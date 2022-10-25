Read full article on original website
Letter: Measure 2A is really asking if Steamboat wants to become a resort or stay a real community
The choice couldn’t be clearer on Steamboat Springs measure 2A, the proposed tax on short-term rentals. It is a choice between does Steamboat want to remain a community that also happens to be a resort or become primarily a resort?. Voting yes on 2A will help us fund the...
Routt County drop-off event collects almost 11,000 pounds of household hazardous waste
The Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off hosted by Routt County Department of Environmental Health on Oct. 8 resulted in a large collection of 10,947 pounds of hazardous, toxic or recyclable materials from county residents for proper disposal by vendors. The department reported collection of a total 6,389 pounds of paint including...
Letter: How will population growth at Brown Ranch help Steamboat?
As I ponder this year’s ballot and all the hoopla surrounding the Brown Ranch and the $400 million it will cost to develop it, the thought occurs to me that never once have I read or heard of a study or even an opinion that adding 5,000 more people to our town will improve the quality of life in either Steamboat or the Yampa valley. Will it?
Yampa Valley community invited to Día de los Muertos Community Altar at Bud Werner Memorial Library
In early November, Yampa Valley residents can gather at Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs for the second annual community altar celebrating Día de los Muertos. The Mexican holiday honors those who have passed, and the Steamboat event seeks to cultivate community and celebrate departed loved ones. “Día...
Joella West: City 101 is a great way to get involved in Steamboat
Before I got my current job, I was in a position where I was often contacted by people who were thinking about moving here. No one ever asked me about real estate, but every single one of the conversations revolved around ways to get involved in the community. With north...
Letter: There is nothing fair about Steamboat Springs’ proposed tax on short-term rentals
We live in an amazing country that’s the envy of the world, specifically this beautiful valley they call Routt County. I purchased my house 52 years ago. I worked three jobs, worked at the ski resort in numerous positions and as a Realtor, owned businesses and volunteered for many nonprofits. I was proud to be a part of the community they call Steamboat Springs.
Community Agriculture Alliance: Meet the new Yampa River Fund Manager
Fall has been beautiful here in the Yampa Valley this year with warm weather that has granted us a few extra days out on the trails or enjoying some fantastic fishing on the river. While I have enjoyed every minute of this fall weather, it will soon be time to welcome some of the snow that so many of us love. Let’s all hope for a bountiful winter that provides epic conditions for the winter sports that we enjoy so much, but just as importantly, fills our creeks and the Yampa River through next summer.
Letter: We owe it to our visitors to educate them as best we can
I was heartsick when I read about the woman who became lost in the Flattops Wilderness for three days, and I thank God that she is OK. You see, I was walking my dogs on Main Street in Yampa when she pulled up next to me in her car and asked which road she should take to get to the Devil’s Causeway (not an uncommon question). I remember thinking she seemed a little out of her element, and her car wasn’t the greatest for the mountains.
Letter: The Steamboat Pilot & Today should bring back the funnies
My name is Jaxon Patch and I am 9 years old. I would like to ask for the newspaper to bring back the comics page. I think more people will read the paper, and more kids will want to read it as well as adults that like the funnies. Please bring back the funnies.
As Yampa Valley ponders possibilities of regional transportation authority, Eagle County’s vision is dominated by buses
Talk about what a future regional transportation authority in the Yampa Valley could look like often includes big ideas like repurposing railways used for coal or a gondola connecting Steamboat to the base of Steamboat Ski Resort. Routt County, Steamboat and Craig are studying what a regional transportation authority could...
Routt County intends to join Eagle County effort opposing shipment of waxy crude along Colorado River
Routt County intends to join Eagle County’s effort to stop 100-tanker long trains transporting heated “waxy crude” along the banks of the Colorado River every day as it makes its way from Utah to the Gulf of Mexico for refinement. The Surface Transportation Board, a little known...
Surging sales taxes has Education Fund Board encouraging more applications for funding
Surging sales tax revenue is leading to a problem for the Steamboat Springs Education Fund Board — though it is a rather positive predicament. Both Steamboat and Routt County are seeing steep increases in sales tax revenue, continuing a trend that started during the pandemic. Steamboat’s revenue this year has exceeded last year’s in every month. August was up 10.4%.
Rabbit Ears Pass to close Friday morning for vehicle recovery
Colorado State Patrol plans to close U.S. Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass on Friday, Oct. 28, while crews remove a crashed commercial vehicle. According to a news release, the closure will begin at 6 a.m. and likely last five or six hours, possibly longer. U.S. Highway 40 will be closed from Steamboat Springs to Colorado Highway 14 on the east side of the pass. The suggested alternate route will be Colorado Highway 131 to Colorado Highway 134.
The Record for Oct. 17-22
7:06 a.m. — Both the Steamboat Springs Police Department and the Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of trespassing at the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. 8:54 a.m. — Steamboat police investigated a report of burglary at a business at the 100 block of Trafalgar...
Winston, a K9 for the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, to receive donated body armor
Winston, the Routt County Sheriff’s Office K9, will soon receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a nonprofit organization. Winston’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org,” and is sponsored by the National Police Association....
Veterans Yoga Project weeklong fundraising event coming to Steamboat
Next month, The Veterans Yoga Project will hold its ninth annual Veterans Gratitude Week fundraising event to support the veteran community, especially those struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and other trauma-related issues. “In working with the veteran community, I’ve witnessed firsthand how important yoga and meditation practice is for vets...
With crocheted blankets as prizes, Hayden Library seeks crafts, carved pumpkins
The Hayden Library is seeking additions to its Halloween craft and carved pumpkin contest. Anyone who wants to participate can drop off any handmade craft or a Jack-O-Lantern before Halloween for a chance to win one of four handmade, crocheted Halloween blankets. All ages are encouraged to join. Winners will...
Early-season snowfall a culprit during accident-heavy morning in Routt County
According to data provided by the Colorado State Patrol, there were at least six motor vehicle crashes in Routt County Wednesday morning between 7:50 a.m. and 12:30 p.m, though there were likely additional accidents that were handled by other agencies. Colorado State Patrol oversees U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado State...
Republican Savannah Wolfson ramps up attacks on Democrat Meghan Lukens in state House race
Following statements about how her campaign has remained positive, Republican Savannah Wolfson is paying for a website and mailers to attack her Democratic opponent Meghan Lukens. In response, Lukens has called the website, MeghanLukensLies.com, and the claims it makes about her “absolutely ridiculous.”. “When folks run negative campaigns, that’s...
Letter: Support Meghan Lukens for Colorado House District 26
As a fellow educator, I am writing in support of Meghan Lukens for Colorado House District 26. Meghan listens and follows through on her actions as shown in her current work as an educator. High quality education is a top priority for many voters, and Meghan can advocate with first-hand knowledge for the improvements that we need to make in our education system statewide. Meghan will be a strong advocate for us at the state level in education, the environment and reproductive rights. She is the right choice for HD 26. Send a teacher to the legislature.
