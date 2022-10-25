7News First Alert Weather: Next storm system arrives at end the workweek bringing another round of beneficial rainfall

Summer is finally breaking it’s grip across Central Texas and we’re entering into what is traditionally our second rainy season and second severe weather season. As two frontal boundaries pass through Central Texas today and tonight, we’ll have two chances of severe storms today. Be sure to stay weather aware today and be sure to bring an umbrella with you; you’ll need the umbrella for most of the day. A line of storms, which has already produced strong wind gusts north of the Metroplex, is arriving but slowing down some. We haven’t yet seen anything more than gusty rain showers west of I-35 with this line so far, but it’s going to run into a warm and unstable airmass ahead of it. Rain from this line of storms should start near I-35 after 1 PM, but the front continues to slow down and some of the afternoon rain may not actually reach the I-45 corridor. Front number 2 is attached to the upper-level storm system and will again potentially reinvigorate thunderstorms during the evening and overnight hours. Front 2 should arrive near I-35 around 9 PM with the storms completely clearing the area before 1 AM Tuesday. If we were to see strong storms with front number 2, they’re most likely near and east of I-35 since storms will likely be a bit more mature by that point.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO