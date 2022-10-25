ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: ‘I Can’t Afford to Buy a Home Here’

With its plan to spend potential bond money on employee housing, San Diego Unified could become the first local education agency — which can be either school districts or county office of education — to provide employee housing in the county. It’s a strategy to retain and recruit teachers that’s spread throughout the state, spurred by the high cost of housing.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County approves homeless prevention policy

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a data analytics policy on Tuesday that can help connect county employees connect unsheltered people to services, and evaluate whether a person is at-risk of homelessness. Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher proposed the comprehensive integrated data system, and the creation of a...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

County Supervisor Desmond talks with residents at Silvergate San Marcos on key concerns for seniors

SAN MARCOS, CA – October 27, 2022 – More than 30 inquisitive residents and team members from Silvergate San Marcos — the area’s premier senior living community — turned out for an informative presentation by County Supervisor Jim Desmond on Tuesday, October 18 to hear an update on key issues relevant to seniors in the community. The 45-minute discussion focused on several topics, including mental health, homelessness, and the current state of the Covid pandemic in California.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Coast News

City Council Representative Kori Jensen’s Deep Roots in Oceanside

An Oceanside native, Kori Jensen is running for District 1 Oceanside City Council to tackle the issues of homelessness, environmental preservation, and economic revitalization. Jensen’s grandparents were successful employers and owned iconic businesses in Oceanside. Her father’s parents were the founders and operators of Scandia Bakery & Fountain on Mission...
OCEANSIDE, CA
aclusocal.org

Catalyst California, ACLU Report Reveals Racist Patrol Practices by Sheriff’s Departments in CA

CALIFORNIA – Today, Catalyst California (formerly Advancement Project California) and the ACLU of Southern California released a new report revealing the prevalence of racially-biased patrol activities, particularly traffic stops, by sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, Riverside, Sacramento and San Diego Counties. Read the full report here. Based on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods

San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

What are the top stolen vehicles in San Diego?

SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA

