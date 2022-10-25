Read full article on original website
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
ESPN
Oklahoma City plays conference rival Los Angeles
Los Angeles Clippers (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City plays Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference play and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
Lakers News: Odds And Lines As L.A. Tries To Nab First Win Of Season In Denver
It's the Joker vs. King James!
Lakers make announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for next game
The Los Angeles Lakers have already made an announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for the team’s game on Wednesday. On their Tuesday injury report, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday’s game at Denver due to a hamstring injury. The designation is surprising considering Westbrook played...
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
Injury Report: Paul George is PLAYING Against the Oklahoma City Thunder
Paul George is playing against the Thunder
Yardbarker
Fans React to Suns’ Win Over the Warriors
The Phoenix Suns exploded on offense tonight to take a commanding victory over the 2022 NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors. Another night means another Devin Booker masterclass. And yet again, Booker was the only Suns player to score over 20 points (34). With tonight’s win, Phoenix has 145 career...
Thunder Gameday: Round Two Against Clippers
Oklahoma City is hosting the Clippers for the second time this week, but Paul George will be playing this time around.
Sporting News
How long is Damian Lillard out? Calf injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Trail Blazers guard
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard exited his team's 119-108 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a calf injury. Lillard was limping and went straight to the locker room with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. He did not return to the game. Here's everything we...
CBS Sports
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
The San Antonio Spurs are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 26 at Target Center. The Spurs will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss. San Antonio is hoping for another win....
NBA
Reporter's Notebook: OKC 108, LAC 94
The Thunder’s homestand continued on Tuesday with one of two consecutive matchups against the LA Clippers. The Thunder played without Josh Giddey and the Clippers without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The tone was set in an 8-0 run to start the game by the Thunder, who then used...
