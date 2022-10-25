Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City have a penalty problem after Riyad Mahrez missed from the spot in a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night. Mahrez’s miss was was his third in four attempts. The Algerian also had a penalty saved in City’s previous Champions League tie earlier this month when they were held 0-0 in Copenhagen. It put City’s record under Guardiola at 25 failures from 80 penalties, a converstaion rate of 69 per cent – a poor return given the typical Premier League conversion rate is around 80 per cent. Erling Haaland has scored twice from...

1 DAY AGO