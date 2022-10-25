Read full article on original website
Narcity
This Christmas Event Near Toronto Has Twinkling Tunnels & A Cozy Campfire Lounge
You can wander along a sparkly light trail featuring over 1.5 million lights and warm up by a crackling fire with a festive drink at this Christmas festival near Toronto. The Holiday Nights of Lights and Mistletoe Lane are returning to Assembly Park in Vaughan on November 24, 2022. You...
Narcity
This Toronto Christmas Fest Is Returning For The First Time In 3 Years & It Looks Magical
Prepare to be dazzled, because a light-filled holiday festival is returning to Toronto for the first time since 2019. Glow Christmas is "Canada's premium indoor Christmas festival," and this season it will take you on a trip around the world. The massive attraction is opening on November 30 and features...
Narcity
This 1-Km Trail Near Toronto Winds Through A Glittering Christmas Village & Glowing Tunnels
The holiday season is all about snowy scenes, glittering lights, and festive music, and you can find all this and more at this magical Christmas event near Toronto. Twinkle After Dark, previously Country Bright, is returning to Country Heritage Park in Milton for its second year. The dazzling event features an illuminated trail through the park property, and it officially opens on November 24, 2022.
Narcity
Popeyes Is Actually Selling 300-Piece Nuggets In Canada & You Can Get It For 3 Days Only
Popeyes is supersizing one of its menu items and offering 300-piece chicken nuggets in Canada but for three days only. To celebrate the 300th Popeyes location in Canada opening on October 25, 2022, the fast food chain is introducing "a menu item befitting for the milestone" — a 300-piece Nugget Meal.
Narcity
I've Lived In Toronto For 5 Years & These Are The 6 Restaurants I Can't Live Without Now
I've lived in the city for the past five years and, as a self-professed foodie, I've been on the hunt to find the best restaurants in Toronto. The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. It's a...
Narcity
5 Vancouver Restaurants That Locals Say Deserve A Spot In The City's New Michelin Guide
The Michelin Guide Vancouver debut is fast-approaching and a few locals have shared their thoughts on which restaurants in the city deserve a spot on the list. For the first time ever, the Michelin Guide is coming to Vancouver and restaurants that made the cut will be revealed on October 27.
Narcity
This Christmas Tree Farm Near Ottawa Is So Magical & Hallmark Movies Have Been Filmed There
There is nothing quite like spending the day picking out a new Christmas tree and filling your home with the fresh evergreen scent. There is a Christmas farm less than an hour from Ottawa where you can cut down a tree and it's so magical that it has appeared in multiple Hallmark movies.
Narcity
An Open Toronto Casting Call Is Looking For People To Play Teens In A Disney+ & ABC Show
If you've always dreamt of acting on a Disney show, it's time to film your audition reel. Disney+ and ABC signature's Witch Mountain is holding an open casting call for several teen roles, and filming will take place right here in Toronto. The casting call is looking for actors 18...
Narcity
Canadian TikToker Shows How She Finds Designer Items In Thrift Stores & Saves Thousands
Whether you're looking save money in Canada or nab a pretty great bargain, shopping at your local thrift store might just be the way to go!. Well, at least one Canadian TikToker sure thinks so. Winnipeg resident and thrifting genius Ashlee, who posts under the handle @msfili, has racked up thousands of followers thanks to her cool finds.
Narcity
Canada's Coach Outlet Is Having Its 'Biggest Sale' & Even The Disney Merch Is Up To 80% Off
Canada's Coach Outlet is currently having its "biggest sale" and usually-pricey items — like some of the merch from the Disney line — are available at a fraction of their normal cost. You can currently score up to 65% off select items and for even steeper savings, when...
Narcity
I Got Scammed Out Of $4K Apartment Hunting In Toronto & Here’s What I Wish I'd Known
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Hunting for a Toronto apartment to rent might be one of the most stressful things to do in this city. I am currently looking for a new place, and it's been bidding war after war with absolutely no luck.
Narcity
Morning Brief: Ye's Self-Destruction, Top Christmas Markets & More
Happy "Friday Jr." — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: Ever think about booking two seats on a packed airplane just to give yourself a little extra room? Well, don't do it; as one flight attendant explains, when the airline sees the empty seat beside you, they're just going to sell it to someone on standby. Also, who can afford to book an extra seat these days, period?
Narcity
Ontario's New Airbnb Lets You Sleep In A Mirrored Dome & It Totally Blends In With The Trees
There's a unique new spot for getaways in Ontario, and you might have to look twice in order to find it. Highlands Hideaway is an Airbnb that just opened on October 19, and you can fall asleep in a dome beneath the stars. Located in Algonquin Highlands, the rental comes...
Grand Central Holiday Fair returns to New York City after two-year pause
For the first time since 2019, Grand Central Terminal's Holiday Fair is returning to New York City, with 36 local-artisan vendors selling one-of-a-kind, American-made products for the holiday season.
Narcity
This Picturesque Ontario Town Is Like Walking Through A European Fairytale
If you've been dreaming about a European vacation lately, you're not alone. I mean, who wouldn't want to be surrounded by cobblestone streets, open-air cafes and centuries-old charm?. You might be surprised to know you don't even need to leave the province to satisfy those travel cravings. That's right, there's...
Narcity
An Ontarian Moving To A Small Town In BC Was Warned To 'Leave The City Attitude In Toronto'
An Ontarian is ditching the Toronto life to settle down in a small town in B.C. and is asking locals what they should expect when making the move across Canada. The soon-to-be British Columbian took to a B.C. Reddit thread and Reddit users came through with some harsh honesty and a few warnings.
Narcity
Herschel Is Having A Massive Warehouse Sale In Vancouver & The Deals Are So Wild
If you are a huge fan of the Herschel brand, you're in luck because the company is planning its first-ever warehouse sale in Vancouver next month. The mega-discounted Herschel Supply Co. event will be happening at the Vancouver Convention Centre from November 10 to 13, and it's kinda like Aritzia warehouse sale all over again.
disneydining.com
Holiday Sleigh Rides are BACK for 2022
Do you hear that? Listen closely. It’s the sound of sleigh bells in the distance. Christmas may seem like a long way off but it’s going to be here before you know it! Walt Disney World is already getting ready for the holiday season and this year promises to be one of the best Christmas’ to be at Disney.
Narcity
A Spirit Halloween Costume Is Being Recalled Due To A 'Choking & Ingestion Hazard'
Halloween is just around the corner, and if you recently picked up a costume at Spirit Halloween for your little ones, you should double-check the item. On Tuesday, October 25, Health Canadaissued a consumer product recall on Spirit Signature Collection Kids Magical Unicorn Costume due to choking and ingestion hazards.
