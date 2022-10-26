ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois governor race: Where JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey stand on immigration, guns, crime

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWiT9_0imYd0TZ00

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is looking for another four year terms, while Republican State Senator Darren Bailey is hoping to surprise pundits and pollsters with an upset.

Crime is a concern for both; Governor Pritzker has now offered a specific amendment for the controversial Safe-T Act for the first time. The law, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, does away with cash bail. Critics say it will release violent offenders.

Illinois General Election: Meet the candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress

"So let's explicitly put into the Safe-T Act with an amendment saying that we're not going to let anybody out, any of the violent criminals out on January 1," Pritzker said.

But that and any other changes would have to be approved by the legislature.

"He's thinking about amending it because he's finally learning what it actually says, otherwise why on earth did the man sign it if he knew what it said?" Bailey accused. "So, I know, I completely believe that public sentiment has shifted and turned."

2022 Election: Voter Information in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin

Bailey is calling for the complete repeal of the law, despite Democratic super-majorities in the legislature that would make that virtually impossible. When pressed on that, he remained firm.

"Well I totally disagree with that, it passed on very narrow margins in 2021," Bailey said.

The candidates also could not be further apart on the issue of gun control.

After the July 4 parade mass shooting in Highland Park, Pritzker is now on a mission.

READ MORE: Pritzker, Bailey confident after final debate before election

"We should pass an assault weapons ban here in Illinois we should also have a national ban," he said.

But with the aforementioned Democratic supermajorities in both houses of the General Assembly, why hasn't that happened yet?

"As you know there's a very powerful lobby that exists in this country, the NRA, here in Illinois, the state rifle association, and there are some Democrats who don't support getting assault weapons banned," Pritzker said.

"Listen, the Second Amendment is there, it's the number two for a very important reason. The Second Amendment protects the First and there shouldn't be no infringement on guns," said Bailey. "Illinois has the most restrictive gun laws on the books in the entire nation. The problem is JB Pritzker is not following them. He's not obeying them, so we don't need any more gun laws."

On immigration and the southern border crisis that has resulted in more than 3,000 migrants being bussed to Chicago, both candidates are looking for federal help.

"Well, I'd definitely be having the conversation with our president to stop the illegal flow into our nation at the southern border. I mean that's the government's number one role is to protect its people and they do that by protecting our borders," Bailey said.

"We need comprehensive immigration reform. We need secure borders. Those are all things that you know, we haven't seen for a while," said Pritzker. "And we also need to make sure we have robust immigration into this country. It's good for our economy."

After high profile speeches in Florida and New Hampshire supporting other Democrats, Pritzker's national profile has risen. Would he consider running for president of President Biden doesn't see another term?

"I'm focused on being governor of Illinois," Pritzker said, sidestepping outright say he would rule out a run. "Look, I've always said here, I'm planning to be governor of Illinois for the next four years and I intend to remain as governor."

Comments / 90

Mr JP
3d ago

The past couple of years showed me exactly who JB Pritzker is. He's a totalitarian government who placed restrictions on the people while he traveled to Florida. He wanted to force vaccinations, supported vaccine passports, forced our children to wear masks, forced them out of school, catered to the teachers and teachers union while the poor had to keep working their fastfood jobs to survive. He's a Marxist (He can own wealth) while the mom and pop shops had to close. I'll never forget what these Marxist democrats have done to us

Reply(1)
45
Chi-life
3d ago

am I the only one tired of Prickster taxes & fees? Just wait. More on the way. Not a fan of Bailey but anyone has to be better than what we have.

Reply(4)
35
mark thomas
3d ago

the whole 800 page Bill needs to be scrapped and start over passing a Bill at 5am. that nobody read is insanity. get some input from Police this time

Reply
27
Related
Herald & Review

Pritzker, Bailey offer contrast in Illinois governor's race

In less than two weeks, Illinois voters will decide whether to reelect Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker to another four-year term or send the billionaire businessman packing in favor of Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, a downstate farmer who spent much of the past four years as Pritzker's foil. Pritzker,...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

On the ballot: Illinois voters to decide on Workers' Rights Amendment

CHICAGO - Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth was in south suburban Will County Friday afternoon, urging support for a proposed amendment to the state constitution that's at the top of the fall ballot. It's the so-called Workers’ Rights Amendment that would prohibit the passage of anti-union, right-to-work laws. "The first...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Tulsi Gabbard to headline Darren Bailey GOP rally in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. — It seems to suggest major change is ongoing within the American body politic. A woman who once ran for President as a Democrat and then later supported a Democratic-socialist candidate for the White House, is now slated to show up in support of a top Illinois Republican candidate for Governor.
ILLINOIS STATE
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois unemployment now a full percentage point worse than national average

As the national economy has struggled to recover from the pandemic shutdowns, Illinois has struggled more than the nation as a whole. Other states, including some of our neighbors with better jobs-creation climates, have added jobs at faster rates than Illinois has, and we have continued to lag behind the national recovery as well.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Attorney General candidate DeVore joins local GOP to oppose SAFE-T-Act

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Area Republicans expressed their opposition Thursday night to the SAFE-T-Act, approved by the Democratic-controlled Illinois General Assembly and signed into law by Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker. The McLean County GOP hosted a forum at Bloomington’s Freedom Baptist Church featuring candidates including Attorney General hopeful Tom...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
97.1 FM Talk

Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race

The Illinois gubernatorial race is heating up and polls are showing a narrowing gap between incumbent J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Part of the reason for this tightening of the polls is Pritzker’s heavy-handed COVID response.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Hill

Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have seen their leads shrink in Illinois, though both are still expected to prevail in their respective races, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey released on Wednesday showed 50 percent of very likely voters voting for...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Bailey references ‘transphobic’, ‘antisemitic’ conspiracy theory at debate

The article has been corrected with the correct spelling of Drennen’s name. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – During the second Governor’s debate, Darren Bailey deflected when asked about how he would change Illinois’ abortion laws. Instead of answering the question, Bailey changed the subject, referencing a conspiracy theory about current Governor J.B. Pritzker and his family […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Two Illinois Lawmakers Face Disturbing Allegations

Two Illinois lawmakers are dealing with allegations of mistreatment against women. Democratic state Senator Michael Hastings had already faced allegations of bullying by lobbyists and former staffers… but now unsealed documents in his divorce case show that his ex-wife accused him of intimidation, threats, and physical violence, including an incident where she says he elbowed her in the face in front of their children. A spokesman for Hastings says the allegations are false.
ILLINOIS STATE
aledotimesrecord.com

Who is financially supporting, opposing the Workers' Rights Amendment in Illinois?

Illinois' Amendment 1 has attracted millions of dollars into campaigns both for and against it with two weeks to go before Election Day. Commonly known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, the ballot issue would codify workers' right to organize into the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights and further enshrine the right to collective bargaining for "negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work."
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Check written to KenCom from State of Illinois returned by bank

---- A check for over $190,000 written to KenCom Public Safety Dispatch from the State of Illinois was returned to the organization which handles 911 calls in Kendall County. The check, which is part of the state's payments to emergency telephone service operators was denied when it was sent to an area bank for deposit. The only reason given was to "refer to maker."
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
110K+
Followers
16K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy