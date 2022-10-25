ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Routt County drop-off event collects almost 11,000 pounds of household hazardous waste

The Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off hosted by Routt County Department of Environmental Health on Oct. 8 resulted in a large collection of 10,947 pounds of hazardous, toxic or recyclable materials from county residents for proper disposal by vendors. The department reported collection of a total 6,389 pounds of paint including...
Letter: How will population growth at Brown Ranch help Steamboat?

As I ponder this year’s ballot and all the hoopla surrounding the Brown Ranch and the $400 million it will cost to develop it, the thought occurs to me that never once have I read or heard of a study or even an opinion that adding 5,000 more people to our town will improve the quality of life in either Steamboat or the Yampa valley. Will it?
Letter: There is nothing fair about Steamboat Springs’ proposed tax on short-term rentals

We live in an amazing country that’s the envy of the world, specifically this beautiful valley they call Routt County. I purchased my house 52 years ago. I worked three jobs, worked at the ski resort in numerous positions and as a Realtor, owned businesses and volunteered for many nonprofits. I was proud to be a part of the community they call Steamboat Springs.
Community Agriculture Alliance: Meet the new Yampa River Fund Manager

Fall has been beautiful here in the Yampa Valley this year with warm weather that has granted us a few extra days out on the trails or enjoying some fantastic fishing on the river. While I have enjoyed every minute of this fall weather, it will soon be time to welcome some of the snow that so many of us love. Let’s all hope for a bountiful winter that provides epic conditions for the winter sports that we enjoy so much, but just as importantly, fills our creeks and the Yampa River through next summer.
Letter: We owe it to our visitors to educate them as best we can

I was heartsick when I read about the woman who became lost in the Flattops Wilderness for three days, and I thank God that she is OK. You see, I was walking my dogs on Main Street in Yampa when she pulled up next to me in her car and asked which road she should take to get to the Devil’s Causeway (not an uncommon question). I remember thinking she seemed a little out of her element, and her car wasn’t the greatest for the mountains.
As Yampa Valley ponders possibilities of regional transportation authority, Eagle County’s vision is dominated by buses

Talk about what a future regional transportation authority in the Yampa Valley could look like often includes big ideas like repurposing railways used for coal or a gondola connecting Steamboat to the base of Steamboat Ski Resort. Routt County, Steamboat and Craig are studying what a regional transportation authority could...
Surging sales taxes has Education Fund Board encouraging more applications for funding

Surging sales tax revenue is leading to a problem for the Steamboat Springs Education Fund Board — though it is a rather positive predicament. Both Steamboat and Routt County are seeing steep increases in sales tax revenue, continuing a trend that started during the pandemic. Steamboat’s revenue this year has exceeded last year’s in every month. August was up 10.4%.
Rabbit Ears Pass to close Friday morning for vehicle recovery

Colorado State Patrol plans to close U.S. Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass on Friday, Oct. 28, while crews remove a crashed commercial vehicle. According to a news release, the closure will begin at 6 a.m. and likely last five or six hours, possibly longer. U.S. Highway 40 will be closed from Steamboat Springs to Colorado Highway 14 on the east side of the pass. The suggested alternate route will be Colorado Highway 131 to Colorado Highway 134.
The Record for Oct. 17-22

7:06 a.m. — Both the Steamboat Springs Police Department and the Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of trespassing at the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. 8:54 a.m. — Steamboat police investigated a report of burglary at a business at the 100 block of Trafalgar...
Veterans Yoga Project weeklong fundraising event coming to Steamboat

Next month, The Veterans Yoga Project will hold its ninth annual Veterans Gratitude Week fundraising event to support the veteran community, especially those struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and other trauma-related issues. “In working with the veteran community, I’ve witnessed firsthand how important yoga and meditation practice is for vets...
With crocheted blankets as prizes, Hayden Library seeks crafts, carved pumpkins

The Hayden Library is seeking additions to its Halloween craft and carved pumpkin contest. Anyone who wants to participate can drop off any handmade craft or a Jack-O-Lantern before Halloween for a chance to win one of four handmade, crocheted Halloween blankets. All ages are encouraged to join. Winners will...
Republican Savannah Wolfson ramps up attacks on Democrat Meghan Lukens in state House race

Following statements about how her campaign has remained positive, Republican Savannah Wolfson is paying for a website and mailers to attack her Democratic opponent Meghan Lukens. In response, Lukens has called the website, MeghanLukensLies.com, and the claims it makes about her “absolutely ridiculous.”. “When folks run negative campaigns, that’s...
Letter: Support Meghan Lukens for Colorado House District 26

As a fellow educator, I am writing in support of Meghan Lukens for Colorado House District 26. Meghan listens and follows through on her actions as shown in her current work as an educator. High quality education is a top priority for many voters, and Meghan can advocate with first-hand knowledge for the improvements that we need to make in our education system statewide. Meghan will be a strong advocate for us at the state level in education, the environment and reproductive rights. She is the right choice for HD 26. Send a teacher to the legislature.

