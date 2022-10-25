When I met Jen Long three years ago, I soon realized that we had more than a few things in common. Neither of us was a California native. We had each moved to Piedmont around the same time and felt welcomed here. Our teenage children, back then, were both high school sophomores. As I got to know Jen better, though, it became clear she was a kindred spirit. She values community service and working to address unmet needs. She is an upstander who leans into civic engagement. She sees the promise and potential of an inclusive Piedmont and is willing to do the necessary work to get us there.

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO