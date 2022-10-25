Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Best of the Menu at El Maya in Pocomoke City, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on DelmarvaKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Related
Stray bullets narrowly miss woman, 5-year-old inside their Bridgeville home
BRIDGEVILLE, MD – A 25-year-old woman and her 5-year-old child were missed by stray bullets during a shooting in Bridgeville while sitting inside their home. Police said sometime around 11 pm, gunshots rang out and pierced through the walls of their home while they were inside. The shooting happened Monday night in the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive. Police determined multiple shots were fired with several striking an unoccupied car and others striking the home. At this time, police have no information regarding a suspect. No arrests have been made. The post Stray bullets narrowly miss woman, 5-year-old inside their Bridgeville home appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Man Swings Bat At Walmart Worker After Being Caught Stealing
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On October 23, 2022, Deputy Dawson responded to the Walmart located at 150 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a subject with a knife and attempted theft. Preliminary investigation revealed Ronald Russey-Thyes, 23 of no fixed address, was observed unboxing...
WMDT.com
Trio arrested on drug, weapons charges following administrative search
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested three suspects late Wednesday night after finding drugs and a handgun during an administrative search. We’re told the investigation began shortly before midnight when Street Crimes Officers assisted Delaware Probation and Parole with an administrative search on a residence in the unit block of Stevenson Drive. Officers made contact with three men inside the residence, identified as 22-year-old Brice Hall, 19-year-old Vaughn Hall, and 30-year-old Richard Carter.
WGMD Radio
Seaford PD Investigating Shooting at Woodland Mills Apartment Complex
Seaford Police are investigating a shooting just before 8:30 Tuesday night at the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex. Officers were on another call when they heard numerous gunshots and 9-1-1 indicated the location inside the complex. When Seaford and Delaware State Police arrived, they learned two 27 year old victims had been shot and taken to the hospital in private vehicles. One victim is in critical condition – the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigate Shots Fired near Bridgeville
Delaware State Police were called to Mill Park Drive in the Coverdale area of Bridgeville Tuesday morning for a shooting. Police learned the incident occurred between 11 and 11:30 Monday night when an unknown suspect fired numerous shots in the area – with a home and unoccupied vehicle being struck by gunfire. A 25 year old female and 5 year old child were in the home at the time of the shooting – no one was injured. Police have no suspect information – and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Shooting Incident
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Coverdale area of Bridgeville on Monday night. On the morning of October 25, 2022, troopers responded to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive regarding a late-reported shooting. The ensuing investigation revealed that on the evening of October 24, 2022, sometime between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., an unknown suspect had fired numerous shots in the nearby area. This led to a residence and an unoccupied vehicle being struck and damaged by gunfire. The home was occupied by a 25-year-old female and 5-year-old juvenile at the time of the shooting. No one was injured in this incident.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Big Lots
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at 10:06 am, the suspect entered the Big Lots store in Lexington Park, gathered up merchandise and left the store without paying for the items.
WAVY News 10
Warrants issued for 2 in Accomack County armed robbery
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Sheriff’s Office issued warrants Wednesday for two people in connection to an armed robbery earlier this week at The Great Hacienda Market in the 18000 block of Lankford Highway. According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, felony arrest warrants were obtained for Cari...
Maryland Man Apprehended For Murdering Man Found Beaten To Death Outside Home: State Police
A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with murdering a 57-year-old man in Worcester County, state police announced. Carl Lee “Moose” Fuller, 32, of Salisbury, was apprehended by Delaware State Police in Delmar for the alleged murder of 57-year-old Salisbury resident David Pfeffer. Shortly before 9:10 a.m....
easternshorepost.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery on Route 13 near Parksley
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday afternoon near Parksley. The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two people, a male suspect and a female person of interest, seen in photographs from the location. The Emergency Operations Center...
WGMD Radio
Can You Identify this Suspect in Crisfield Vehicle Arson
Deputy Maryland State Fire Marshals assigned to the Lower Eastern Regional Office need your help to identify the person who set fire to a vehicle on Old State Road in Crisfield on October 2nd. This person may be related to other fires in the area. If you know who this is – contact 410-713-3788 or 1-877-636-2872.
WBOC
Two Sent to Hospital, One Critically Injured Following Seaford Shooting
SEAFORD, Del. - Two people were injured - one critically - in a late Tuesday night shooting in Seaford. According to the Seaford Police Department, officers were on another call when they heard multiple gunshots at around 8:24 p.m. near the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex. The exact location inside the apartment complex was revealed through several 911 calls.
WMDT.com
Domestic dispute leads to multiple charges for Dover man
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man has been charged following a domestic incident Friday morning. Just after 9 a.m., officers responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the 300 block of Broadstairs Place. It was determined that the suspect, 33-year-old Rayski Walters, had threatened the female victim.
WGMD Radio
Laurel Man Charged with 6th Offense DUI
A Laurel man has been arrested for DUI after an investigation into a report of a subject drinking and driving in Seaford. Troopers located a Cruze in the parking lot of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center, contacted the driver, 58 year old Robert Cooper of Laurel and noticed signs of impairment. Cooper was arrested and a computer check showed he had five prior convictions for DUI.
Bay Net
UPDATE: Two Being Flown Out After Vehicle Crash On Great Mills Road
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash that occurred this afternoon that has resulted in multiple reported injuries. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on October 27, first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Great Mills Road, in the area of Pacific Drive.
WGMD Radio
Three Milford Men Charged in Serious Assault￼
Milford Police have been investigating an assault that occurred on August 17 in the area of North Street and Northwest 2nd Street. Police found an unconscious man laying in the grass. He was taken to Bayhealth Sussex Campus in stable but critical condition. Investigation led to three suspects – 25 year old Isaiah Tunnell, 18 year old Joseph Mumford and 22 year old Demetrius Frith-Thompson all from Milford. All three have been arrested and charged and were indicted by a Kent County Grand Jury on the following charges:
WMDT.com
DSP searching for wanted Lewes woman
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Lewes woman. We’re told 56-year-old Nancy Martino currently has several active warrants for her arrest, including two felony criminal warrants. She is approximately 5’3″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Bay Net
No Injuries After Three Vehicle Collision On St. Andrews Church Road
CALIFORNIA Md. – On October 26, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on St. Andrews Church Road in the area of Wildewood Parkway. Crews arrived and found three vehicles involved in the roadway. No injuries have been reported. Three...
WBOC
Fire Damages Caroline County Home
RIDGELY, Md. - Authorities have ruled accidental an early Monday afternoon fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Caroline County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. at a one-story home located at 12810 Cow Barn Road in Ridgely.
Cape Gazette
Truck crashes into Sea Esta 2 motel in Long Neck
A truck crashed into the Sea Esta 2 motel in Long Neck Oct. 23, damaging the building. The crash happened about 9:30 p.m., when a black Chevrolet Avalanche truck ran off Rudder Road near Long Neck Road, said officials with the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company. Officials said no one...
Shore News Network
116K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 3