Kanye West: industry backlash continues as Kim Kardashian speaks out
A completed documentary about Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been scrapped amid concern and industry backlash over the rapper’s string of antisemitic statements in recent weeks. “This morning, after discussion with our film-makers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for...
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Reverses Abrupt Closure As Businesses Cut Ties With Rapper: Report
The school reportedly told parents that it was shutting down for the remainder of the school year, “at the discretion of our founder,” but then scrapped this decision.
HuffPost
Major Sports Stars Leave Kanye West's Donda Agency Over Antisemitism
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests...
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- One of Hollywood's largest talent agencies has cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over recent anti-Semitic outbursts in interviews, and on Twitter and Instagram. Creative Artists Agency dropped West as a client earlier this month, according to a CAA representative who did...
Dez Bryant Joins Antonio Brown in Support of Kanye West Amid Antisemitic Remarks
NFL free agent receiver Dez Bryant does not believe that the recent comments from Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, were antisemitic. Dez Bryant posted a clip on Twitter Wednesday of Ye saying that he is jealous of the way Jewish people do business. Bryant appeared to use the clip to show that Ye does not “hate Jewish people.”
Rams star Aaron Donald among athletes cutting ties with Kanye West's Donda Sports
Rams star Aaron Donald and Celtics guard Jaylen Brown have cut ties with Kanye West's Donda Sports, denouncing his antisemitic comments.
Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties
In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
Antisemitic group hangs banner supporting Kanye West over Los Angeles highway
An antisemitic and white supremacist group unfurled a banner above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday reading “Kanye is right about the Jews” following the rapper’s widely-condemned antisemitic remarks. The group responsible for the banners above Interstate 405 appears to be the Goyim Defense League, a...
hotnewhiphop.com
STEM Severs Ties With Kanye West: Report
He famously released his “Donda 2” hit on a Stem player but according to reports, the company has removed his music. It has been all Kanye, all the time in the last few weeks as the world has watched a career unravel in real-time. West is known for his unfiltered hot takes about pop culture and politics, often jumping into controversy. He’s made wild claims about slavery, Harriet Tubman, Black Lives Matter, white men being silenced, and going “death con 3” on the Jewish community.
Jaylen Brown reverses course, cuts ties with Kanye West's Donda Sports
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has announced that he is cutting ties with Kanye West’s Donda Sports, one day after saying he planned to stick with the company despite West’s recent antisemitic outbursts.
NFL-Rams' Donald, Celtics' Brown cut ties with Kanye West's sports marketing agency
LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Celtics guard Jaylen Brown on Tuesday announced they were terminating their relationships with Kanye West's sports marketing agency in light of the musician's antisemitic remarks.
Basketball tournament drops Kanye West's Donda Academy out of 'good conscience'
Donda Academy, a private school founded by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is facing some heat following Ye's antisemitic comments.
Adidas terminates relationship with Kanye West after pressure to cut ties over antisemitic comments
Adidas has cut ties with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West after facing pressure to end its partnership with the rapper in the wake of his antisemitic comments. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”
Two Star Athletes Leave Kanye West's Donda Sports Over Offensive Comments
The two athletes and the agency's president Antonio Brown issued statements about the departure.
Deadspin
Don’t applaud Jaylen Brown and Aaron Donald for severing ties with Kanye West
You know you’ve f*cked up when the head of your former agency is run by a clown like Antonio Brown. After literally standing by him in photos, and business deals, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald have finally decided to part ways with Kanye West’s Donda Sports — largely because of the backlash the rapper received as companies are dropping him due to his antisemitic comments, and continued erratic and dangerous behavior.
