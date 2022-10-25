Read full article on original website
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign OfficeMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Black men's health and well-being focus of town hall at ASU Downtown Phoenix campus
The health and well-being of Black men in Arizona will be the focus of an event hosted by Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University and partners on the ASU Downtown Phoenix campus. “What’s Good? Black Men’s Wellness Town Hall” is set for 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct....
ASU Proposers Day invites industry leaders to collaborate on state issues
As part of an effort to the state investment in the New Economy Initiative, to strengthen Arizona’s economic future, Arizona State University is creating five science and technology centers, where industry, entrepreneurs, faculty experts and students will collaborate to define the state’s most urgent problems and develop solutions.
The engineering student’s personal guide to ASU
A Fulton Ambassador talks with a prospective student’s family during a tour of Arizona State University’s Tempe campus. Fulton Ambassadors are highly involved engineering students in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering who give tours, visit high schools and answer questions about life as an engineering student at ASU. Photographer: Erika Gronek/ASU.
Labriola Center celebrates Native American Heritage Month with events, exhibit
ASU Library's Indigenous-led Labriola Center offers events, an exhibit and book displays that bring communities together all year round. November is Native American Heritage Month, and while this annual celebration brings a heightened awareness, at ASU, the recognition does not end after the month is over. "Here at the Labriola...
Celebration of Health gala caps College of Health Solutions' 10th anniversary festivities
The College of Health Solutions recognized its 10th anniversary Oct. 19 with the inaugural Celebration of Health gala. The event took place at El Chorro in Paradise Valley, Arizona, and raised more than $60,000 for scholarships. Celebration of Health recognized health leaders from across the Valley for their impact in...
Genius grant fellows to launch Latinx lab at ASU’s Poitier Film School
A grant from the MacArthur Fellows Program, commonly known as a “genius” grant, is the stuff that artists’ and researchers’ dreams are made of: a $625,000, no-strings-attached award to extraordinarily talented and creative individuals as an investment in their potential. You can’t apply. You have to...
ASU partners with Boyce Thompson Arboretum
Partnership offers new opportunities for next generation of scientists, scholars. Arizona State University has announced a new partnership with the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, a collaboration that includes the new Bernard “Bill” Benson Research Award. The Benson Award will invest $300,000 over the next three years to further the...
2022–23 ASU Organ Series celebrates female organists, composers of color
The Arizona State University School of Music, Dance and Theatre’s 2022–23 Organ Series is a celebration of the margins of the organ repertoire. “We have a vast body of music composed for the instrument dating back to the 14th century, so it’s been fun to explore the many works written for organ by underrepresented composers,” said Kimberly Marshall, Patricia and Leonard Goldman Endowed Professor of Organ in the School of Music, Dance and Theatre.
Rewarding service and entrepreneurship
Jennifer Blain Christen, an associate professor of electrical engineering, won the 2022 Joseph C. Palais Distinguished Faculty Scholar Award. Named after electrical engineering Professor Emeritus Joseph Palais, the recipient is chosen annually from among Arizona State University’s electrical engineering faculty for outstanding work in research, teaching and community service. Photographer: Erika Gronek/ASU.
Devils Adapt through the pandemic and beyond
Adaptive training program recruiting student coaches for spring 2023 semester. Daniel Wu used to ride motorbikes as his primary mode of transportation around his home country of Taiwan. He used the bike to get to and from neighboring towns and cities through narrow, mountainous roads until about six years ago, when he was in a near-fatal accident.
Can courts save democracy?
ASU Center for Constitutional Design co-sponsoring event on Nov. 1 in Phoenix. American political sociologist Larry Diamond has observed that the world is "suffering a democratic contraction." From Vladimir Putin's sharp restriction of freedom in Russia, the rise of authoritarian regimes and the intensification of populism, to the fragility of...
