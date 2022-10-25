Read full article on original website
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue at around 9:50 p.m.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man nearly run off the road by ex-girlfriend, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock driver was almost forced off the road while going south on West Loop 289 on Tuesday, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was stopped in the 1800 block of Frankford Avenue when the suspect,...
everythinglubbock.com
Traffic backs up on South Loop after crashes Wednesday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was backed up on South Loop 289 after the Lubbock Police Department said crashes were reported near Quaker Avenue and near Slide Road. LPD said the call came in at 5:31 p.m. Police said one crash was on the eastbound overpass near Quaker Avenue. Another crash was reported on the Slide Road entrance ramp.
Police reveal new details, explain South Lubbock SWAT situation
On Wednesday, Lubbock Police were called out to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance,” that ended in a SWAT standoff.
Identities released for 4 killed after shots fired, house fire in Lubbock
According to a press release from LPD, the deceased were later identified as 46-year-old Anjelica Vasquez, 18-year-old Felipe Madrid, 15-year-old Andres Madrid and 48-year-old William Boyles.
‘Long time coming’: LPD says division stations were made for one mission
LUBBOCK, Texas — The three Lubbock Police Departments Division Stations have been up and running in the Lubbock community for a year to help provide more transparency and keep Lubbockites safe. Lubbock Police said the substations were created so that the community can have more involvement with the police department. “…Now we have officers that […]
fox34.com
UPDATED: LPD and LFR responding to three separate crashes on S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR responded to three separate crashes, one on the westbound access ramp at Quaker and Loop 289, one on the overpass near Slide Road in the eastbound lanes, and one at 5000 W. Loop. According to LPD, the crash at Quaker involved a black...
KCBD
1 injured in Central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue. LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight. The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD. More...
everythinglubbock.com
‘No continued threat to the public,’ LPD says in deadly North Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department issued a statement on Thursday afternoon about the fatal shooting of Servero Losoya, 55, in North Lubbock on Friday, October 21. In the newest statement, LPD reassured the community that the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
‘Devastating news,’ Lubbock ISD releases statement after two Lubbock High students among 4 killed
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District released a statement after two Lubbock High School students were among the four killed early Wednesday morning. Felipe Madrid, 18, and Andres Madrid, 15, were identified by the Lubbock Police Department after the house fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Two other victims – 46-year-old […]
Two Lubbock High Students Among Four Dead After House Fire
The identities of the 4 people found dead after a house fire in Lubbock have been released, and 2 of them were students at Lubbock High School. Lubbock Police originally responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of 124th Street. This was just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26th. Officers arrived at the residence and found it to be on fire. Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived soon after to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a bit after 2 a.m.
Are Lubbock Drivers Getting Scammed? Group Raising Money Sounds Oddly Familiar
Are Lubbock drivers being scammed? I'd say it is very possible. On Thursday a group appeared at the intersection of 82nd and Quaker, holding signs about a child named Luca battling a brain tumor and asking for money. But this isn't the first time I've seen this type of fundraiser before.
One seriously hurt after crash with moped near Texas Tech University, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after a crash between a moped and a vehicle near 19th Street and Boston Avenue on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in 5:07 p.m. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
A Foodie Oasis Emerges in Lubbock
While Lubbock is known for being flat and dry, The Nicolett has risen out of the High Plains and is staking a claim to destination dining. Co-owner Finn Walter, a 2022 James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef: Texas, hopes to bring visitors back to a rejuvenated arts-centric area that is transforming downtown Lubbock. The Nicolett is his opportunity to show everyone that his hometown is no longer stuck in the past. “I think Lubbock is embracing a lot of things it used to chase away,” Walter says. “There’s a new appreciation for elevated food and servings that are more French-size than heaping American dishes.”
5 Things Lubbock, Texas Is Known For
Did you know, "What is Lubbock, Texas known for?" is a popular search"?. Of course, people always want to put a little spin on a list like this for promotion. Yes, we have great medical and yes, we have a lot of winemakers, but those aren't the things that someone in middle America thinks of when they think of Lubbock. Instead, I'm putting these five things in my top five:
kurv.com
Tragic Discovery Inside House Following Fire
Four people are dead in a West Texas house fire. The flames erupted early Wednesday morning in Lubbock, and quickly engulfed the home. The original call for help warned police that there were gun shots. Investigators have not confirmed if there is a connection between the shooting and the fire.
KCBD
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation into the death of four individuals is underway by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit following a Wednesday morning house fire in South Lubbock. Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 4100 block of 124th Street at 1:01 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon...
Family, friends, and community mourning after loss of mother and two sons killed in South Lubbock shooting, fire
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock family and community have been working to rebuild after a family was found dead following a shooting and arson. Felipe Madrid, 18, and his brother Andres Madrid, 15 were identified by the Lubbock Police Department along with their mother Angelica Vasquez, 46 and Williams Boyles, 48 as the individuals found […]
everythinglubbock.com
Man accused of firing gun at 2 in a bar, police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Frederick Toby Ramos, 30, was arrested Thursday morning after shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her friend at The Office Bar, a police report from the Lubbock Police Department said. According to the police report, two off-duty peace officers from Floydada were working security and helped detain...
FMX 94.5
