‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Cast Member Says He’d ‘Never Go Back’

By Lauren Weiler
 2 days ago

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 continues on with the drama thanks to the latest twist . The twist brought several new men and women to the beach, giving newcomers a shot at love with other Bachelor Nation members. Unfortunately, Paradise didn’t work out for Rick Leach . Here’s what he said about “never” going back.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 8 spoilers ahead.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 featured Rick Leach heading to the beach, but he didn’t last

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FaHj7_0imYghBe00
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 men | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rick Leach got his start on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette . He quickly became a fan favorite after proving he was definitely there for the right reasons, and he made it quite far in the competition. He then arrived during the twist in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Along with Rick Leach, Tyler Norris, Alex Bordyukov, Adam Todd, Rick Leach, and Olu Onajide arrived to meet the women. Sarah Hamrick, Kate Gallivan, Eliza Isichei, Jessenia Cruz, and Florence Moerenhout arrived to meet the men.

While Rick hoped to find love, he ran out of luck. He failed to connect with any of the women on the show and never made it to the beach, though several of the ladies mentioned how kind and genuine he appeared. It seems his kind nature wasn’t enough to allow him to stay, though. He and Olu were sent packing by Jesse Palmer after they failed to establish any lasting connections.

Rick Leach said he’d ‘never go back’ to ‘Paradise’

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 could’ve been Rick Leach’s big break at love — but the process failed him. His interaction with a fan proves he has no plan on ever revisiting a Bachelor Nation show again.

“Hope to see you get a real shot next season!” a fan wrote on Instagram, according to a screenshot posted to Reddit . “Totally unfair.”

“I would never go back,” Rick responded.

Fans on Reddit don’t blame him for his stance.

“Honestly, I would have been pissed too if I went all the way down there and didn’t get to go to the beach,” a fan commented.

“Like, I wasn’t looking forward to seeing Rick or anything, I think he was pretty bland on Michelle’s season, but it’s actually believable that he’d be there trying to find a relationship,” another fan wrote. “We could’ve gotten an engagement out of him.”

Serene Russell complimented him on Twitter

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Andrew’s Instagram Excuse for Not Sticking Up for Brittany Isn’t Enough

While Rick Leach may never step foot back on Bachelor in Paradise , Serene Russell had nothing but compliments to offer him.

“I’m [not going to lie], I was playing matchmaker in my head hoping to set Rick up with one of the girls at the beach,” Serene tweeted, according to Reddit . “He was truly so kind, understanding, and respectful to all of us women regardless of the circumstances. Upstanding human.”

Given this response from Serene and Brandon Jones’ recent post , many fans suspect something bad went down between her and Olu. With Olu and Rick leaving around the same time, it speaks volumes that Serene only publically acknowledged Rick’s fantastic character.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

