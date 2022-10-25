The Arizona State University School of Music, Dance and Theatre’s 2022–23 Organ Series is a celebration of the margins of the organ repertoire. “We have a vast body of music composed for the instrument dating back to the 14th century, so it’s been fun to explore the many works written for organ by underrepresented composers,” said Kimberly Marshall, Patricia and Leonard Goldman Endowed Professor of Organ in the School of Music, Dance and Theatre.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO