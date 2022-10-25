ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Flea Wishes Bandmate Chad Smith Happy Birthday With Hilarious Photo

By Katrina Nattress
102.5 WDVE
102.5 WDVE
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BvEPZ_0imYa5i900
Photo: Getty Images North America

Chad Smith turned 61 on Tuesday (October 25), and to celebrate the occasion his Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmate Flea shared a hilarious photo of the two of them in front of the Sphinx in Egypt.

"How many rhythms we hit together Chad Gaylord Smith???" he captioned the picture on Instagram. "How many times we lean behind the beat with deep fatback, how many times we push forward with the feral violence banging ahead of the beat, how many zillions of times we sit right in the center like the sphinx behind us??? My partner in the elastic groove I love you happy birthday."

RHCP also celebrated his birthday with a funny picture showcasing the Michigan native's feeling about Ohio State. "Happy Birthday Chad . We ❤️ u with all our hearts," the band captioned the post.

See both posts below.

Speaking of birthdays, Flea turned 60 just last week. Tom Morello commemorated the milestone with a touching message.

"Happy 60th birthday @flea333 !" the Rage Against The Machine guitarist wrote alongside a picture of Flea. "This dude is not only a tremendous bass player and someone who completely redefined the instrument (AND a talented multi-instrumentalist) but he has always shown up and showed out whenever I asked him to play a charity show. From rocking 'Where The Streets Have No Name' with Brad Wilk, Serj Tankian, Maynard Keenan & myself to playing 'The Peanuts Christmas Theme' on trumpet, to holding down a great set of RATM covers at Radio Free LA, he is a total BEAST of a player and a big hearted human. Happy bday legend/friend!"

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Music: Details On What Taylor Hawkins Said In the Final Interview.

New details are coming out about the final on-camera interview Taylor Hawkins gave for the rockumentary “Let There Be Drums!” During the segment, Hawkins shows the camera around his “hang room,” where custom drum heads are hanging on the wall picturing various musicians, including Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Ferrell, and one more that some say is giving the interview an “eerie” vibe.
Louder

Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins

Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
Stereogum

Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single

For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Billboard

Lynn Goldsmith Covers the ’80s From AC/DC to Ziggy Marley in New Photo Book & Finds ‘It Was Actually an Amazing Decade’

Renowned music photographer Lynn Goldsmith says that when her editor suggested she put together a book of her photography from the 1980s, her reaction was, “That was a terrible decade! My initial thought would that it just would be a lot of pictures of hair bands.” But after compiling a couple images of her work from that era, Goldsmith says she realized that “it was actually an amazing decade. There was so much new music and such a variety of music on the charts,” she says. “You had Bananarama and Barry Manilow. Bruce Springsteen and Spandau Ballet. Madonna and Prince. Herbie...
Ultimate Classic Rock

How the Rolling Stones Survived the ’80s

Like many classic rockers, the Rolling Stones started the '80s in pretty good shape. By the time the decade was drawing to a close, like many of the veterans who held on long enough to make it to the MTV era, they were barely left standing. It was a rough period for a rock 'n' roll band like the Stones, and it was only going to get rougher.
102.5 WDVE

102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
601
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

Home of the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://dve.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy