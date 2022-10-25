Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Winter Park announces opening date of Oct. 31
WINTER PARK — Your Halloween costumes this year better be warm because Winter Park just announced it will open Oct. 31 — its earliest opening ever. The announcement came via an email sent to the resort’s snow report email list. A press release that came Thursday afternoon read that at least two base-area lifts and a handful of trails will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Lifts will open 30 minutes early on Saturdays and Sundays this year.
Summit Daily News
Frisco Town Council decides to end BBQ Challenge, Fourth of July fireworks to pursue other entertainment options
After months of review and public discussion, the Frisco BBQ Challenge is cooked and the Fourth of July fireworks have fizzled. During a Tuesday, Oct. 25, work session, Frisco Town Council decided to stop hosting the Frisco BBQ Challenge to look into other entertainment options along with not pursue permitting for a fireworks display.
Summit Daily News
PHOTOS: Community members celebrate Summit County at Best of Summit awards ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Summit Daily News held its award ceremony for the 2022 Best of Summit winners and finalists. Each year, the contest allows readers to vote for their favorite local businesses, organizations and attractions in Summit County. About 250 community members gathered for the awards ceremony on Wednesday...
Summit Daily News
Keystone Ski Resort to open for winter season on Friday with prizes, a DJ and more
Keystone Ski Resort will open Friday, Oct. 28, with a host of activities and fanfare to kick off the winter season. The ski resort will open with nearly 2 miles of terrain on the Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon trails. Additionally, skiers and riders will have access to a hike-to terrain park on Spring Dipper.
Summit Daily News
Loveland Ski Area deploys snowcats ahead of the 2022-23 season
Loveland Ski Area has broken out the snowcats for the 2022-23 winter season. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the trail maintenance crew at Loveland Ski Area started pushing snow on the upper part of the mountain. Meanwhile the snowmaking team has been busy moving snow guns from the top of the...
Summit Daily News
What is ‘puffing’ and why is it illegal in Colorado?
On cold mornings, a person’s routine may consist of several efforts to ‘warm up.’ Be it sipping on coffee, slipping into a sweater or starting the car early, attempts to bear chilly mornings comfortably become routine this time of year. One popular habit that is intended to help cope with cold could land people in a more troublesome situation altogether.
Summit Daily News
Minturn passes much-discussed effort to create new downtown design standards
MINTURN — On its surface, the effort to create new design standards for the 100 block of Minturn might seem to be an unexciting affair. Countless hours have been spent over the course of the last year discussing parking alignments and building heights and setbacks, confounding average listeners who may have been drawn to the conversation for its promise of furthering the goals of the town’s strategic plan.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Camp Hale becoming a national monument is an overdue recognition
President Joe Biden visited Colorado on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to designate Camp Hale as a national monument, providing long overdue recognition to the World War II veterans who trained there in preparation for joining the war in Europe to defeat Hitler’s Nazi regime. Tucked in a high mountain valley 17 miles north of Leadville, Camp Hale was home base for the renowned 10th Mountain Division.
Summit Daily News
Summit Daily News asks readers to report illegal stuffing of political fliers in newspapers
Summit Daily News is asking for help with reporting the unauthorized insertion of political fliers in its newsstands across Summit County. Various illegal fliers that do not include identifying information for any campaign, lobbying group or individual have been found inserted in print newspapers since late September. Locations include high traffic areas in Breckenridge and Frisco along both town’s main streets and near the Wellington and Peak 7 neighborhoods.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: James (Jim) Colety
Long-time Frisco resident James (Jim) Colety, passed away on October 7, ’22 at the age of 75. Born in Peabody, Mass, he spent his early adulthood serving his country in the Air Force. Moving to Summit County in ’75, he was a skilled tile setter and was known for...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: I’m happy people are working toward opening a fire station in Silverthorne
I went to the Silverthorne town meeting, and I am happy that people are excited about working with our mayor, town council, fire department and emergency personnel to get back something we need but have lost. I have not understood why our town and county founders realized decades ago that...
Summit Daily News
Town of Silverthorne swears in its first assistant police chief
The town of Silverthorne has sworn in its first assistant chief of police., Sgt. Rachel Dunaway. She took on the role Oct. 16 and took her oath on Oct 26. In the role, Dunaway will lead the department through day-to-day operations with a focus on meeting and maintaining the standards of being a state-accredited law enforcement organization, including community outreach, coordinating with other organizations in the county and maintaining standards in training and education. Dunaway will also assist Chief John Minor with additional projects including recruitment and retention programs.
Summit Daily News
Gov. Jared Polis appoints Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez to 5th Judicial District Court
Gov. Jared Polis appointed Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez to fill a vacancy on the 5th Judicial District Court. The vacancy is created by the retirement of Russell H. Granger and will be effective Tuesday, Nov. 1. Olguin-Fresquez has been an Eagle County court judge in the 5th Judicial District since 2018....
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Vote for change, vote for Chris Scherr as the next Summit County sheriff
We are confidently supporting Chris Scherr as the next Summit County sheriff in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. He is a man of integrity and a man of his word. Chris’s first responder background as a volunteer fire fighter, EMT, field training officer, police officer and detective has provided him the professional experience, education and communication skills respected by his peers and will lead the Summit County Sheriff’s Department to the next level of service. His dedication, resourcefulness and intuition make him a natural leader while fostering collaboration and alliances among emergency service agencies. Naturally, intuitively, Chris is fair, empathetic and compassionate. His character and leadership skills will lend themselves to inclusivity and diversity within the department while establishing appropriate balance among the ranks and welcoming common sense. Running as an unaffiliated candidate, he will represent the people — what is right and just rather than a political agenda. Chris Scherr is a long time Summit County local proudly raising his family here. He sees and understands our community, and we believe he is the best choice for the next Summit County sheriff.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Dave Drawbert was an amazing lawyer and friend to Summit County
I was greatly saddened to read about Dave Drawbert’s passing. Dave was simply a wonderful man and a great lawyer. He was one of the kindest men I’ve ever know. He was never too busy to help out a client or a fellow attorney. He fought hard for his clients but never did so as anything less than a true gentleman. He was generous with his knowledge and experience. He was a true friend.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Vote Stacey Nell to lead the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office
As an election poll worker, I have worked with Stacey Nell for many years while she served as deputy clerk and chief deputy clerk for Summit County. I have found that Stacey passionately cares about assuring everyone who is qualified to vote is able to vote, that every election in Summit County is carried out legally and fairly, and that all election workers, whether on county staff or temporary, like myself, are fully trained to perform our duties in a meticulously legal manner.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: I personally know Stacey Nell, and I endorse her to lead the clerk and recorder’s office
I personally know Stacey Nell, who is running for Summit County clerk and recorder. She has served as Summit County chief deputy clerk and recorder for six years, so she has the discipline and experience to manage this very important office. It is critical that anyone running for Summit County clerk and recorder support the transparent, lawful, election process, which Stacey does. She is familiar with all the duties and authority of county clerks as defined by the Colorado Constitution and State Law. In her time working as chief deputy clerk and recorder, Nell has obtained certifications from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, the National Association of Counties, and the National Association of Election Officials to prepare for the role. Our community has grown so much in the last 10 years, and Summit deserves a clerk and recorder that has grown with it. Stacey doesn’t sit idle but continually reaches for additional professional development opportunities to enhance our community’s office while working full time. Her energy and dedication to the office is clear.
