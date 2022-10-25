7News First Alert Weather: Next storm system arrives at end the workweek bringing another round of beneficial rainfall

Read full article on original website
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Next storm system arrives tomorrow evening with a steady rain continuing on Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies and becoming cool with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 40s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. On Thursday, increasing clouds with highs topping out in the low 70s. As a cutoff low and the accompanying front deepens into the Southern Plains showers and thunderstorms become widespread across Texoma after sunset. Isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible for the initial cells that develop. The main threats include wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of quarters, localized flooding, and a low threat for a brief spin-up west of a Quanah-Seymour-Throckmorton line.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast | 10/27AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The next chance for rain arrives later today, after 6 PM for many locations! The day itself will remain dry with clouds increasing. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s with southeast winds at 10 to 20mph. Gusts will be in the mid to upper 20s.
KWTX
Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening
Summer is finally breaking it’s grip across Central Texas and we’re entering into what is traditionally our second rainy season and second severe weather season. As two frontal boundaries pass through Central Texas today and tonight, we’ll have two chances of severe storms today. Be sure to stay weather aware today and be sure to bring an umbrella with you; you’ll need the umbrella for most of the day. A line of storms, which has already produced strong wind gusts north of the Metroplex, is arriving but slowing down some. We haven’t yet seen anything more than gusty rain showers west of I-35 with this line so far, but it’s going to run into a warm and unstable airmass ahead of it. Rain from this line of storms should start near I-35 after 1 PM, but the front continues to slow down and some of the afternoon rain may not actually reach the I-45 corridor. Front number 2 is attached to the upper-level storm system and will again potentially reinvigorate thunderstorms during the evening and overnight hours. Front 2 should arrive near I-35 around 9 PM with the storms completely clearing the area before 1 AM Tuesday. If we were to see strong storms with front number 2, they’re most likely near and east of I-35 since storms will likely be a bit more mature by that point.
Late Night Severe Weather, Tornadoes Possible Across East Texas
It's been quite a while since Deep East Texas has been threatened with the forecast of severe weather. That all changes late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma is advising that much of central and north-central Texas will see showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Monday. Some of these cells could produce severe storms with the main threat being damaging winds gusting to over 60 mph.
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
Severe thunderstorms fire in Texas ahead of a soggy weekend along Gulf Coast
A new storm system punching into Texas and the South will bring threats of severe thunderstorms and flooding rainfall through Saturday before sliding into the Midwest and East from Sunday through Halloween.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
kgns.tv
Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storms
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - We started our Monday with some light drizzle during the early morning hours and we could possibly see the return of some rain and even thunderstorms. Governor Greg Abbott has activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding expected to move across the state through early Tuesday morning.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
What’s The Difference Between a Tornado Watch & Warning in Texas?
It's one of those things we all hear regularly on weather reports, but you may still not be sure what the exact difference between the two is. Here in Tyler, TX and across the U.S., a "watch" and an "warning" remain constant, so let's see if we can commit their differences to memory.
Severe Storms In Texas Flip Car, Cause Damage To Several Buildings
The storms possibly included a tornado.
Over 8,500 East Texans without power after storms move through area
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Storms moved through the East Texas area Monday night into early Tuesday and left more than 16,935 people without power. As of 10 a.m., 8,679 people are still without power. The list below was made using information from multiple outage maps. To see how many residents were impacted look below: Anderson […]
Report: Texas power grid still not ready for extreme winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) indicated the Texas electric grid remains almost as vulnerable to extreme winter weather as it was back in February 2021, when the state went into a deep freeze for days. According to a new report by...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Roslyn: Impacting Mexico and then, Texas
Tropical Storm Roslyn continues its path across Mexico with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Even though this system is hundreds of miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas. THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION. As our system moves further inland, it will continue to weaken. Roslyn's remnants will eventually spread...
Flash Flood Alley could see some action on flood relief
In the wake of 2017’s Hurricane Harvey, the Texas Legislature directed the creation of a plan that could guide state and local flood control policy. Now the regional plan concerning Central Texas is getting close to the finish line. Set for completion in January, the plan includes more than...
horseandrider.com
Texas is among the states most impacted by natural disasters, study shows
The study ranked each state by looking at the number of natural disasters causing at least $1 billion in damages since 1980, as well as the damage cost per capita caused by those weather events.
Abbott activates resources ahead of storm across Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding forecasted to move across the state this week. “The State of Texas is working closely with local emergency management officials to ensure our communities have access to critical resources ahead of severe weather threats,” Abbott […]
