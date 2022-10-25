Read full article on original website
MacKenzie Scott gives Girl Scouts $85 million, the largest donation in the organization’s history
Break out your finest Thin Mints! Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $85 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 of its branches, the largest individual donation in that organization’s history. The surprise donation will be used to help it recover from the pandemic, which took a strong...
Census’s Allie Beazell Named 2022 dbt Community Champion
Census director of developer marketing recognized for her contribution to analytics engineering and data practitioner community. San Francisco, CA, USA – October 27, 2022 – Census, the first and leading reverse ETL platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to key business tools, today announced that Allie Beazell, director of developer marketing for Census, has received an award as a 2022 dbt Community Champion from dbt Labs. The dbt Community Champions were named during the dbt Partner Awards presented at Coalesce, dbt Labs’ flagship industry event held October 17-21 in New Orleans, La., London, England, and Sydney, Australia, as well as virtually around the world.
Self Recovery wins prestigious Best Online Rehab 2022 award from World’s Best Rehab Magazine
Online Rehab provider is leading the way in expertise and price for addiction treatment. Self Recovery has officially won the prestigious Best Online Rehab 2022 award from World Best Rehab Magazine. The online rehab provider was founded by Daniel Hochman M.D., with the sole aim of helping individuals end their addictions.
Global Flyer Distribution – the go-to service to expand businesses through flyer delivery services
USA – Global Flyer Distribution offers orderly, dependable, and professional flyer delivery service to make sure that the clients’ business flyers, brochures, and door hangers are delivered directly to their target audience. The company ensures that its clients receive nothing less than the highest caliber, most dependable, and most professional services with its assistance.
Creative Biolabs: Exclusive iPSC Modeling Solutions for CNS Diseases
Having invested a great deal of scientific and financial resources, Creative Biolabs has updated it’s in vitro model platform and now announced the CNS disease modeling services available for global researchers to push forward research on CNS diseases. New York, USA – October 27, 2022 – For years, CNS...
Psychic Medium, Elly Charles Examines The Impact of External Clear Seeing on Business Innovators Radio
Psychic Medium Elly Charles and founder of the School of Spirituality was the featured guest on Business Innovators Radio with Stewart Andrew Alexander. On a recent episode of Business Innovators Radio with Stewart Andrew Alexander, Psychic Medium, Elly Charles discussed she is helping people to gain a better understanding of external clear seeing.
Matthew Ablakan, Founder & Owner of the Millennial’s Choice Group, Interviewed on the Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast
Matthew Ablakan discusses how Millennials can invest in real estate to increase wealth. Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:. https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-matthew-ablakan-founder-owner-of-the-millennials-choice-group/. Matthew shared: “Many millennials are looking for ways to invest their money and grow their wealth. Real estate can be a great way to do this,...
The children’s palliative care provider of the future: A blueprint to spark scale and share innovation
A report from Imperial College London’s Institute for Global Health Innovation presents a blueprint for how to radically improve the levels of care for the rapidly growing number of children around the world with life-limiting conditions. Produced in association with the International Children’s Palliative Care Network, Global Treehouse Foundation, Helix Centre, Isabella Seràgnoli Foundation, Mais Family Office Innovation Centre, ORTO Impact, and Fondazione AIS, the report, The children’s palliative care provider of the future: A blueprint to spark scale and share innovation (103 pages, PDF), outlines nine critical features of a children's palliative care provider of the future: a vision co-designed with children and their families; digital tools for all activities from parent education, to psychosocial support, to play; physical settings as centers for excellence for training, service improvement, and treatment; integration of the full spectrum of services, including new models of care to enhance choice, continuity and access; new organisational models, with economies of scale savings reinvested to increase capabilities and fuel further growth; a network of strategic partnerships with payers, providers, community, and industry; a multidisciplinary workforce; a culture that institutionalises innovation, centred on children, families, and staff as the engine of ideas; and excellence and innovation in leadership roles. The report also offers cross-sector recommendations, including for donors to recognize the potential for scalable innovations in children's palliative care and seek to catalyze their invention and adoption through product development partnership grants and challenge funds.
Older People Living With HIV Issue Call to Action
An international coalition of older people with HIV has issued a new manifesto calling for greater focus on the needs of this group. Initiated at the International AIDS Conference this summer in Montreal and released at the HIV Drug Therapy meeting this week in Glasgow, the manifesto is endorsed by more than 100 HIV/AIDS organizations worldwide.
Tips and Tools for Family Caregivers
Can you recommend any resources that offer help to family caregivers? I’ve been taking care of my 86-year-old mother and could use some help. Caring for an aging parent or other loved one over a period of time can be very challenging both physically and mentally. Fortunately, there are a number of tips and services you can turn to that can help lighten the load. Here are several to consider.
Things to consider before embarking on a nursing career
When people are first thinking about what they might like to do as a career, nursing is an extremely popular choice. How many small children have said, “When I grow up, I want to be a nurse?” While some of those children may eventually settle for a job that is less demanding, or more suited to their adult interests and skills, many do indeed go on to a long and fulfilling career in the nursing sector.
Maternity Care "Deserts" On the Rise Across the Country
A new report from the March of Dimes shows an increase in so-called maternity care "deserts" across the country. The number of counties without maternity care is up 2% from two years ago. There are physical and mental risks to birthing parents and their babies that come from living a...
Solera Health Launches First-of its-kind Women’s Health Offering for Payers & Employers
– Solera Health announced the launch of the most comprehensive Women’s Health network of digital and community point solutions for payers and employers. – Solera’s unique Women’s Health network covers the full spectrum of women’s health needs, including those underserved by today’s market, to bring more access to women who need it, when they need it.
Ravi Confirms Military Enlistment As Social Worker Due to Health Reasons
VIXX member Ravi let go of his projects, including 2 Days 1 Night, before starting his mandatory military service. In May, Ravi's fans who tuned in to the KBS 2TV variety show, 2 Days 1 Night, were shocked after he announced that he would leave the program before his enlistment. Still, he gave his fans a gift by releasing Block Party earlier this month.
Dental appointment scheduling challenges: DSO vs non-DSO
Patient no shows and cancellations made less than 24 hours prior to an appointment are the greatest hindrances to scheduling for DSO and non-DSO affiliated dental practices, according to data from the American Dental Association's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report. The surveys in the report were...
Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment: One Size Does Not Fit All
Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment: One Size Does Not Fit All. When it comes to patient recruitment strategies, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. So how do you raise clinical trial awareness and develop innovative solutions for recruitment that break down silos and improve patient outreach?. In this episode, Kelly McKee and...
Children experiencing homelessness rarely enrolled in early learning programs
Very young children are at high risk of experiencing homelessness, which can affect their health and learning throughout life.
Do the right thing for the next generation of kids: Fund children’s hospitals
The most sincere and unambiguous wisdom I have received for getting through the past two and a half years came from Mark, a 14-year-old who walked into Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in late 2020 and remained for five months as he awaited a heart-liver double transplant. “It’s really a...
Hospital efforts to tackle social determinants of health stall, data shows
Rural, critical access and safety net hospitals have not expanded initiatives to address social determinants of health in vulnerable patient populations, and some are implementing fewer such strategies, according to an analysis of survey data collected during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts to develop community partnerships especially have lagged.
The Importance of Trust in the Dental Industry
The days of technical skills being the only factor that mattered are behind us. One of the most significant worries patients have when visiting a dentist is whether or not they’re able to trust them with their and their family’s care. This is especially true for patients visiting a dentist for the first time. In fact, trust plays a fundamental role in healthcare encounters.
