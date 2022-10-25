ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Recognizing Mike Davis, San Diego’s Giant of Urban Theory

Editor's Note: This story was first published by Voice of San Diego. Mike Davis, La Jolla-based author and activist, died October 25 after a long illness from esophageal cancer. He was 76. Sign up for VOSD’s newsletters here. In 1915, with the Panama-California exposition underway, a group of San...
Covering 75

2023 is the 75th Anniversary of SDM and to commemorate the milestone, the company is producing a modern art exhibit to be showcased at an event in May. The exhibit will consist of 75 covers, one from each of the past 75 years, recreated by local San Diego artists whose only direction will be to design a modern interpretation of the cover image. The final products will be displayed over the course of a 2 day experiential event, before it is open to the public. The artwork will also be featured in a commemorative coffee table book and 10 of the artists will be featured in the magazine.
Letter From the CEO: November 2022

Growing up in the suburbs of New York, I went to the beach only on vacations or special day trips. On the rare occasions I made the trip to the coast, the scent of the ocean air stayed with me for days—its power palpable. After four years living in San Diego where the beach is omnipresent, it’s just become a part of life. So familiar that I don’t even notice it.
Alex Morgan Rides the Wave to Her New Hometown

Alex Morgan can hardly believe her good fortune. “This is where me and my husband always said we wanted to settle down and have a family,” the U.S. women’s soccer star says of her new hometown, San Diego. “It was a long-term vision for us. I never thought I would be able to be here and play soccer.”
