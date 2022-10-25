Read full article on original website
Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the […]
McDonald's Q3 sales boosted by higher prices, promotions
Higher prices and general unease about the economy didn’t keep customers away from McDonald’s in the third quarter, with the burger giant reporting a stronger-than-expected sales and profits. McDonald’s Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden __ who was promoted to the role last month __ said U.S. prices were 10% higher than last year in the July-September period. But while some lower-income consumers appeared to shift to cheaper menu items, overall demand remained strong. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said revamped stores, faster service, upgraded menu items and popular promotions are all drawing customers despite higher prices. “Consumers are willing to tolerate it and they’re willing to do that because of all the other things we have done to strengthen our offering,” Kemoczinski said Thursday in a conference call with investors.
Budweiser Parent Anheuser-Busch InBev Posts Q3 Revenue Below Street View
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (NYSE: BUD) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12.1% year-on-year to $15.09 billion, missing the consensus of $15.16 billion. Total volumes grew by 3.7%, with own beer volumes up by 3.4% and non-beer volumes up by 5.2%. Revenue per hl grew 8%. The company reported a 12.7%...
General Electric Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings Miss, Lower 2022 Profit Guidance
General Electric (GE) posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lowering its full year profit forecast, as supply chain disruptions and cost pressures continue to trim the industrial group's bottom line. The stock pared heavier pre-market declines, however, as investors looked to solid overall sales and a reiteration of its...
104.1 WIKY
Telenet’s quarterly core earnings miss estimates
(Reuters) – Belgian telecoms company Telenet on Thursday reported third-quarter core earnings below expectations, citing the impact of inflation, high energy prices, and tower-related lease payments. The group reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation and after leases (EBITDAal) of 312.7 million euros ($314.9 million) for the...
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Tuesday joined rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) in raising annual forecasts as the two top sugary soda makers benefit from multiple price increases that have so far failed to take the fizz out of demand.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
104.1 WIKY
Meta Platforms beats estimates for quarterly revenue
(Reuters) – Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as its dominance of the online ad market helped it attract a steady stream of business from recession-wary companies looking to reach a wider audience. Revenue in the third quarter fell for a second straight time...
104.1 WIKY
Westfield-owner Unibail confirms recovery, hikes guidance again
(Reuters) – Shopping mall owner Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on Wednesday raised its guidance for the second time this year, as tenant sales for the first nine months of 2022 exceeded pre-pandemic levels. The group, which counts Forum des Halles in Paris and Madrid’s La Vaguada among its assets, now targets full-year...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Dow jumps on earnings boost, Meta drags Nasdaq lower
The Dow jumped on Thursday after a slew of upbeat earnings reports and data showing a rebound in economic growth eased some nerves about a recession, while the Nasdaq was pressured by a slump in Meta shares. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click...
104.1 WIKY
Beiersdorf ups 2022 sales forecast on strong demand for skin care, Tesa products
BERLIN (Reuters) – Nivea maker Beiersdorf on Thursday raised its sales guidance for the full year after strong demand for its personal care and skin care as well as its Tesa products lifted group sales organically by 11.1% in the first nine months. The group now expects organic sales...
104.1 WIKY
Amazon forecasts fourth-quarter sales below estimates
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc projected current-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates on Thursday as decades-high inflation and intense competition from rivals such as Walmart weigh on its retail business. Shares of the world’s largest e-commerce company fell nearly 19% in trading after the bell. After recording blistering growth...
Ford Stock Lower After Q3 Earnings Beat, Narrowed 2022 Profit Guidance; Plans Argo AI Wind-Down
Ford Motor (F) reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, while narrowing its full-year profit guidance, and said it would wind-down its autonomous vehicle joint venture with Germany's Volkswagen. Ford said its adjusted earnings for the September quarter fell 41.2% from last year to 30 cents per share but came in...
104.1 WIKY
Intel cuts annual revenue forecast for second time this year
(Reuters) – Chipmaker Intel Corp on Thursday cut its 2022 revenue forecast for the second time this year as a slump in PC demand looks set to worsen and recession fears muddy the outlook for the data center market. The company now expects annual revenue of about $63 billion...
104.1 WIKY
Apple revenue and profit top Wall Street targets but iPhones light
(Reuters) – Apple Inc on Thursday reported revenue and profit that topped Wall Street targets, although iPhone sales were not as strong as some analysts had targeted. Apple’s saving grace were Mac sales of $11.5 billion, far head of analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. Apple’s results showed some...
McDonald's Beats On Q3 Earnings As Global Comps Surge 10%, Gains Share Among Low Income Consumers In US
McDonald’s Corp MCD reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $5.87 billion, beating the consensus of $5.72 billion. Global comparable sales rose 9.5%, with 6.1% growth in the U.S. Digital Systemwide sales in its top six markets were nearly $7 billion for the quarter, representing over...
104.1 WIKY
Pinterest revenue growth slows to near two-year low as ad spending dries up
(Reuters) – Pinterest Inc posted its slowest quarterly revenue growth in nearly two years and turned a loss, the latest social media platform to fall victim to a slowdown in advertising spending by companies worried about a gloomy economic outlook. Decades-high inflation is forcing companies to make cuts to...
UPS Stock Surges As Higher Prices Drive Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Forecast
United Parcel Service (UPS) posted stronger-than-expected third earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit guidance, thanks to solid gains in the group's domestic business that offset weakness in supply chain sales. UPS said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.96 per share, up 9.2% from...
