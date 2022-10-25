ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ first lady announces $54.5M program improve child care services

Earlier this year, in the midst of the state labor shortage, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced plans to create a program designed to help improve child care centers across the Garden State so that parents would be able to have their kids in a safe and nurturing environment as they went off to work.
Shore News Network

New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids

After a loosely structured recommendation by the CDC that says children as young as six months old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine, lawmakers are worried that Governor Phil Murphy will act on that recommendation in the form of a state mandate. Sen. Kristin M. Corrado called on the Murphy Administration to halt vaccine mandates, particularly on school children, in the wake of new CDC loosely structured recommendations. “Government should stay out of this and leave decision-making to parents,” said Corrado (R-40). “The last thing we need is yet another overreaching and unjustified mandate. Trenton should get out of the way The post New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses

Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
BRIDGETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ may drastically expand outdoor smoking bans

New Jersey already has some of the nations most restrictive smoking laws, but there is bi-partisan support for expanding the current bans. A measure was first passed in 2006 that restricted indoor smoking in most public places. It was expanded in 2018 to include strict outdoor smoking rules on public beaches and public parks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseymonitor.com

Legislator looks to expand New Jersey’s outdoor smoking ban

New Jersey already bans smoking in parks and on beaches, but it could soon extend that prohibition to a slew of other public spaces. Assemblywoman Carol Murphy (D-Burlington) this week reintroduced a measure that would expand the smoking ban imposed by the New Jersey Smoke Free Air Act to other outdoor public places, including boardwalks, race tracks, amusement parks, historic sites, and burial sites.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseymonitor.com

New and final deadline for applicants to New Jersey’s immigrant worker fund

The deadline for residents to submit documents to receive money from the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund has been extended through Nov. 30. That will be the final deadline for the 15,000 applicants who have not yet submitted all the necessary documentation to the state, the Department of Human Services said in a statement to the New Jersey Monitor.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Van Drew Issues Blistering Comments About Increased NJ Fees

United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ-2 has issued blistering comments about the upcoming increased fees on New Jersey roadways for the 3rd straight year. Yet again, New Jerseyans are facing the repercussions of state officials playing politics by refusing to find real solutions to lower the costs of goods and services.
NEW JERSEY STATE
ValueWalk

Property Tax Rebate From New Jersey: Deadline Looms For Seniors To Apply

New Jersey is offering senior citizens and disabled persons monetary aid that could help them offset the impact of rising prices. The program, called the Senior Freeze program, reimburses increased property tax rates on principal residences. However, the last date to apply for this property tax rebate from New Jersey is approaching quickly.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,227 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Daily positive tests down more than 30% since last month.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,227 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Wednesday as positive tests dropped more than 30% since last month. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.95 on Wednesday, up from 0.92 on Sunday, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
ALABAMA STATE
NJ Spotlight

For some, NJ offers double tax relief

Rising inflation may help more of New Jersey’s senior and disabled homeowners qualify for hefty property-tax relief benefits and state officials have been urging them to take a new look at the eligibility requirements before it’s too late. The deadline to file an application for the state’s “Senior...
