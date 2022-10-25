Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Woman pushed down stairs in unprovoked subway attack
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man they say attacked a woman at a subway station in Queens. It happened early Sunday morning on the northbound 7 train platform at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station. Police said the suspect punched the 22-year-old victim in the face, then pushed her down the stairs in what investigators are calling an unprovoked attack. She suffered multiple injuries, including a compression fracture to her back. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Man, 21, punched in unprovoked attack aboard Brooklyn L train
The NYPD is searching for a suspect wanted for randomly assaulting a man aboard a Brooklyn subway train earlier this month, authorities said.
An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad Daylight
Around 10:20 am on 0ctober 26th at the Intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker street in Bushwick, A man reported stabbed an 18 years old women. According to reports, The suspect was dressed in all black and had a beard. The victim was simply walking down the street when a stranger lifted his sweatshirt, revealing a knife, he stabbed her twice in the stomach.
Woman punched, hurled down subway stairs in random, back-fracturing Queens attack
A man punched a woman and pushed her down a flight of stairs in an unprovoked attack at a Queens subway station this week, police said Thursday as they released video of the suspect they’re searching for.
Stabbing victim tells CBS2 "I just thought I was about to die"
NEW YORK - Police continue to search for the man responsible for what they're calling a pair of random attacks on women in Bushwick, Brooklyn. An 18-year-old was stabbed in broad daylight Wednesday, and another woman was punched in the face. CBS2 spoke with the first victim, who said the suspect walked up behind her by the intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker Street. He allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground before stabbing her at least twice in the stomach. "I just started screaming, like, 'help, for help!'" the victim told CBS2. "I just thought I was about to...
Eyes Wide Shut Subway Attacker Sought by NYPD for Uprovoked Assault
BRONX -Yet another straphanger was assaulted in an unprovoked attack in a Bronx subway station. Cops cannot determined an attacker’s eye color because he kept his eyes closed throughout surveillance video in the station.
Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out
The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York City Police Department searching for rapist on the run in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department detectives in Queens are searching for a man wanted for an attempted rape of a woman on Sunday. At around 2 am, the man approached the 47-year-old woman in the area of 147th Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Investigators said the man dragged the woman to the ground violently and forcibly touched her while attempting to pull her pants down. The suspect then fled the scene, and now police are searching for him, asking residents to help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 800-577-TIPS. The post New York City Police Department searching for rapist on the run in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect caught on video after shoving man onto Upper East Side subway tracks
Police released video of the latest subway shoving suspect, who pushed a man onto the tracks on the Upper East Side. The victim was luckily saved by bystanders.
14-year-old student stabbed in front of Manhattan high school
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach outside his Manhattan high school on Thursday when he left to get lunch, according to police. The student was jumped by four males outside the Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics in East Harlem.
fox5ny.com
Good Samaritan stabbed breaking up subway fight, suspect arrested
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested 27-year-old Takeira Hester of Brooklyn for allegedly stabbing a man on a subway train early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. on a southbound 4 train that was pulling into the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station in the Financial District in Lower Manhattan.
bkreader.com
Man Stopped for Drinking in Broadway Junction Caught with Gun, Linked to Prior Assault
A cold beer led to a hot gun at a Brooklyn train station Wednesday, police said. Officers patrolling the Broadway Junction station at 12:10 a.m. spotted Taderius Bonner, 26, sipping a beer, according to cops. When the police patted Bonner down, they found an illegal .22-caliber pistol on his person,...
Search on for man after 18-year-old stabbed, woman attacked in Brooklyn
Police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing an 18-year-old and striking a 35-year-old woman in Brooklyn.
Shooting at Brownsville restaurant leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded
It happened on Strauss Street just before 9 a.m.
Man stabbed in neck during fight between two women aboard NYC subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A man attempting to stop a fight between two women aboard a New York City subway train at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station in Manhattan was stabbed in the neck on Wednesday. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and was listed in stable condition. The New York City Police Department says the two women were fighting he attempted to get in between them to break it up. At that time where the woman pulled a knife or other sharp object and stabbed him in the neck. At this time no The post Man stabbed in neck during fight between two women aboard NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl in Brooklyn apartment building
A man has been arrested for for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old girl inside an apartment building in Brooklyn.
Teen stabbed, woman, 35, attacked in Brooklyn; suspect sought
Officials are on the hunt for a man they said stabbed a teen and attacked another woman in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.
Driver of hijacked bus jumps out of window right before crash, NY police sources say
An armed man allegedly hijacked an MTA bus in Queens on Thursday morning, causing the driver to jump out of a window before the bus crashed into a utility pole, according to law enforcement sources.
Brooklyn man arrested in shooting death of teen girl: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man is accused of fatally shooting a teenage girl inside an apartment building earlier this month, police said. Javone Duncan, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of 17-year-old Raelynn Cameron, NYPD officials announced Wednesday. Cameron […]
Shore News Network
116K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0