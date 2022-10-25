A report from Imperial College London’s Institute for Global Health Innovation presents a blueprint for how to radically improve the levels of care for the rapidly growing number of children around the world with life-limiting conditions. Produced in association with the International Children’s Palliative Care Network, Global Treehouse Foundation, Helix Centre, Isabella Seràgnoli Foundation, Mais Family Office Innovation Centre, ORTO Impact, and Fondazione AIS, the report, The children’s palliative care provider of the future: A blueprint to spark scale and share innovation (103 pages, PDF), outlines nine critical features of a children's palliative care provider of the future: a vision co-designed with children and their families; digital tools for all activities from parent education, to psychosocial support, to play; physical settings as centers for excellence for training, service improvement, and treatment; integration of the full spectrum of services, including new models of care to enhance choice, continuity and access; new organisational models, with economies of scale savings reinvested to increase capabilities and fuel further growth; a network of strategic partnerships with payers, providers, community, and industry; a multidisciplinary workforce; a culture that institutionalises innovation, centred on children, families, and staff as the engine of ideas; and excellence and innovation in leadership roles. The report also offers cross-sector recommendations, including for donors to recognize the potential for scalable innovations in children's palliative care and seek to catalyze their invention and adoption through product development partnership grants and challenge funds.

1 DAY AGO