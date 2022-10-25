ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Police: Woman pushed down stairs in unprovoked subway attack

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man they say attacked a woman at a subway station in Queens. It happened early Sunday morning on the northbound 7 train platform at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station. Police said the suspect punched the 22-year-old victim in the face, then pushed her down the stairs in what investigators are calling an unprovoked attack. She suffered multiple injuries, including a compression fracture to her back. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hey Tanusha

An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad Daylight

Around 10:20 am on 0ctober 26th at the Intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker street in Bushwick, A man reported stabbed an 18 years old women. According to reports, The suspect was dressed in all black and had a beard. The victim was simply walking down the street when a stranger lifted his sweatshirt, revealing a knife, he stabbed her twice in the stomach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Stabbing victim tells CBS2 "I just thought I was about to die"

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for the man responsible for what they're calling a pair of random attacks on women in Bushwick, Brooklyn. An 18-year-old was stabbed in broad daylight Wednesday, and another woman was punched in the face. CBS2 spoke with the first victim, who said the suspect walked up behind her by the intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker Street. He allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground before stabbing her at least twice in the stomach. "I just started screaming, like, 'help, for help!'" the victim told CBS2. "I just thought I was about to...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out

The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

New York City Police Department searching for rapist on the run in Queens

NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department detectives in Queens are searching for a man wanted for an attempted rape of a woman on Sunday. At around 2 am, the man approached the 47-year-old woman in the area of 147th Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Investigators said the man dragged the woman to the ground violently and forcibly touched her while attempting to pull her pants down. The suspect then fled the scene, and now police are searching for him, asking residents to help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 800-577-TIPS. The post New York City Police Department searching for rapist on the run in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Good Samaritan stabbed breaking up subway fight, suspect arrested

NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested 27-year-old Takeira Hester of Brooklyn for allegedly stabbing a man on a subway train early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. on a southbound 4 train that was pulling into the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station in the Financial District in Lower Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Man stabbed in neck during fight between two women aboard NYC subway train

NEW YORK, NY – A man attempting to stop a fight between two women aboard a New York City subway train at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station in Manhattan was stabbed in the neck on Wednesday. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and was listed in stable condition. The New York City Police Department says the two women were fighting he attempted to get in between them to break it up. At that time where the woman pulled a knife or other sharp object and stabbed him in the neck. At this time no The post Man stabbed in neck during fight between two women aboard NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man arrested in shooting death of teen girl: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man is accused of fatally shooting a teenage girl inside an apartment building earlier this month, police said. Javone Duncan, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of 17-year-old Raelynn Cameron, NYPD officials announced Wednesday. Cameron […]
BROOKLYN, NY
