Candidate forum hosted for Chula Vista mayoral race at local library
A spirited debate happening in Chula Vista for the mayoral race as a forum’s held for the public to ask questions ahead of the midterm elections.
9th Circuit Upholds Longstanding Practice of Chalking Tires in San Diego
City Attorney Mara W. Elliott announced Thursday that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals had upheld San Diego’s longstanding practice of chalking tires to enforce time limits in parking spaces on city streets. In a split 2-1 decision, the panel voted that the dusting of chalk on a tire...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: ‘I Can’t Afford to Buy a Home Here’
With its plan to spend potential bond money on employee housing, San Diego Unified could become the first local education agency — which can be either school districts or county office of education — to provide employee housing in the county. It’s a strategy to retain and recruit teachers that’s spread throughout the state, spurred by the high cost of housing.
Gov. Newsom endorses San Diego's Measure D
Measure D's passage would repeal a previous initiative, Measure A, which was passed in 2012 and prohibited the city from requiring contractors to enter into PLAs.
kusi.com
Matt Gunderson: Catherine Blakespear needs to resign amid SANDAG scandals
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent audit of SANDAG’s spending revealed millions of dollars in funds had been redistributed outside the bounds of original contracts to certain, to potentially favored vendors. Matt Gunderson (R), is running against incumbent Catherine Blakespear for 38th State Senate District, and is calling...
Gov. Newsom Backs Measure D to End San Diego’s 2012 Ban on PLA’s in Construction
Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D Thursday, on the Nov. 8 ballot, to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements. The deals, PLAs as they are known, would govern city construction projects. PLAs are agreements between contractors and labor...
Measure C: a fight over property height requirements
The Midway District is in a pitched election tug of war over the future plans of the sprawling property.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County approves homeless prevention policy
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a data analytics policy on Tuesday that can help connect county employees connect unsheltered people to services, and evaluate whether a person is at-risk of homelessness. Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher proposed the comprehensive integrated data system, and the creation of a...
Coast News
County Supervisor Desmond talks with residents at Silvergate San Marcos on key concerns for seniors
SAN MARCOS, CA – October 27, 2022 – More than 30 inquisitive residents and team members from Silvergate San Marcos — the area’s premier senior living community — turned out for an informative presentation by County Supervisor Jim Desmond on Tuesday, October 18 to hear an update on key issues relevant to seniors in the community. The 45-minute discussion focused on several topics, including mental health, homelessness, and the current state of the Covid pandemic in California.
Coast News
City Council Representative Kori Jensen’s Deep Roots in Oceanside
An Oceanside native, Kori Jensen is running for District 1 Oceanside City Council to tackle the issues of homelessness, environmental preservation, and economic revitalization. Jensen’s grandparents were successful employers and owned iconic businesses in Oceanside. Her father’s parents were the founders and operators of Scandia Bakery & Fountain on Mission...
Unclaimed $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket set to expire
Someone out there has until the end of Oct. 27 to cash in their luck as the their SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million is set to expire, according to a press release from the California Lottery.
Anti-Panhandling Signs in La Mesa Spark Debate, Denunciations and Even Pranks
A disabled Vietnam-era veteran named John sat under an Ikea umbrella on a La Mesa median Tuesday. He displayed a neatly lettered sign that read: “Please help with what you can. Every little bit helps, even change.”. John wouldn’t give his last name but shared that he’s been taking...
aclusocal.org
Catalyst California, ACLU Report Reveals Racist Patrol Practices by Sheriff’s Departments in CA
CALIFORNIA – Today, Catalyst California (formerly Advancement Project California) and the ACLU of Southern California released a new report revealing the prevalence of racially-biased patrol activities, particularly traffic stops, by sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, Riverside, Sacramento and San Diego Counties. Read the full report here. Based on...
City of San Diego responds to broken streelight report
SAN DIEGO — We now have an update to a story we first brought you on Monday. People living in one Del Mar neighborhood were fed up with how long it was taking the city to fix broken lights on their street, saying it would make Halloween dangerous for kids.
'Operation Devil's Den': 23 charged in gang investigation in Escondido
An 18-month undercover investigation has led to the arrest of over 20 people in Escondido in relation to various narcotics and firearm charges.
San Diego officers participate in Law Enforcement Torch Run
Several San Diego area law enforcement officers are running through the streets of San Diego. They are participating in an annual event to raise money and support for the Special Olympics.
San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
Rebecca Zahau’s family to petition to change cause of death on certificate
Rebecca Zahau's family and their attorney, Keith Greer, plan to legally ask to change Zahau's cause of death from suicide to either murdered or undetermined in a petition served to the current and former San Diego County medical examiner.
San Diego among home markets with the fastest decreasing home prices
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego home prices are dropping and we're seeing a record slowdown nationwide. According to the S&P Case-Shiller Indices, the home prices were down 2.5% from July to August. San Diego County hasn’t seen a drop that significant since July 2008. According to...
What are the top stolen vehicles in San Diego?
SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
