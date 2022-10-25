ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

ESPN

Oklahoma City plays conference rival Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City plays Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference play and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Fans React to Suns’ Win Over the Warriors

The Phoenix Suns exploded on offense tonight to take a commanding victory over the 2022 NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors. Another night means another Devin Booker masterclass. And yet again, Booker was the only Suns player to score over 20 points (34). With tonight’s win, Phoenix has 145 career...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Reporter's Notebook: OKC 108, LAC 94

The Thunder’s homestand continued on Tuesday with one of two consecutive matchups against the LA Clippers. The Thunder played without Josh Giddey and the Clippers without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The tone was set in an 8-0 run to start the game by the Thunder, who then used...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

