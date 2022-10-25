Seafood is roulette. Off the right boat into the right hands, it can taste as if it’s somehow better than food, one level above the very idea of it. Off the wrong boat into the wrong hands, it can make vegans. I can still access that high from my first king crab leg (I was eight, grandma’s birthday, clip-on tie), that first seared scallop in brown butter, white meat delicate as an apparition. But I also remember the first time I tasted the anti-miracle of swordfish turned into particle board, how swallowing became a form of trauma. Bad sushi doesn’t come out of the drapes.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO