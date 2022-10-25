Read full article on original website
Lubbock man Detained by Security After Firing gun at two People
A Lubbock man was arrested for shooting at two people in a local bar parking lot. KAMC news reported that 30-year-old Frederick Toby Ramos drove his vehicle up to two women in the parking lot of The Office Bar on October 27. Ramos invited the two women to a party to which they declined and insisted they were heading to one of the women's homes. One of the women turned out to be the ex-girlfriend of Ramos accompanied by her friend.
Four People Dead After South Lubbock House Fire And Reports of Shots Fired
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Department are investigating what exactly happened at a home in South Lubbock where reports of gun shots was followed by reports of a fire and four people lost their lives. According to the Lubbock Police Department, the police were called to...
Two Lubbock High Students Among Four Dead After House Fire
The identities of the 4 people found dead after a house fire in Lubbock have been released, and 2 of them were students at Lubbock High School. Lubbock Police originally responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of 124th Street. This was just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26th. Officers arrived at the residence and found it to be on fire. Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived soon after to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a bit after 2 a.m.
Are Lubbock Drivers Getting Scammed? Group Raising Money Sounds Oddly Familiar
Are Lubbock drivers being scammed? I'd say it is very possible. On Thursday a group appeared at the intersection of 82nd and Quaker, holding signs about a child named Luca battling a brain tumor and asking for money. But this isn't the first time I've seen this type of fundraiser before.
Lubbock Folks Reveal Their Favorite Eateries For Chicken Fried Steak
Here in Lubbock, we take food seriously. And there are certain dishes we have incredibly high standards for. I've seen people nearly come to blows over chicken wings, brisket and jalapeno poppers. I love that kind of passion when it comes to food, as I certainly feel that strongly about it too.
Lubbock Man Arrested After Break-Up Attempt and SWAT Standoff
44-year-old Michael Solveson was arrested after a SWAT callout in Lubbock on Wednesday, October 26th. KAMC News reports that Solveson had threatened the unnamed victim in the 2100 block of 99th Street after she tried to end a romantic relationship with him. It's said that Solveson responded by placing the muzzle of a gun to the victim's head and pushing her to the floor.
Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Hosting Lubbock Shopping Event Saturday
We are all excited about the big game on Saturday. Not only is Patrick Mahomes going to be here but so will his mom. She has something special going on for the community of Lubbock. She is putting on a shopping event and welcoming the public. Randi Mahomes told KCBD,...
Lubbock Con 2023 Now Accepting Vendor & Artist Applications
Lubbock-Con, Lubbock's original and local comic convention, is returning in-person on February 25th & 26th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (1501 Mac Davis Lane). Lubbock-con has grown massively since its early days, and is always a very fun, very well-attended event. If you are a vendor or artist of...
Pet Cemeteries and Crematories Located in Lubbock, Texas
When a beloved pet passes, it is a heartbreaking experience. Whether it is the loss of a dog, cat, or small animal like a hamster or bird, you may not be familiar with the options at hand for laying them to rest. Whether you’d prefer to bury or cremate your...
Does Texas Have An Age Limit On Trick Or Treating?
We are getting closer to Halloween which means final touches on costumes, decorations are going up, and candy is flying off shelves. This weekend different churches and organizations will host trunk or treats and you may even see a Halloween party or two this weekend. And then, Monday arrives. Halloween...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022
The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
“I’m Going to Break Your Jaw,” Man Arrested for Placing Child in Danger
A Lubbock man was arrested on Saturday, October 22nd on charges of domestic violence and placing a child in danger. KAMC News reports that the victim was feeding her one-month-old baby when 19-year-old David Davila approached her and said "I'm going to break your jaw." What exactly led to this threat being made was not made clear in news reports.
Stolen Vehicle and Foot Chase Ends With 18-Year-Old in Custody
An 18-year-old was taken into custody after reports of a stolen vehicle and a foot chase in Lubbock. Officers with Lubbock Police were called at around 8:35 a.m. on Sunday, October 23rd and told that a stolen vehicle had been spotted in the 7400 block of Elgin Avenue. Police later located the vehicle in question near 76th Street and Waco Avenue. Images from the scene show that the vehicle had driven up a curb and into someone's front yard.
Lubbock Science Spectrum To Host Children’s Business Fair
A great opportunity for Lubbock-area kids is coming up at the Science Spectrum in Lubbock. For kids who have wanted to launch their own business, the Lubbock Children's Business Fair will give local kids an opportunity to set up a business and sell to the community. The Lubbock Children's Business...
Help Lubbock Police Locate the Suspect in a Fatal Shooting
The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's help in either identifying or locating a suspect involved in a fatal shooting. Lubbock Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R just after 11 p.m. on Friday, October 21st. There, officers found 51-year-old Severo Losoya with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to University Medical Center and later pronounced dead.
One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes
Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
How To Get New Products Added to Lubbock Grocery Stores
If you’ve ever been shopping in a grocery store and wished they carried a certain product, you just might be able to make it happen. I was recently talking with a friend that is allergic to gluten, and she told me about a certain pasta brand she loves but wished the stores in Lubbock carried a bigger variety of their products. As someone that also has dietary restrictions, I immediately understood her pain. It is way too common for stores to carry only a couple of products you need, or they randomly decide to stop carrying the products when you need it most.
A Humble Plea for Someone to Open a Dog Restaurant in Lubbock
You’ve heard the plea for a cat café in Lubbock, but what about a dog restaurant?. In case you aren’t familiar, a cat café is a place where you can enjoy yummy drinks, possibly some snacks, all while in the company of adorable and sometimes adoptable cats. This is a trend that originated in Japan, but blew up and has quickly spread around the world.
Last Minute Places To Get Halloween Shopping in Lubbock
Are you still looking for a Halloween costume? These are seven different places you could get them right here easily. 7 Places You Can Get Halloween Costumes In Lubbock. Halloween is approaching, which means it's time to put together that costume you've been waiting for. Here are a few of the options you have to get costumes here in Lubbock.
Does This Money Saving Starbucks Hack Work in Lubbock?
While many of us enjoy getting our daily coffee fix from coffee shops like Starbucks or Dutch Bros., it can get pretty pricey really fast. With smaller drinks costing around $4 and larger drinks ringing in closer to $7, it can all really add up. Apparently, based on a video...
