JUST IN: Wegmans announces opening date for Reston location
Wegmans will officially open its Reston location on Feb 1. at 9 a.m, the grocer announced today. The 85,000-square-foot store, which is located at the new Halley Rise development at the intersection of Reston Parkway and Sunrise Valley Drive, will include a cafe, coffee shop and The Burger Bar. “While...
Last Call: Blackfinn Ameripub in Merrifield to close out this weekend
The Blackfinn Ameripub in Merrifield (2750 Gallows Road) will serve its last beer this weekend, according to staff at other franchise locations. The pub featured classic Americana fare, like burgers and fries, a broad selection of ales, and a specialized “gameday menu“. In addition to football games, Blackfinn...
Kung Fu Tea finally starts brewing on Richmond Highway
The boba tea franchise opened its newest location in Penn Daw earlier this week. It’s next to the also newly opened Crab Cab and across the parking lot from Krispy Kreme. Store employees told FFXnow an official grand opening is set for next month. FFXnow first reported that Kung...
New report shows Vienna is losing its trees
Over the last ten years, Vienna has been steadily losing its tree canopy. In an assessment report submitted to the Vienna Town Council earlier this month, staff found that the city’s tree canopy cover has been reduced by approximately 163 acres — or 13% — since 2011.
Live Fairfax: Spooktacular fun this weekend around Fairfax County
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. There is so much Halloween fun for all ages this weekend around Fairfax. Here are a few we recommend checking out!. Citylight Fall...
Morning Notes
Early Voting Sites Open Today — “Fairfax County will open an additional 13 early voting sites starting Thursday, Oct. 27. In total, there will be 16 voting locations available across the county until the last day to vote early on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Early voting began last month starting with three sites open.” [Fairfax County Government]
CBD store to open in Rose Hill Shopping Center in Alexandria
A new CBD retail store is set to open in Alexandria’s Rose Hill Shopping Center this week. Healthy Vibez CBD, a health and wellness store for CBD products, will hold its grand opening on Friday (Oct. 28). The store will sell CBD beauty products, crafted drinks, health bars, vapes, and more.
Tysons restaurant serves French toast in the a.m., sushi at night
With its mix of coffee, French toast, and sushi, Cafe île (8270 Greensboro Drive) wants to be a little bit of everything rolled into one. The eclectic menu ranges from tartine and croissants in the morning to a more Omakase-focus at night — a style of serving sushi that leaves the specifics of what’s served up to the chef.
County gives go-ahead for new Taco Bell in Reston
At this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, officials unanimously gave the green light to demolish the existing Taco Bell on Roger Bacon Drive just off Wiehle Avenue and replace it with a modern version with an additional drive-thru lane. At just over 2,700 square feet, the restaurant will also be slightly larger than the previous iteration.
Aging Well: Expanding horizons and exploring creativity
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Research has shown that older adults who engage with the arts in a group setting — anything from dancing to a poetry group to singing in a choir — enjoy tangible benefits in multiple areas of health. This has to do with feelings of mastery, and with social connection.
Town of Herndon explores rebranding itself as ‘next generation’ small town
Town of Herndon officials are mulling the town’s first rebranding effort in ten years. The move — last discussed at a Herndon Town Council meeting earlier this month — comes as phase two of the Silver Line opens by Thanksgiving. The rebranding package characterized the town as...
Bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Beltway opens in Tysons
A new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians is connecting two parts of Tysons previously separated by the Beltway. The new bridge helps provide a link between the residential communities east of the Beltway to the Tysons Corner Center mall. “The new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over I-495 (Capital Beltway) between...
County officially approves paying additional $40 million for Silver Line Phase II
As the county officially approves paying an additional $40 million to finish the Silver Line Phase II, fare evasion continues to irk supervisors. At yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the county followed through on the transportation committee’s recommendation last month to pay an additional $40.25 million to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) for the completion of the Silver Line Phase II.
Toll increase on Dulles Toll Road, no-cash policy nears final vote next month
A plan to increase tolls on the Dulles Toll Road and eliminate the option to pay by cash is barreling towards approval next month. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is expected to vote on the toll increase at a Nov. 16 meeting, a spokesperson told FFXnow. At a meeting late...
Alexandria man convicted of driving more than 100 mph, severely injuring motorcyclist
An Alexandria man was convicted today (Thursday) for driving more than 100 mph and severely injuring a motorcyclist on the George Washington Memorial Parkway. Menyelek Maynard, 26, was driving his Toyota Camry at more than double the speed limit on April 8 when he hit a 20-year-old motorcyclist, according to court records.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Route 7
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Leesburg Pike late last night. The crash happened on the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike in the Bailey’s Crossroads area, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Police said that the striking car fled the area. The pedestrian was pronounced dead...
Four cars stolen overnight nee Rose Hill neighborhood
Four cars were stolen early Wednesday morning in the Rose Hill neighborhood, according to police. The cars were taken near South Van Dorn Street and Franconia Road. A resident reported that a group of men attempted to enter several vehicles in the area around 5 a.m. But the individuals left...
