Manchester United report: Three strikers emerge as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacements
Manchester United have identified three potential replacements for wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The Portugal international faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after he was criticised for leaving the stadium before the final whistle in last week's 2-0 victory over Tottenham (opens in new tab). We check...
Liverpool report: Reds to battle Manchester United for Portuguese wonderkid
Liverpool and Manchester United are both looking to sign an 18-year-old from Benfica
ESPN
Chelsea hit eight past Vllaznia with four Sam Kerr goals; PSG, Real Madrid draw
Sam Kerr starred for Chelsea, scoring four goals as the WSL title holders emphatically bested their Albanian counterparts Vllaznia 8-0 in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday. After opening the scoring inside the box on 10 minutes, Kerr doubled her tally after the half hour before Pernille Harder made...
Man Utd star Casemiro hails ‘exceptional person’ Cristano Ronaldo for helping him and Antony following summer transfers
MANCHESTER UNITED new boy Casemiro has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as an "exceptional person" after helping him and fellow summer signing Antony settle in at Old Trafford. Casemiro, 30, worked with Ronaldo, 37, at Real Madrid, where they won one LaLiga title and four Champions Leagues together. And the Brazil star...
Yardbarker
Talks today: Man United boss Ten Hag and star player Ronaldo set for crucial meeting
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will reportedly hold important talks with Cristiano Ronaldo today to discuss the player’s situation at Old Trafford. This will be their first meeting since Ronaldo was banished from the Man Utd squad for walking out early from their 2-0 win over Tottenham, according to the Manchester Evening News.
Man Utd 3 Sheriff Tiraspol 0 LIVE RESULT: Ronaldo scores on winning return to side as Red Devils thrash minnows
MANCHESTER UNITED beat Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0 in the Europa League this evening at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo started the clash for United, who went 1-0 up through Diogo Dalot in the 44th minute. Marcus Rashford then doubled United's lead with a cool finish midway through the second half. Ronaldo then...
Man Utd news LIVE: Rangnick claims board DENIED Haaland, Diaz, Gvardiol signings, Sheriff build up
FORMER Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has claimed that he had efforts to sign Erling Haaland and other names blocked during his time at Old Trafford. The Austria boss was supposed to move into a senior role at the club but instead opted to join the national team. He has...
Champions League Matchday 5 Preview, Continued
4. Rangers4004-150 Matchday 5 Fixtures: Rangers at Napoli in Naples, Italy ; Liverpool at Ajax in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Rundown: One of the most dominant clubs in the world this year, Napoli, are unbeaten across all competitions through the season so far. In the Champions league they have been particularly great, boasting huge wins over the likes of Ajax and Liverpool, respectively. Napoli will host Rangers on Wednesday looking to continue their unbeaten streak and lock up 1st place in Group A. In the other matchup, Liverpool will travel to Ajax where they only need a draw to ensure qualification. As for Ajax qualification hopes, a win at home against an inconsistent Liverpool and a win against Rangers next week are entirely plausible. But, the issue for the Dutch side is that they are far behind Liverpool in goal differential.
PSG duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe bagged two goals each, while Kai Havertz's screamer helped Chelsea secure qualification... so which other stars from round five make our Champions League team of the week?
The fifth round of the Champions League group stage yet again provided some scintillating displays. Some teams fared better than others, with PSG and Liverpool cruising to impressive victories while Juventus and Real Madrid were bested when they visited Benfica and RB Leipzig respectively. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Tottenham were...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward must adapt to squad role as Erik ten Hag establishes authority
Twenty-five minutes before kick-off at Stamford Bridge, as the players put the finishing touches on their warm-up, the pitch-side conversation was dominated by an absent presence. Cristiano Ronaldo's petulance in the dying minutes against Tottenham last Wednesday meant he was not part of United's matchday squad against Chelsea at the...
Arsenal need to ‘reset’ after PSV defeat, says Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta said Arsenal would need to “reset” after slipping to just a second defeat of the season in losing at PSV Eindhoven.The Gunners needed just a point to secure top spot in their Europa League group but were beaten 2-0 in the Netherlands as Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong scored the goals.The hosts also had three goals disallowed for offside as Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men confirmed their own place in the knockout stages.Arsenal sit top of the Premier League and had won their opening four Group A games in the Europa League, with Van Nistelrooy’s former club Manchester...
SkySports
Alex Iwobi thriving for Everton after midfield reinvention under guidance of Frank Lampard
"Almost unstoppable". That is how Alex Iwobi describes the confidence he is currently playing with. Often, it is considered crude to speak about oneself in such high regard. Here, though, the self-proclamation is entirely justified. Iwobi has been directly involved in six Premier League goals this season, his best return for Everton - and it is only October.
BBC
Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'
The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
PSV 2 Arsenal 0 LIVE RESULT: Gunners’ unbeaten run ENDS as Dutch side show class in Europa League victory – updates
ARSENAL have seen their unbeaten run come to an end as they lost 2-0 to PSV Eindhoven tonight in the Europa League. Goals from Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong sealed the game for PSV, who also had three other goals ruled out for offside. RESULT: PSV 2-0 Arsenal. Live...
BBC
Carlos Corberan: West Bromwich Albion appoint ex-Huddersfield Town boss
Championship strugglers West Bromwich Albion have named former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan as head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 39-year-old Spaniard, who succeeds Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns, has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiakos in September. Corberan resigned as Huddersfield boss in July, having guided...
Yardbarker
Chelsea and Liverpool to rival Real Madrid for Premier League midfielder
Clubs across Europe are looking to pursue Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes in 2023. The Brazilian joined the Magpies in January 2022 and has made an instant impact to the squad. He is a creative, dominant midfielder who offers constant threat on the attack with his passing ability but is able to track back and contribute defensively.
Arsenal ‘open contract talks with technical director Edu amid speculation top rivals could pounce for Gunners legend’
ARSENAL will reportedly look to tie down technical director Edu amid speculation rivals could pounce for the Gunners legend. The 44-year-old has played a part in Arsenal's hugely successful start to the 2022/23 season, signing key players such as Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Premier League title rivals Manchester City.
lastwordonsports.com
Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup as Spurs Host Sporting Lisbon
Tottenham Hotspur still have some work to do to move into the Champions League knockout stages. A win would ensure that they progress, as they currently sit top of the group with seven points. Read on to find out who Last Word on Football predicts will don the Lilywhite strip to keep Spurs’ European silverware hopes alive.
Arsenal suffer first loss in 10 as Xavi Simons and Cody Gakpo inspire electric PSV
Ruud van Nistelrooy has a habit of ending Arsenal’s unbeaten runs. Some 18 years after he condemned the Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles to a first defeat in 50 league matches, his PSV Eindhoven side found frailties in Mikel Arteta’s young Gunners.A first loss in 10 games may not prevent them from topping the group and skipping the Europa League’s February fixtures, though a win over FC Zurich next week is now required to guaranteed top spot. But the cause for concern came instead from a shocking second-half display. This was much Arsenal’s worst performance of the season. Factor in Sunday’s draw...
SB Nation
Manchester City Women v Blackburn Rovers Women: Match Preview and Prediction
Manchester City begin their defence of the Intercontinental Cup as they welcome Blackburn Rovers to the Academy Stadium. The blues came from a goal down in the final in March to beat Chelsea 3-1 at Wimbledon to claim Gareth Taylor’s second major trophy as manager, and face Championship side Rovers in this season’s opening match.
