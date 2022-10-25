There's never a dull time to visit the New Orleans Historic Museum, but with the upcoming All Saints and All Souls Days, it's a great time of the year to do so. For 50 years, The New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum has curated an experience for people from all strata of society to learn more about the origins and intricacies of voodoo. Situated in the heart of the French Quarter, between Bourbon Street and Royal Street, at 724 Dumaine Street, the museum's location is reflective of the New Orleans' roots that were a part of its founding. While there is no wrong time to learn more about how such a museum came about, and this fascinating topic with All Saints and All Souls Day coming up on November first and second, it is a great time of year to pay a visit and see what it has to offer.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO