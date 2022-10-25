Read full article on original website
Liverpool report: Reds to battle Manchester United for Portuguese wonderkid
Liverpool and Manchester United are both looking to sign an 18-year-old from Benfica
Watch: Mohamed Salah's Delightful Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Against Ajax - UEFA Champions League
Liverpool take the lead after Ajax's wonderful start to tonight's Champions League match. The home side came out needing to win and tried everything in the first 20 minutes to do so. Two great chances fell to Steven Berghuis and Dusan Tadic but both failed to find the net despite it being easier to ...
Yardbarker
Chelsea and Manchester City looking to make sensational swoop for PSG star
Chelsea and Manchester City are looking to make a sensational swoop for PSG star Lionel Messi. Despite reaching the latter stage of his career, Messi is showing no signs of slowing down. The Argentine has managed 23 goals and assists in just 16 games in all competitions, with PSG having an excellent chance of reaching the final stages of the Champions League.
ESPN
Chelsea hit eight past Vllaznia with four Sam Kerr goals; PSG, Real Madrid draw
Sam Kerr starred for Chelsea, scoring four goals as the WSL title holders emphatically bested their Albanian counterparts Vllaznia 8-0 in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday. After opening the scoring inside the box on 10 minutes, Kerr doubled her tally after the half hour before Pernille Harder made...
Pep Guardiola worried about Man City’s ‘penalty problem’
Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City have a penalty problem after Riyad Mahrez missed from the spot in a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night. Mahrez’s miss was was his third in four attempts. The Algerian also had a penalty saved in City’s previous Champions League tie earlier this month when they were held 0-0 in Copenhagen. It put City’s record under Guardiola at 25 failures from 80 penalties, a converstaion rate of 69 per cent – a poor return given the typical Premier League conversion rate is around 80 per cent. Erling Haaland has scored twice from...
Yardbarker
Late resurgence not enough as Juventus get officially eliminated from UCL
After earning only three points from the first four matchdays, the writing was already on the wall for Juventus even before taking the trip the Lisbon. But whatever slim hope remained for the Old Lady in reaching the Champions League knockout stages was quashed at the hands of Benfica who sealed their qualification – alongside PSG – by beating the Italian giants for the second time.
ESPN
Chelsea qualify for Champions League last 16 with narrow win over Salzburg
Chelsea ensured qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-1 victory over FC Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, sending them four points clear at the top of Group E. Stunning goals scored either side of half-time by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz set...
Yardbarker
Manchester United to rival Real Madrid for Brazilian wonderkid
Manchester United have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Endrick and have been encouraged to send scouts to watch the player in action. The 16-year-old became Palmeiras‘ youngest first-team goalscorer in the club’s history last night when he scored a brace to decide the clash with rivals Athletico.
Inter Milan 4-0 Viktoria Plzen: Serie A giants ease into last 16 of the Champions League - and send Barcelona crashing out in the process - with comfortable victory over the Czech minnows
Inter Milan booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League by sweeping aside Viktoria Plzen in a victory that confirmed Barcelona's elimination at the group stage. A double from Edin Dzeko, Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first-half header and a late Romelu Lukaku strike sealed the home side's progression into the knockout rounds as Xavi's Barcelona team watched on from afar before playing Bayern Munich later on Wednesday.
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting Lisbon: Harry Kane has 95th-minute winner RULED OUT by VAR to leave Spurs' Champions League hopes in the balance after Bentancur cancelled out Edwards opener
On the touchline, Antonio Conte was in a screaming, emotional frenzy. First joy, then fury. His team were through, then they were not. They had scored, then they hadn't. That's football these days. That's VAR. The moral to the night, however, is simple: start earlier. Tottenham only began playing in...
FOX Sports
Barcelona out of Champions League even before loss to Bayern
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The game hadn't even kicked off yet and Barcelona had already lost. Barcelona was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League for the second consecutive season on Wednesday even before a 3-0 loss at home against Bayern Munich in a game that proved meaningless after Inter Milan defeated Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in the earlier game.
mailplus.co.uk
Man Utd 3 Sheriff 0: He was United’s diva Ronaldo, now it’s viva Ronaldo!
FROM diva Ronaldo to viva Ronaldo. For 80 minutes, this looked like being a night of frustration for Manchester United’s No 7 after he was brought off the naughty step by Erik ten Hag. Chances came and went. Then he scored one and it was ruled out for offside....
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool's impressive win at Ajax to reach the Champions League last-16 gives the club a 'really big lift' and allows the Reds to put shock defeat by Nottingham Forest behind them
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's Champions League win over Ajax will give the club a significant boost after a troubled start to the season. The Reds put in a polished display at the Johan Cruyff Arena to triumph 3-0 thanks to goals either side of half-time from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez as well as a fine Harvey Elliott effort.
Chelsea Women Are Ready For A Big Battle In The UEFA Champions League
They face off Vllaznia tonight after seeing off PSG last week.
PSV 2 Arsenal 0 LIVE RESULT: Gunners’ unbeaten run ENDS as Dutch side show class in Europa League victory – updates
ARSENAL have seen their unbeaten run come to an end as they lost 2-0 to PSV Eindhoven tonight in the Europa League. Goals from Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong sealed the game for PSV, who also had three other goals ruled out for offside. RESULT: PSV 2-0 Arsenal. Live...
RB Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League holders lose for the first time this season as Timo Werner's winner puts Germans in pole position to reach last 16
Champions League holders Real Madrid suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of a rampant RB Leipzig who deserved their 3-2 home win. Carlo Ancelotti's team had won 14 of their 16 games played suffering just two draws. This was the first time they had lost since May when they were beaten 1-0 away at Atletico Madrid having rested half the team because they had just won the league.
Pep Guardiola full of praise for ‘special’ Jude Bellingham ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash
The 19-year-old midfielder has scored twice in three Champions League meetings with Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp Punishment Revealed For Sending Off In Liverpool's Victory Over Manchester City
The Reds manager was sent off for his reaction to the non-award of a free kick for what he perceived to be a foul on Mohamed Salah.
Chelsea ratings: Kovacic produces midfield masterclass but Aubameyang is well off the pace in Salzburg win
CHELSEA booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-1 win over RB Salzburg in Austria. Mateo Kovacic gave the Blues the lead in the 23rd minute when his sumptuous left-footed strike from the edge of the area flew into the top corner. Salzburg levelled...
Barcelona Demoted From UEFA Champions League To Europa League
Barca will enter the Europa League at the last 32 stage. They will play a team that finishes second in the Europa League group phase.
