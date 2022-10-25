ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

piedmontexedra.com

Girl Scouts Daisy Troop has a plan for Halloween candy waste

Local Girl Scouts Daisy Troop 31318 has started their second year off strong, with community service projects with an environmental focus. On the heels of a hugely successful beach clean up at Jack London Aquatic Center for the 74th Annual California Coastal Clean Up Day, the girls have turned their attention to Piedmont’s own streets and trash cans.
PIEDMONT, CA
Daily Californian

How to eat out in Berkeley for under $15 a day

As the start of this endeavor, I wasn’t entirely sure that this would be entirely possible. I mean, it’s hard enough to find a good day’s worth of food for under $15, let alone three. But through the combined experiences of my friends and my frugal nature, I’ve managed to compile three full day’s worth of meals for under $15 (before tax and tip, sorry).
BERKELEY, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Naturalists to speak about ‘Gardening for Birds’ on Nov. 9

Join us for an informative morning learning about native plants and the birds that are drawn to them. We’ll get tips on enhancing our own gardens from naturalists Eddie Bartley and Noreen Wheeden. Coffee, tea & fall treats will be served. Please join us!
PIEDMONT, CA
berkeleyside.org

West Berkeley 99 Cents store to close, housing planned

The 99 Cents Only Store inside the 100-year-old Rivoli Theatre on San Pablo Avenue in West Berkeley will close in mid-November, according to the parent company, making way for a potential housing development. The chain said on its website that the store will close on Nov. 30, and employees have...
BERKELEY, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Letter to the Editor | Jen Long is a visionary leader

When I met Jen Long three years ago, I soon realized that we had more than a few things in common. Neither of us was a California native. We had each moved to Piedmont around the same time and felt welcomed here. Our teenage children, back then, were both high school sophomores. As I got to know Jen better, though, it became clear she was a kindred spirit. She values community service and working to address unmet needs. She is an upstander who leans into civic engagement. She sees the promise and potential of an inclusive Piedmont and is willing to do the necessary work to get us there.
PIEDMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thousands gather in Bay Area to celebrate Diwali -- The Festival of Lights

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- People around the world celebrated Diwali on Monday, the Festival of Lights, which originates from South Asia but is estimated to be celebrated by more than a billion people around the world, including by thousands of families around the Bay Area. "The brightness of the orange flower, when you walk in, it just brings your spirits up," said Chef Heena Patel, the owner of Besharam in San Francisco. "Having this moment to come together through food and sharing the food."  Diwali celebrations include lighting a lamp or "diya" and performing religious ceremonies at home or at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Destination pop-up Koolfi Creamery opens East Bay ice cream shop

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

RSV Cases Rise Among Bay Area Children

Parents across the Bay Area are on alert as more kids get sick. RSV cases are surging to the point a children’s hospital in Oakland is now out of beds. The respiratory illness is typically seen in babies and starts in the fall. But this year, it’s hitting early and now affecting children up to at least age three. Doctors say they’re also admitting and treating a high number of young patients testing positive for other respiratory viruses.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley is ‘making progress’ on Marina food truck village

Anyone who goes to Berkeley Marina will notice the stunning views, abundant outdoor sports possibilities and the scarcity of casual dining. While the Marina complex comprises 60 acres of upland and 40 acres of water, the waterfront’s three restaurants are sit-down affairs, well-appointed dining rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows facing the ocean and San Francisco skyline. The only casual eating spot is far from major attraction, so visitors seeking more affordable options must bring their own food.
BERKELEY, CA
crawlsf.com

The Best Pumpkin Patches in the San Francisco Bay Area

It’s that time of year again and we couldn’t be more excited to go in search of the perfect pumpkins for our Fall decor. Here are our top picks for Bay Area pumpkin patches and some more Fall fun!. North Bay. Petaluma Pumpkin Patch & Amazing Corn Maze.
PETALUMA, CA
piedmontexedra.com

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Bay Area

Some Piedmont residents felt a slight roll when a magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook the region at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, but the brunt of the shaking was felt more strongly elsewhere on the Peninsula, the South Bay and SF. Residents with the MyShake app installed reported receiving alerts. The quake hit...
PIEDMONT, CA

