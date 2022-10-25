ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, LA

NOLA.com

Exact route of Anne Rice second-line parade on Oct. 30 revealed

It’s almost time to break out the fake fangs, dust off the black cape and pop open a parasol. At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, the day before Halloween, Anne Rice's Vampire Lestat Fan Club will present a New Orleans-style second-line parade for the horror novelist who died Dec. 11, 2021 at age 80.
METAIRIE, LA
whereyat.com

The New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum Casts a Spell

There's never a dull time to visit the New Orleans Historic Museum, but with the upcoming All Saints and All Souls Days, it's a great time of the year to do so. For 50 years, The New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum has curated an experience for people from all strata of society to learn more about the origins and intricacies of voodoo. Situated in the heart of the French Quarter, between Bourbon Street and Royal Street, at 724 Dumaine Street, the museum's location is reflective of the New Orleans' roots that were a part of its founding. While there is no wrong time to learn more about how such a museum came about, and this fascinating topic with All Saints and All Souls Day coming up on November first and second, it is a great time of year to pay a visit and see what it has to offer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Top 10 New Orleans Dive Bars | NOLA Dive Bars to Check Out

Want to know the best places to find your New Orleans spirits (not the ghost kind)? With nightlife comes a plethora of bars that could be mentioned, but only the best dive bars in NOLA are being highlighted here. Best New Orleans Dive Bars. While there is no shortage of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Vinny Mosca, former Harahan mayor, longtime defense attorney, dies at 74

Vinny Mosca, a Harahan politician for 20 years and a criminal defense attorney whose clients included Mafia bosses and brothel owners, died Wednesday of congestive heart failure at his home. He was 74. Mosca was initially elected Harahan mayor in 1994 thanks to his skills as a mediator between rivals,...
HARAHAN, LA
NOLA.com

These projects will build 11 square miles of new Louisiana wetlands by next year

Keeping two New Orleans lakes separated. Filling in the "Golden Triangle." And the biggest marsh restoration project ever attempted by the state. Those are among the projects under construction and on track to build nearly 11 square miles of new land by early 2023, state officials say. While only a tiny portion of the amount of land lost over the last century, it still amounts to more than 5,300 football fields' worth of wetlands that will help buffer Louisiana from storm surge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday

If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Commentary: Our endorsements

The midterm elections on Nov. 8 will have a profound impact on our nation as well as our state and city, but for different reasons. The national balance of power hangs precariously on the outcomes of several dozen key Senate and House races — all of them outside Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Audubon Aquarium to close for 6 months for renovation

NEW ORLEANS — The beloved Audubon Aquarium of the Americas announced they will be closing at the end of November for at least six months to complete renovations. This is all part of the institute’s $41 million plan to combine the aquarium, butterfly garden, and insectarium into one facility. The Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium originally called the U.S. Custom House on Canal Street home -- but closed its doors in 2020 due to the pandemic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Music foundations replace instruments Marrero Middle School band lost during Hurricane Ida

The music has finally resumed in the Marrero Middle School band room, after a group of music foundations teamed up to replace the instruments Hurricane Ida damaged last year. The Guitar Center Music Foundation, Save the Music Foundation and Music Rising gave the band the new instruments at a ceremony on Sept. 30. And the students got to debut them with a performance of “When the Saints go Marching In” with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
MARRERO, LA

