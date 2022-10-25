ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chelsea and Manchester City looking to make sensational swoop for PSG star

Chelsea and Manchester City are looking to make a sensational swoop for PSG star Lionel Messi. Despite reaching the latter stage of his career, Messi is showing no signs of slowing down. The Argentine has managed 23 goals and assists in just 16 games in all competitions, with PSG having an excellent chance of reaching the final stages of the Champions League.
ESPN

Chelsea hit eight past Vllaznia with four Sam Kerr goals; PSG, Real Madrid draw

Sam Kerr starred for Chelsea, scoring four goals as the WSL title holders emphatically bested their Albanian counterparts Vllaznia 8-0 in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday. After opening the scoring inside the box on 10 minutes, Kerr doubled her tally after the half hour before Pernille Harder made...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola worried about Man City’s ‘penalty problem’

Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City have a penalty problem after Riyad Mahrez missed from the spot in a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night. Mahrez’s miss was was his third in four attempts. The Algerian also had a penalty saved in City’s previous Champions League tie earlier this month when they were held 0-0 in Copenhagen. It put City’s record under Guardiola at 25 failures from 80 penalties, a converstaion rate of 69 per cent – a poor return given the typical Premier League conversion rate is around 80 per cent. Erling Haaland has scored twice from...
Yardbarker

Late resurgence not enough as Juventus get officially eliminated from UCL

After earning only three points from the first four matchdays, the writing was already on the wall for Juventus even before taking the trip the Lisbon. But whatever slim hope remained for the Old Lady in reaching the Champions League knockout stages was quashed at the hands of Benfica who sealed their qualification – alongside PSG – by beating the Italian giants for the second time.
ESPN

Chelsea qualify for Champions League last 16 with narrow win over Salzburg

Chelsea ensured qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-1 victory over FC Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, sending them four points clear at the top of Group E. Stunning goals scored either side of half-time by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz set...
Yardbarker

Manchester United to rival Real Madrid for Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester United have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Endrick and have been encouraged to send scouts to watch the player in action. The 16-year-old became Palmeiras‘ youngest first-team goalscorer in the club’s history last night when he scored a brace to decide the clash with rivals Athletico.
Daily Mail

Inter Milan 4-0 Viktoria Plzen: Serie A giants ease into last 16 of the Champions League - and send Barcelona crashing out in the process - with comfortable victory over the Czech minnows

Inter Milan booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League by sweeping aside Viktoria Plzen in a victory that confirmed Barcelona's elimination at the group stage. A double from Edin Dzeko, Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first-half header and a late Romelu Lukaku strike sealed the home side's progression into the knockout rounds as Xavi's Barcelona team watched on from afar before playing Bayern Munich later on Wednesday.
Daily Mail

Tottenham 1-1 Sporting Lisbon: Harry Kane has 95th-minute winner RULED OUT by VAR to leave Spurs' Champions League hopes in the balance after Bentancur cancelled out Edwards opener

On the touchline, Antonio Conte was in a screaming, emotional frenzy. First joy, then fury. His team were through, then they were not. They had scored, then they hadn't. That's football these days. That's VAR. The moral to the night, however, is simple: start earlier. Tottenham only began playing in...
FOX Sports

Barcelona out of Champions League even before loss to Bayern

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The game hadn't even kicked off yet and Barcelona had already lost. Barcelona was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League for the second consecutive season on Wednesday even before a 3-0 loss at home against Bayern Munich in a game that proved meaningless after Inter Milan defeated Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in the earlier game.
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool's impressive win at Ajax to reach the Champions League last-16 gives the club a 'really big lift' and allows the Reds to put shock defeat by Nottingham Forest behind them

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's Champions League win over Ajax will give the club a significant boost after a troubled start to the season. The Reds put in a polished display at the Johan Cruyff Arena to triumph 3-0 thanks to goals either side of half-time from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez as well as a fine Harvey Elliott effort.
Daily Mail

RB Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League holders lose for the first time this season as Timo Werner's winner puts Germans in pole position to reach last 16

Champions League holders Real Madrid suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of a rampant RB Leipzig who deserved their 3-2 home win. Carlo Ancelotti's team had won 14 of their 16 games played suffering just two draws. This was the first time they had lost since May when they were beaten 1-0 away at Atletico Madrid having rested half the team because they had just won the league.

Comments / 0

Community Policy