The Guardian

The Guardian view on Brazil’s election: Bolsonaro’s return would cost us all

On Sunday, Brazilian electors will cast their vote in a tight contest that will not only set the course for this extraordinarily polarised country but also have a powerful impact on the future of the world. Hopes that the far-right incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, would be decisively rejected in the first round were dashed when he fared far better than expected, with 43% of votes, and his challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, fell just short of an outright majority with 48%. Eleventh-hour handouts to the poorest and lavish quantities of disinformation have aided Mr Bolsonaro’s recovery.
US News and World Report

Analysis-Police Showdown With Bolsonaro Ally Amplifies Brazil Election Violence Fears

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A violent showdown between an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro and police over the weekend is stirring an already febrile election campaign in Brazil, as deep political polarization bubbles over just days before a tense runoff vote. On Sunday, Federal Police officers went to the...
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Border Report

Venezuelans unaware they’re now subject to Title 42 expulsions

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – One day after the Department of Homeland Security said it would begin expelling Venezuelan migrants entering the country illegally, Mario Freitas stood under a tent on the U.S. side of the border wall, hoping to be allowed to continue his journey. “We came across in the morning, happy to […]
BBC

Di Thai transgender billionaire wey buy Miss Universe contest

One Thai celebrity media tycoon - wey be transgender woman - don buy di company wey dey run di Miss Universe beauty pageants for $20m (£17.1m). Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip na di oga of JKN Global Group, wey dey maketelevision shows for Thailand. She bin act for di Thai versions...
The Independent

Myanmar military defends air strikes on concert that claimed 80 lives and injured 100

Myanmar’s military has defended air strikes it carried out on a concert organised by an ethnic minority that killed as many as 80 people, including singers and musicians.The military claimed it was responding to the ambushes and attacks from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), a group engaged in a six-decade-long struggle demanding greater autonomy for the Kachin people.The strikes, which were carried out on Sunday, were in accordance with international rules of engagement, the junta claimed, adding that it was a “necessary operation” in response to “terrorist” acts carried out by the Kachin group.It also dismissed the reports of...
Tennessee Lookout

Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories

At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S.  For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants.  “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Washington Examiner

US-bound migration from Venezuela plunges under new policy

Border crossings by Venezuelans fleeing to the U.S. from their South American country plummeted in the first week of a U.S. policy to expel them to Mexico without an opportunity to seek asylum, U.S. and Mexican officials said Friday. Biden administration officials said about 150 Venezuelans were crossing the border...

