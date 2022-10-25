ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky coal miner celebrated as viral ‘father of the year’

By Dustin Massengill, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P5kni_0imYaI6L00

PIKEVILLE, Ky. ( WDKY ) — University of Kentucky men’s basketball held its annual Blue-White Game on Saturday to raise funds for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky but one man really claimed the night.

UK coach John Calipari posted a photo on Twitter, which has since gone viral, celebrating the effort and dedication of a Kentucky father spotted in the crowd.

“From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch our team,” Calipari wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1qrH_0imYaI6L00
“I don’t know who this guy is but he has my vote for “father of the year”. He obviously just got off from work and brought his little boy straight to the Blue-White game!” Sue Kinneer wrote on Facebook . (Sue Kinneer)

That man, Micheal McGuire, is an employee of Excel Mining and was at work until after 5 p.m., giving him less than an hour to make the game, which tipped off at 6 p.m. at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky.

“My husband choose the job he has to support our family so that I could be home to raise our wonderful children, there are many times he misses out on these events due to work. So any chance he can be there he is, no matter how tired or dirty,” Micheal’s wife, Mollie, wrote on Facebook Monday.

Eastern Kentucky was built on the backs of many coal miners , something Calipari noted in his first tweet.

WWE star Kevin Nash reveals 26-year-old son’s cause of death

“My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home,” he said.

The tweet was shared across Twitter racking up nearly 14,000 retweets and over 158,000 likes.

Calipari offered the McGuire family tickets to a future game at Rupp Arena, where they will be “treated like VIPs.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire damages Rockford’s Capri Restaurant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Downtown Rockford’s Capri Restaurant caught fire Thursday afternoon, prompting a quick response from firefighters. The Capri Restaurant, at 313 E. State Street, is a self-described “old school Italian” restaurant that has been a staple of Rockford’s downtown since 1963. Firefighters at the scene said they believe the fire started in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
102.5 The Bone

Photo of soot-covered miner sitting with son at Kentucky basketball game goes viral

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Basketball is king in Kentucky, and so is a father’s desire to sit at courtside with his son. A photo of a soot-covered coal miner sitting in the stands with his 3-year-old son during the University of Kentucky’s annual Blue-White game has gone viral. Wildcats coach John Calipari was in awe of the man’s determination to be a good father and be there for his son for Saturday night’s game in eastern Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
FOX Sports

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari treats miner's family to tickets

Pikeville, Kentucky, is a town of fewer than 8,000 people nestled in the eastern part of the state among the Appalachian mountains. Even though it sits nearly 150 miles from the Kentucky men's basketball team's home court at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Big Blue Nation remains strong in the area – especially with one devoted fan in particular.
LEXINGTON, KY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois suspect brain dead after pointing gun at officers executing search warrant

MORRISON, Ill. (WTVO) — An armed suspect was pronounced brain dead Saturday after an officer involved shooting. Illinois State Police SWAT, assisted by Blackhawk Area Task Force, executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Morrison’s N. Cherry Street Friday morning, according to ISP. Officers heard what they thought were gunshots from within the […]
MORRISON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty of Waukesha parade massacre

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year, ending a trial in which he defended himself erratically and sometimes confrontationally. The jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a mandatory life sentence on […]
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man dies in grain elevator incident in Seward

SEWARD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called to a grain elevator in Seward on Tuesday morning on reports of an unconscious person. The incident happened at ADM Grain Company, 16100 3rd Street around 8:49 a.m. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, the employee, a 63-year-old man from Winnebago, suffered a heart attack and fell […]
SEWARD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

57-year-old man dies in Rockford car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-car accident left a man dead Wednesday night just north of Rockford’s city limits. The sheriff’s office says that just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a car in the ditch in the 11400 block of North Rockton Avenue. Deputies […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy