NEW YORK, NY – A man attempting to stop a fight between two women aboard a New York City subway train at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station in Manhattan was stabbed in the neck on Wednesday. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and was listed in stable condition. The New York City Police Department says the two women were fighting he attempted to get in between them to break it up. At that time where the woman pulled a knife or other sharp object and stabbed him in the neck.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO