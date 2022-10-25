Read full article on original website
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends ChoiceTaxBuzzHarris County, TX
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
HIDDEN GEM: Houston's blue tile signs
HOUSTON — They’re on beers and bars, shirts and cards, but blue tiles got their start on Houston curbs. "The blue tiles are the mosaic street signs that initially started while the city started," Houstonian Joey Sanchez said. Started paving streets, that is. Forget the green signs we’re...
Thieves pose as customers, steal $1K worth of luxury hair in north Houston, shop manager says
When security tried to stop one of the suspects, he said he had a gun and would hurt the loss prevention officer if he got involved, and it was all caught on camera.
blavity.com
A 'Sale Of Negroes' Flyer Disrupts A Historically Black Houston Neighborhood
A mysterious flyer stopped a Houston couple in their tracks during their morning stroll in Sunnyside Park. The flyer wasn’t announcing a yard sale or a search for a lost dog — it was advertising the “Sale of Negroes.”. Living in a historically Black neighborhood on Houston’s...
Houston church vandalized and stolen from at least 12 times over six months
HOUSTON — A Houston church known for its community outreach is struggling after being the target of thieves and vandals several times in recent months. Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ sits on the corner of Airline Drive and Neyland Street in north Houston. From the outside, it looks like the neighborhood beacon that it has been for decades. However, from the inside, it’s clear the church has taken a beating.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Teen shows ‘no emotion’ in mom’s death, murder-suicide leaves girl an oprhan
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Humble teen feels ‘no emotion’ after allegedly killing mom, documents say. An Humble teenager said he felt no emotion, after Nebraska police found the body of his mother in the trunk of his car.
Breaking down the 7 Houston bond propositions on the 2022 November election ballot
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — City of Houston residents will have something on the ballot this year that hasn't been seen since 2017 — a bond referendum. Houston voters will get to decide if they want to approve a $478 million bond to fund a host of projects and improvements across the city.
studyfinds.org
‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs
HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
Texas Southern Homecoming Giveaway: Andrew Body Jersey and 2 Tickets
KCOH AM Radio and HBCU Legends in Houston, TX will giveaway an Andrew Body Jersey and 2 Homecoming Game Tickets.
Houston Press
Lizzo Returns Home For The Special Tour
Is Elsik in the building? I heard Elsik High School was in the building!” yelled Lizzo over the roar of the audience at the Toyota Center. A section of the stadium began loudly cheering as the students, wearing jeans and their band shirts, rose to their feet and basked in the applause.
defendernetwork.com
Houston ‘Religious Royalty’ Rev. Calvin Abraham honored
Proper honor is way past due for Reverend Dr. Calvin J. Abraham whose life and legacy touched so many, he is considered Houston religious royalty. And though Abraham passed away earlier this year, his influence on those he inspired lives on. Abraham’s name will live on in a more concrete...
What to know about the Montrose Tex-Mex restaurant loved by Lizzo
The singer gave a shoutout to Chapultepec Lupita, a 45-year-old Houston staple.
onscene.tv
Houston PD Car Flies Off Roadway Into Ditch | Houston
10.25.2022 | 10:35 PM | HOUSTON – An HPD officer lost control of his patrol car, and skidded into a ditch. The officer appears to be uninjured, and declined transport. The officer involved crash occurred during the brief rains that saturated the Houston area. This crash was likely weather related, given the timing, but HPD VCD has yet to make a determination. The patrol vehicles lights appear to have been on at the time of the crash. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Downtown Houston security on alert as World Series gets started
HOUSTON — It's been one heck of a postseason run so far for the Houston Astros and the stage is set for Game 1 on Friday. The Houston Police Department rolled out security plans for the fourth World Series run in six years. "This is nothing new to us,"...
The Reason Behind Mysterious Power Outages In Texas
Residents have been complaining about a series of power outages in recent weeks.
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer
HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
Father shot, injured while lying in bed at NW Houston home
HOUSTON — A father was shot in his head Tuesday while he was lying in bed at his northwest Houston home, according to Houston police. Police said someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting at the home on Hartwick Road near Hardy Street. A bullet went through the house and hit the man while his teenage children were in another room.
Texas restaurant ranked among tastiest & healthiest spots in the country: report
If you're looking to continue your summer diet into the fall season, you're not alone. Especially since calories don't count during the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays.
forwardtimes.com
The Houston Museum of African American Culture Receives $75,000 Grant from Houston’s Stardust Fund
The Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) was recently awarded a $75,000 grant to the museum from Stardust Fund in Houston. Stardust Arts, which is one of Stardust Fund’s missions, is a collection of initiatives committed to innovative, socially engaged art. They work to challenge the systems and structures that inhibit the participation and power of excluded and exploited people, and they support, incubate, and implement projects with the belief that art is a catalyzing tool for change, connectivity, and collective understanding.
Texas Boy Fatally Shoots Brother While Playing With Gun: 'Tragic Situation'
The 8-year-old sibling was pronounced dead at the scene.
