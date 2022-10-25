While Lubbock is known for being flat and dry, The Nicolett has risen out of the High Plains and is staking a claim to destination dining. Co-owner Finn Walter, a 2022 James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef: Texas, hopes to bring visitors back to a rejuvenated arts-centric area that is transforming downtown Lubbock. The Nicolett is his opportunity to show everyone that his hometown is no longer stuck in the past. “I think Lubbock is embracing a lot of things it used to chase away,” Walter says. “There’s a new appreciation for elevated food and servings that are more French-size than heaping American dishes.”

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO