ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Houston's blue tile signs

HOUSTON — They’re on beers and bars, shirts and cards, but blue tiles got their start on Houston curbs. "The blue tiles are the mosaic street signs that initially started while the city started," Houstonian Joey Sanchez said. Started paving streets, that is. Forget the green signs we’re...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston church vandalized and stolen from at least 12 times over six months

HOUSTON — A Houston church known for its community outreach is struggling after being the target of thieves and vandals several times in recent months. Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ sits on the corner of Airline Drive and Neyland Street in north Houston. From the outside, it looks like the neighborhood beacon that it has been for decades. However, from the inside, it’s clear the church has taken a beating.
HOUSTON, TX
studyfinds.org

‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs

HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Lizzo Returns Home For The Special Tour

Is Elsik in the building? I heard Elsik High School was in the building!” yelled Lizzo over the roar of the audience at the Toyota Center. A section of the stadium began loudly cheering as the students, wearing jeans and their band shirts, rose to their feet and basked in the applause.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston ‘Religious Royalty’ Rev. Calvin Abraham honored

Proper honor is way past due for Reverend Dr. Calvin J. Abraham whose life and legacy touched so many, he is considered Houston religious royalty. And though Abraham passed away earlier this year, his influence on those he inspired lives on. Abraham’s name will live on in a more concrete...
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

Houston PD Car Flies Off Roadway Into Ditch | Houston

10.25.2022 | 10:35 PM | HOUSTON – An HPD officer lost control of his patrol car, and skidded into a ditch. The officer appears to be uninjured, and declined transport. The officer involved crash occurred during the brief rains that saturated the Houston area. This crash was likely weather related, given the timing, but HPD VCD has yet to make a determination. The patrol vehicles lights appear to have been on at the time of the crash. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer

HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Father shot, injured while lying in bed at NW Houston home

HOUSTON — A father was shot in his head Tuesday while he was lying in bed at his northwest Houston home, according to Houston police. Police said someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting at the home on Hartwick Road near Hardy Street. A bullet went through the house and hit the man while his teenage children were in another room.
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

The Houston Museum of African American Culture Receives $75,000 Grant from Houston’s Stardust Fund

The Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) was recently awarded a $75,000 grant to the museum from Stardust Fund in Houston. Stardust Arts, which is one of Stardust Fund’s missions, is a collection of initiatives committed to innovative, socially engaged art. They work to challenge the systems and structures that inhibit the participation and power of excluded and exploited people, and they support, incubate, and implement projects with the belief that art is a catalyzing tool for change, connectivity, and collective understanding.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy