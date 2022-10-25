Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Three people safe after Eugene house fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- Three people are now safe after a house fire ripped through their home this morning, Eugene Springfield Fire said. ESF said they responded to a home on west 28th Place between Miramonti Drive and Taylor Street just after 5:30 a.m. on October 27. Firefighters said they arrived to find flames on the outside of the house, and they could see smoke coming from the second story and attic space. ESF Battalion Chief Chris Paskett said firefighters were able to contain the fire, but not without difficulty.
kezi.com
Controlled burn at Mt. Pisgah to commence Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Officials with Lane County Parks have announced that an ecological burn at the Howard Buford Recreation Area on Mt. Pisgah that was cancelled on October 21 will now be taking place on Thursday. The burn is scheduled for Thursday, October 27 if conditions allow for it. Lane...
kezi.com
Keep pet safety in mind this Halloween
EUGENE, Ore. -- The spookiest day of the year can also be scary for pets with odd decorations, frightening costumes, and potentially toxic candy, so local animal advocates are encouraging people to spare a thought for their pets this Halloween. Greenhill Humane Society says it’s important to note the dangers...
kezi.com
Eugene police push for fentanyl awareness; expert talks solutions
EUGENE, Ore. -- Fentanyl is a deadly drug becoming all too common on our streets. Officials with the Eugene Police Department are making a big push to bring awareness to the ongoing crisis. Captain Chris Harrison said they're seeing the drug all over the streets. "It just seems like it's...
kezi.com
911 outage in Springfield resolved
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The 911 network in Springfield temporarily suffered an outage, according to Springfield Police Department. SPD tweeted at 9:20 a.m. on October 26 that a 911 network outage was affecting their service area. The police department said this might affect residents' ability to call 911 in the event of an emergency. Police say to report to the police department or nearest fire station if you can't dial 911 in an emergency.
kezi.com
Lane County to begin picking up leaves in and around Eugene and Springfield
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As autumn brings a shower of multicolored leaves, the Lane County government has announced leaf collection will soon commence. Eugene’s leaf collection program will begin on November 7, and will initially focus on the central Eugene area before moving to other sections of the city. Eugene city officials say leaves should be piled neatly in a row parallel to the curb for collection. Springfield’s program begins on November 28, and residents are required to bag their leaves and place them on curbs. Lane County Public Works will begin its annual leaf pick up program on November 7 in the area of Santa Clara north of Beltline Highway and several Springfield locations just outside the city limits.
kezi.com
Coburg Mayor Ray Smith passes away
COBURG, Ore. -- The City of Coburg announced Thursday morning that Mayor Ray Smith has passed away. Mayor Smith passed away in the morning of October 27 after a courageous battle with cancer. Coburg officials said Mayor Smith was an outstanding leader, and the city thrived under his leadership. The City of Coburg passed on thanks from Mayor Smith's wife, Claire, for the community's kindness, thoughts and prayers.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Forestry pioneer Barringer known for ‘doing good in the community’
Jack David Barringer, a “quiet” leader in Sweet Home and a pioneer in local forestry, died Sept. 24, 2022. Barringer, 92, spent 34 years in local timber management, the last 14 as president of what is now Cascade Timber Consulting, the firm that now manages some 145,000 acres of timber in east Linn County, the majority of that for Hill Timber interests.
kezi.com
Día de los Muertos celebration to be held at Eugene art center
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Maude Kerns Art Center will host a reception celebrating the Day of the Dead where visitors will be able to find all kinds of artistic and musical expressions on display. The Día de los Muertos reception is set for Friday, October 28 from 5 p.m. to...
kezi.com
A sigh of relief: Oakridge residents can breathe easier as air quality improves
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Relief. That's what the people of Oakridge, Westfir, and High Prairie are feeling as the air quality keeps getting better. This is thanks to the wet and cooler weather, according to crews battling the Cedar Creek Fire. Longtime residents like Tim Wright said this is what they've...
kptv.com
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome.
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Lion
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lion might meow instead of roar, but this fluffy old fellow is still proud and looking for a home to call his own. Lion is a sweet, fluffy 13-year-old orange tabby cat with a big, sweet personality. He loves lap time, and he’s got a knack for putting his little hand up when he wants some pets. Greenhill Humane Society staff say his long, gorgeous mane will need regular grooming to keep him healthy and handsome.
kezi.com
Douglas County deputies searching for missing California couple
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating to find the whereabouts of two people from California known to have recently passed through the county. According to the DCSO, Charles Waller, 81, and Kathleen Waller, 79, were in the Glide area while on the way...
eugeneweekly.com
Best Eugene diner people forget is actually a diner
Brails 1689 Willamette. 541-343-1542; 395 W. 5th Avenue, #2506, 541-342-2075. BrailsRestaurant.co. I’ve lived in Eugene for a little over a year, and I’d never heard of Brails before. Crazy, right? My editor mentioned that it’s a perennial winner in Eugene Weekly’s Best Of competition, so I decided I had to go and see what it was like.
klcc.org
Trial of anti-masker charged with assaulting co-owner of Eugene's "Crumb Together" bakery begins today
UPDATE: Amy Hall's trial has been delayed until Jan. 25, 2023. In an online hearing today, Hall told Lane County Circuit Court Judge Jay A. McAlpin that she has COVID, and needs time to review 4,000 pages and video footage gleaned during the discovery phase of the trial. (original story...
True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Michael Bryson?
On this week's True Crime Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office needs help in the disappearance of 27-year-old Michael Bryson.
Oregon man going to prison for selling LSD that wound up in hands of 13-year-old boy who died
A Eugene man who sold liquid LSD that ended up in the hands of a 13-year-old boy who died after using the drug was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison. Kevin Michael Harris was 22 when he sold the LSD to a 17-year-old high school student on March 28, 2019, who in turn sold 22 LSD tabs for $95 to younger high school teenagers.
kcfmradio.com
Election Intimidation; Siuslaw Vision; Gas Prices Fall Again; Foam Filled Dock
We are less than two weeks away from election day and the act of returning your ballot is a private and confidential thing. Nobody has the right to examine your ballot before you drop it in a ballot or mailbox, nor do they have the right to ask how you voted, photograph you or your vehicle, or obstruct or interfere with your ability to vote. Lane County Clerk Dena Dawson says the right to vote is taken very seriously in Lane County and encourages voters to report voter intimidation to the Secretary of State’s Office. She also recommends all voters return their ballot through an official channel by delivering it to the Elections Office in Eugene, in one of the 21 official drop boxes around Lane County, or dropping it in a mail box. If you use the mail, no postage is required and it must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, November 8th. There is one drop box in our area, just outside the front door of the Florence Justice Center on Greenwood Street just off 9th. One final bit of advice… don’t forget to sign the back of your ballot envelope.
klcc.org
Burn Season begins in Lane County and others
This weekend’s change in weather has flipped the switch on outdoor burning bans. LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen told KLCC outdoor burn season for Lane County normally runs for the entire month of October, but the start had been delayed because of continued fire danger. “With the arrival of rain...
Drag story time at Oregon pub draws gun-carrying protesters
EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Protesters, some of them armed, threw rocks and smoke grenades at each other outside a drag queen story time event at an Oregon pub, but the weekend show that was to have featured a child performer went on as planned. The 11-year-old did...
