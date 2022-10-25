Read full article on original website
sandiegomagazine.com
For the Love of the Black Community
Café X: By Any Beans Necessary, isn’t just a coffee shop. It’s a vibrant celebration of Black community. It’s a worker cooperative, founded by Khea Pollard and her mother Cynthia Ajani as a pathway to economically empower the Black community in San Diego. At Café X, it’s the workers that own a piece of the business, not a single owner or detached shareholders.
Four-String Serenade
In high school, Jackie Mendoza dreamed of seeing her name on a Broadway marquee. The Chula Vista native took drama class, starred in junior theater productions, and developed her love of music first through musicals. But it wasn’t until after briefly entertaining a theater major in college—then realizing how rigorous and unglamorous a career it really is—that she came to the epiphany that maybe writing and recording her own music was a much more compelling path.
Sea Change
Seafood is roulette. Off the right boat into the right hands, it can taste as if it’s somehow better than food, one level above the very idea of it. Off the wrong boat into the wrong hands, it can make vegans. I can still access that high from my first king crab leg (I was eight, grandma’s birthday, clip-on tie), that first seared scallop in brown butter, white meat delicate as an apparition. But I also remember the first time I tasted the anti-miracle of swordfish turned into particle board, how swallowing became a form of trauma. Bad sushi doesn’t come out of the drapes.
San Diego Events Calendar: November 2022
Considered one of the top acapella groups worldwide, Rajaton joins the SD Symphony for a rousing, nostalgic ride of beloved Swedish singalong favorites in Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA. ABBA tributes will never get old. Never. 5. At this point, tacos and beer are the grumpy Muppets on San...
Recognizing Mike Davis, San Diego’s Giant of Urban Theory
Editor's Note: This story was first published by Voice of San Diego. Mike Davis, La Jolla-based author and activist, died October 25 after a long illness from esophageal cancer. He was 76. Sign up for VOSD’s newsletters here. In 1915, with the Panama-California exposition underway, a group of San...
Alex Morgan Rides the Wave to Her New Hometown
Alex Morgan can hardly believe her good fortune. “This is where me and my husband always said we wanted to settle down and have a family,” the U.S. women’s soccer star says of her new hometown, San Diego. “It was a long-term vision for us. I never thought I would be able to be here and play soccer.”
Mammoth Calling
Friday afternoon, mid-January in La Jolla, the sun beating down as if seasons hardly mattered. Students on longboards glided across the UCSD campus, making weekend plans for the beach. A salt breeze drifted in my window as I packed a bag of winter layers, mittens, goggles, and beanies, along with my snowboard and boots. I hauled my gear to the other side of campus to meet up with a couple dozen friends of the same questionable mind. It was 2006, a massive winter. Storms were hitting hard on the Sierra Nevada. Our plan was to follow the snow. All of us outliers, searching for winter in a land of eternal summer.
