3. Guests speakers for the seminar will be Alan Delahunty with McGriff Insurance, who will speak on current insurance challenges and what companies are facing in...
Petersburg mourning death of firefighter Sgt. Michael Clark
The Petersburg community is mourning the loss of one of their longtime firefighters, Sgt. Michael Clark.
Voters question election signs in Virginia Beach
The signs read, "Scan for your new voting district & ballot candidates" and have a QR code. If someone follows the QR code with their cell phone, it takes them to the website for Students First VA.
Influential Real Estate Developer, Michael Britt known as Officiallilmike secures multi-million dollar deal approval for Norfolk, Virginia’s Sycamore Plaza
Successful entrepreneur Michael Britt is elated to announce his firm has succeeded in getting Norfolk’s new Multi-million-dollar development plans approved. Michael, together with his mentor, Laushaun Robinson; owner of DT Builders got the development plans approved and even obtained a multi-million dollar loan for the development despite receiving no grants or funding from the city of Norfolk.
Registration Now Open For Photo Opportunities With Santa In Downtown Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-Williamsburg Downtown’s favorite Santa will be available for photo visits in the heart of downtown Williamsburg daily from Friday, November 25 through Friday, December 23. Jim Hines, who played Santa at Yankee Candle Village for many years before it closed, and his elves look forward to setting up Santa’s workshop at the Memorie Group Real Estate Office located at 439 Prince George St. in Merchants Square for the Christmas season ahead.
Gov. Youngkin to invest billions to fix I-64 bottleneck, deepen Norfolk Harbor
Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday released a progress report about transportation in Hampton Roads.
Hampton A Test Bed For Weather System
HAMPTON – The City of Hampton and Hampton University are partnering with TruWeather Solutions on an urban weather-sensing test system. The goal of the project, which is part of a Small Business Innovation Research grant awarded by NASA to TruWeather, is to research weather data and forecast services for low-altitude urban and suburban flight.
Military officials review investigation findings in death of Navy SEAL
Training procedures changed to increase safety VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Military officials are reviewing the findings of an investigation into the death of U.S. Navy SEAL Capt. Brian Bourgeois during a routine training on a Virginia Beach base. Those officials have not released their findings yet but have confirmed that they’ve changed training procedures to increase safety as a result of […]
