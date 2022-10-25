ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Cool temps in Central Texas

With showers and storms coming into Central Texas, it brought in a cold front. Adaleigh Rowe has the latest details.
BBQ Fest will feature top barbecue joints in Texas

Enjoy some of the state's best barbeque all in one place -- the barbecue capital of Texas. Texas Monthly is bringing almost all of its top fifty barbecue spots together for a barbecue fest later this month.
TEXAS STATE
The Issue Is: California AG Rob Bonta makes his final pitch to voters

The midterms are fast approaching, weeks have now turned to days. In this final stretch, California Attorney General Rob Bonta joins Elex Michaelson on The Issue Is to make his final pitch to voters. Bonta is seeking his first full-term as California’s A.G., having been appointed to the role in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Severe weather possible as warnings issued for parts of Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Big changes from yesterday as the day starts with some rain. It's a rainy and stormy finish to the week with a cold front coming to town. A line of storms is likely this morning then we will get a break by noon. Then a few lingering showers are possible by late afternoon as they rotate around the exiting low-pressure system.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas considers adding more license holders for medical marijuana program

AUSTIN, Texas - There are currently only three licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. It's a small number because the list of conditions for legal prescriptions is limited. Thursday, the state Public Safety Commission heard testimony from the Chief of Regulatory Services Wayne Mueller. The commission was told the recent...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Coalition of Black Democrats discuss issues with Texas DHHS

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, alongside former CPS youth, gathered in Austin to bring up issues they have with the State's Department of Health and Human Services. For more than 10-years now, DHHS has been under investigation as one of the defendants in a federal class...
AUSTIN, TX
Gov. Greg Abbott announces $874.6M for public safety initiatives

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott and others announced the transfer of more than $874.6 million to support critical public safety and recovery initiatives, such as border security and school safety, during the current biennium. According to Abbott, the $874.6 million will be transferred to state agencies and programs for...
TEXAS STATE

