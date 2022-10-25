ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minden, LA

KEEL Radio

Shreveport Investigation Leads to Arrest for Murder-for-Hire Plot

Jarred Johnson (41) has been arrested for one count of Solicitation for Murder. On October 12th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department received a concerning call from a citizen advising that Jarred Johnson allegedly offered money in exchange for the killing of his estranged wife. Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives took over the investigation and through the facts and circumstances discovered obtained a warrant for the arrest of Johnson.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
MANSFIELD, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic ends in arrest

Ruston Police arrested a Shreveport man Monday after investigating a domestic disturbance on West Line Avenue. Officers responded a disturbance in progress at the Annex Apartments. Christopher King, 23, told police he and his girlfriend got into a physical altercation because he snatched her cell phone out of her hand. King said when he took the cell phone, his girlfriend jumped on him and hit him. He then “restrained her” by grabbing her by the throat and shoulders. King said his girlfriend then damaged some of his property.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

University staffer arrested

Grambling State University Police apparently arrested one of its own Friday. Booking records at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center indicate Rodney Thornton Williams, 59, of Shreveport, was arrested by GSU PD on a warrant alleging malfeasance in office. Williams is listed in the online GSU staff directory as a GSU...
GRAMBLING, LA
ktalnews.com

Community activist Breka Peoples appears in DeSoto Parish Court over 2020 electioneering charge

Community activist Breka Peoples appears in DeSoto Parish Court over 2020 electioneering charge.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Officer and Police Union President in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Funds and Obtaining Controlled Substances by Fraud

Former Police Officer and Police Union President in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Funds and Obtaining Controlled Substances by Fraud. Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Harold W. Sanford, Jr., 52, of Bossier City, Louisiana, appeared before United States District Judge Donald E. Walter on October 26, 2022, and pleaded guilty to charges related to his recent arrest and involvement in stealing funds from the Bossier City Police Union and obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Woman Arrested After Tense Standoff

On Wednesday (10-26-22) police were called to the Queensborough neighborhood to serve out a warrant. Upon arrival, the woman in question locked herself in a home and refused to come out. After some time of trying to contact the woman to get her to come out, the woman began firing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Grambling State University ensures homecoming safety after 2021 shootings

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After multiple shootings on campus during Homecoming Week in 2021, GSU and its police department say they are better prepared for the safety of students, staff, faculty, alumni, and visitors during the 2022 Homecoming Week. The university has partnerships with the Louisiana State Police, Louisiana...
GRAMBLING, LA
KTBS

Shreveport residents turn out for early voting

SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting continues in Louisiana, including at two locations in Caddo Parish -- the Registrar of Voters office in downtown Shreveport and the Shreve Memorial Library on Bert Kouns Industrial Parkway. At the downtown location Wednesday, voting commissioners tell KTBS they have seen a steady stream of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling State Police Officer arrested for Malfeasance in Office

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer. Williams was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and his bond was set at […]
GRAMBLING, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport woman guilty of fatal crash, drunk driving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was convicted Tuesday for causing a three-vehicle crash and killing a south Louisiana man while drunk driving. A jury unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty of vehicular homicide. While drunk driving in Oct. 2020, Marshall caused a three-vehicle collision at W. College St. and Jewella Ave.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

LPSO wraps up burglary case quickly

Deputies with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office resolved a burglary investigation within hours of learning of a Second Street break-in just outside Ruston. LPSO responded to a burglary after a neighbor reported seeing a man leave her neighbor’s house carrying several TVs. The victim said his back door had been kicked in and flatscreen televisions and other items had been taken.
RUSTON, LA

