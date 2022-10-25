Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Fall Fest and trick-or treating at Longue Vue, Forestival in Lower Algiers, and more metro area community news
FALL FESTIVAL: Longue Vue House and Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans, is making plans for sugar-fueled fun during a Fall Fest from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Trick-or-treating will make sweet work of harvest crafts and lawn games. Tickets are $10 at longuevue.com/events. FORESTIVAL: A Studio...
Anne Rice Second-Line Parade in New Orleans—Complete Details
The Anne Rice Vampire Lestat Fan Club officially invites all from New Orleans and all across Louisiana to join in the Anne Rice second-line parade this Sunday in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Exact route of Anne Rice second-line parade on Oct. 30 revealed
It’s almost time to break out the fake fangs, dust off the black cape and pop open a parasol. At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, the day before Halloween, Anne Rice's Vampire Lestat Fan Club will present a New Orleans-style second-line parade for the horror novelist who died Dec. 11, 2021 at age 80.
whereyat.com
The New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum Casts a Spell
There's never a dull time to visit the New Orleans Historic Museum, but with the upcoming All Saints and All Souls Days, it's a great time of the year to do so. For 50 years, The New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum has curated an experience for people from all strata of society to learn more about the origins and intricacies of voodoo. Situated in the heart of the French Quarter, between Bourbon Street and Royal Street, at 724 Dumaine Street, the museum's location is reflective of the New Orleans' roots that were a part of its founding. While there is no wrong time to learn more about how such a museum came about, and this fascinating topic with All Saints and All Souls Day coming up on November first and second, it is a great time of year to pay a visit and see what it has to offer.
theadvocate.com
Secret dungeons, the Inquisition and Pére Antoine: Dark tales swirl after Quarter jail's 1840 demolition
The French Quarter is old. If you dig, you’re probably going to find something. But not even that self-evident truth could prepare the residents of New Orleans for what was unearthed in February 1840. By then, the old jail, or “calaboose” — built, rebuilt and then rebuilt again over...
NOLA.com
Five homes for $1.2M-plus: golf course living, Bayou St. John history, new Uptown and more
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
whereyat.com
Top 10 New Orleans Dive Bars | NOLA Dive Bars to Check Out
Want to know the best places to find your New Orleans spirits (not the ghost kind)? With nightlife comes a plethora of bars that could be mentioned, but only the best dive bars in NOLA are being highlighted here. Best New Orleans Dive Bars. While there is no shortage of...
NOLA.com
Vinny Mosca, former Harahan mayor, longtime defense attorney, dies at 74
Vinny Mosca, a Harahan politician for 20 years and a criminal defense attorney whose clients included Mafia bosses and brothel owners, died Wednesday of congestive heart failure at his home. He was 74. Mosca was initially elected Harahan mayor in 1994 thanks to his skills as a mediator between rivals,...
NOLA.com
Atlanta's gain, Mandeville's loss. Popular north shore priest becomes auxiliary bishop of Atlanta.
At around 5 a.m. Tuesday, text messages began to fly among staff members and parishioners at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mandeville. The pre-dawn missives jolted recipients awake with the news that their beloved pastor, the Rev. John Nhan Tran, was going to be named auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta by Pope Francis.
NOLA.com
These projects will build 11 square miles of new Louisiana wetlands by next year
Keeping two New Orleans lakes separated. Filling in the "Golden Triangle." And the biggest marsh restoration project ever attempted by the state. Those are among the projects under construction and on track to build nearly 11 square miles of new land by early 2023, state officials say. While only a tiny portion of the amount of land lost over the last century, it still amounts to more than 5,300 football fields' worth of wetlands that will help buffer Louisiana from storm surge.
fox8live.com
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
NOLA.com
Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday
If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
NOLA.com
Commentary: Our endorsements
The midterm elections on Nov. 8 will have a profound impact on our nation as well as our state and city, but for different reasons. The national balance of power hangs precariously on the outcomes of several dozen key Senate and House races — all of them outside Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Blakeview: A bright pink building on Royal Street has had many lives
In the 400 block of Royal Street is a bright pink building known for the past 66 years as Brennan’s Restaurant. The building itself dates to 1795 and, like the 8th District police station, once served as a bank. According to the Historic New Orleans Collection’s Collins C. Diboll...
Low river level, thieves leave Crescent Park without lighting, elevators, bathrooms
NEW ORLEANS — The low river level on the Mississippi along the New Orleans riverfront has opened up a city under the city. In recent weeks, homeless people have been seeking shelter beneath the sprawling Mandeville Street Wharf. Much of the area is normally underwater. According to Crescent Park...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell signs new garbage collecion contracts as New Orleans hauler fights on
Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday she is pressing forward with new garbage collection contracts for about half of New Orleans, improving reliability and restoring curbside recycling even as a federal court order threatens to put a kink in those plans. During a contract-signing ceremony on the lakefront, Cantrell and other...
Audubon Aquarium to close for 6 months for renovation
NEW ORLEANS — The beloved Audubon Aquarium of the Americas announced they will be closing at the end of November for at least six months to complete renovations. This is all part of the institute’s $41 million plan to combine the aquarium, butterfly garden, and insectarium into one facility. The Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium originally called the U.S. Custom House on Canal Street home -- but closed its doors in 2020 due to the pandemic.
NOLA.com
Brass band send-off is planned for New Orleans’ No. 1 graffiti fighter, the Gray Ghost
To those who believe graffiti is a blight, a symbol of gang territorialism, societal erosion or even Satanism, Fred Radtke was a civic hero. But his devotion to eradicating street painting of all sorts cast him as a villain among those who see graffiti as a vehicle of personal expression and unfettered artistry.
NOLA.com
Guest column: A flawed, undemocratic school system is failing Louisiana kids
The recent news that Louisiana’s composite ACT score remains one of the lowest in the nation is a signal that the 30 years of privatization-based education reform in the state has failed to achieve its aims to raise test scores. No test ought to be a single indicator of...
NOLA.com
Music foundations replace instruments Marrero Middle School band lost during Hurricane Ida
The music has finally resumed in the Marrero Middle School band room, after a group of music foundations teamed up to replace the instruments Hurricane Ida damaged last year. The Guitar Center Music Foundation, Save the Music Foundation and Music Rising gave the band the new instruments at a ceremony on Sept. 30. And the students got to debut them with a performance of “When the Saints go Marching In” with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
Comments / 1