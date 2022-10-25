Read full article on original website
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
Golden State Warriors Named the Most Valuable Team in the NBA at $7 BillionAnthony J LynchLos Angeles, CA
Cool Things to Do at the Presidio in San FranciscoThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
piedmontexedra.com
Girl Scouts Daisy Troop has a plan for Halloween candy waste
Local Girl Scouts Daisy Troop 31318 has started their second year off strong, with community service projects with an environmental focus. On the heels of a hugely successful beach clean up at Jack London Aquatic Center for the 74th Annual California Coastal Clean Up Day, the girls have turned their attention to Piedmont’s own streets and trash cans.
Daily Californian
How to eat out in Berkeley for under $15 a day
As the start of this endeavor, I wasn’t entirely sure that this would be entirely possible. I mean, it’s hard enough to find a good day’s worth of food for under $15, let alone three. But through the combined experiences of my friends and my frugal nature, I’ve managed to compile three full day’s worth of meals for under $15 (before tax and tip, sorry).
Empty SF lot with 'no owner' creating controversy after residents attempt to claim space as garden
Fed up with 10 years with no response from the person who supposedly has the key to the empty lot, residents broke the lock to Parcel 36 to start a community garden.
sfstandard.com
This Tiny SF Alleyway Could Become a House in $1M Deal. Neighbors Aren’t Convinced
A tiny San Francisco alleyway—completely surrounded by homes—could become a new home if sold for $1 million. The ultra-skinny and oddly shaped 7,200-square-foot lot in the Richmond off Lake Street at 34 22nd Ave. is currently used by residents to access their garages. The lot is zoned for...
piedmontexedra.com
Naturalists to speak about ‘Gardening for Birds’ on Nov. 9
Join us for an informative morning learning about native plants and the birds that are drawn to them. We’ll get tips on enhancing our own gardens from naturalists Eddie Bartley and Noreen Wheeden. Coffee, tea & fall treats will be served. Please join us!
Grand Opening: New, fresh-forward Lucky grocery store addresses SF Bayview's 'food desert' gap
Lucky Bayview has opened up a first of its kind store to fill a much-needed gap in the Bayview community, which has been known as a food desert. It's even complete with convertible check stands.
pioneerpublishers.com
Teaching and Non-Teaching Positions Offered at Contra Costa Job Fair Oct. 27
PLEASANT HILL, CA (Oct. 26, 2022) — Contra Costa County Office of Education (CCCOE) will host a job air highlighting permanent, and substitute classified and certificated positions. The event will take place on October 27, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ronald L. Stewart Center, located at 77 Santa Barbara Road in Pleasant Hill.
berkeleyside.org
West Berkeley 99 Cents store to close, housing planned
The 99 Cents Only Store inside the 100-year-old Rivoli Theatre on San Pablo Avenue in West Berkeley will close in mid-November, according to the parent company, making way for a potential housing development. The chain said on its website that the store will close on Nov. 30, and employees have...
piedmontexedra.com
Letter to the Editor | Jen Long is a visionary leader
When I met Jen Long three years ago, I soon realized that we had more than a few things in common. Neither of us was a California native. We had each moved to Piedmont around the same time and felt welcomed here. Our teenage children, back then, were both high school sophomores. As I got to know Jen better, though, it became clear she was a kindred spirit. She values community service and working to address unmet needs. She is an upstander who leans into civic engagement. She sees the promise and potential of an inclusive Piedmont and is willing to do the necessary work to get us there.
Thousands gather in Bay Area to celebrate Diwali -- The Festival of Lights
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- People around the world celebrated Diwali on Monday, the Festival of Lights, which originates from South Asia but is estimated to be celebrated by more than a billion people around the world, including by thousands of families around the Bay Area. "The brightness of the orange flower, when you walk in, it just brings your spirits up," said Chef Heena Patel, the owner of Besharam in San Francisco. "Having this moment to come together through food and sharing the food." Diwali celebrations include lighting a lamp or "diya" and performing religious ceremonies at home or at...
berkeleyside.org
Destination pop-up Koolfi Creamery opens East Bay ice cream shop
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
ksro.com
RSV Cases Rise Among Bay Area Children
Parents across the Bay Area are on alert as more kids get sick. RSV cases are surging to the point a children’s hospital in Oakland is now out of beds. The respiratory illness is typically seen in babies and starts in the fall. But this year, it’s hitting early and now affecting children up to at least age three. Doctors say they’re also admitting and treating a high number of young patients testing positive for other respiratory viruses.
Mixed-use building expansion proposed for 23rd Street
A three-story mixed-use building proposed for a site on 23rd Street in San Pablo would expand the existing La Loma grocery store and feature nine residential units and a roof deck. The 20,300 square-foot project site is located on 23rd between University and Dover avenues, across the street from La...
Contra Costa Animal Services offering free adoptions through Oct. 31
Contra Costa Animal Services is offering free adoptions of all animals from Oct. 22 to Oct. 31. The effort aims to help reduce CCAS’ shelter population and find loving homes for the pets in its care. A licensing fee may apply. Interested adopters can take advantage of this promotion...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley is ‘making progress’ on Marina food truck village
Anyone who goes to Berkeley Marina will notice the stunning views, abundant outdoor sports possibilities and the scarcity of casual dining. While the Marina complex comprises 60 acres of upland and 40 acres of water, the waterfront’s three restaurants are sit-down affairs, well-appointed dining rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows facing the ocean and San Francisco skyline. The only casual eating spot is far from major attraction, so visitors seeking more affordable options must bring their own food.
crawlsf.com
The Best Pumpkin Patches in the San Francisco Bay Area
It’s that time of year again and we couldn’t be more excited to go in search of the perfect pumpkins for our Fall decor. Here are our top picks for Bay Area pumpkin patches and some more Fall fun!. North Bay. Petaluma Pumpkin Patch & Amazing Corn Maze.
DEA National Take Back Day event coming to Richmond
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Take Back Day event will include an event in Richmond on Saturday Oct. 29. Collections of used or expired medications will occur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1000 Macdonald Ave. (the RPD Substation). This is an opportunity for residents to safely...
300 East Bay homeowners face heavy fines for using too much water during CA drought, officials say
The East Bay Municipal Utility District says an Alamo resident used more than 9,100 gallons of water per day. The average home uses around 200.
piedmontexedra.com
Unhoused struggle for access to clean water despite state law that guarantees the right
As California faces an extreme drought emergency, day-to-day use of water is an issue for everyone. But even in times of surplus rains and full reservoirs, access to clean water is still a luxury for some residents. A recent study highlights the problem of access to clean water for people...
piedmontexedra.com
5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Bay Area
Some Piedmont residents felt a slight roll when a magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook the region at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, but the brunt of the shaking was felt more strongly elsewhere on the Peninsula, the South Bay and SF. Residents with the MyShake app installed reported receiving alerts. The quake hit...
