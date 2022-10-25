Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Luna Joya to Sign Novels at Book CarnivalEcho SheaOrange, CA
University of La Verne Adds Career Readiness Programs in Six In-Demand Medical FieldsUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
California witness reports cylindrical UFO hovering in Ontario Airport flight pathRoger MarshOntario, CA
precinctreporter.com
S.B. Vote: School Board Candidates
Now in his seventh running, Danny Tillman has served on the San Bernardino City Unified School Board for 27 years. There is not a whole lot that he hasn’t seen. If history repeats itself as expected, a lot will hinge on the budget. Right now, he said the district has important one-time money flowing down.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Passenger service right on track
The San Bernardino County Transit Authority and Metrolink hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the historic Santa Fe train station last Friday. More than 300 people crowded into the train station to welcome the new Arrow passenger rail that has spent more than a decade in the making. Redlands City Council...
Gavin Newsom is king of California, poll says
Brian Dahle is running into a brick wall against Gavin Newsom, a new poll says.
foxla.com
Riverside homeless encampment ban: City looking to connect unhoused residents with resources
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A new ordinance that will outlaw homeless encampments along the Riverside city portion of the Santa Ana riverbed has put the focus on efforts to get those living there to accept help. But trying to connect people with resources is not easy. That's where the city's Public...
Is The Controversial CEO of Orange County’s Green Power Agency On The Way Out?
Leaders of Orange County’s green power agency kicked the decision on firing CEO Brian Probolsky on Tuesday, again extending the discussion on whether or not to remove their controversial top employee. Board members of the Orange County Power Authority have been talking about firing Probolsky since at least June.
wiareport.com
Riverside City College in California Appoints FeRita Carter as Interim President
FeRita Carter has been selected as interim president of Riverside City College in California. Riverside City College enrolls just under 18,000 students, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Education. Women make up 61 percent of the student body. “It is a humbling experience to be...
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley to spruce up parks
Moreno Valley will spend $6 million renovating its parks. The city council Tuesday unanimously approved the Parks Rehabilitation & Refurbishment Program, the larges project of its kind in Moreno Valley’s 38-year history, according to a statement. “Our 33 parks are the crown jewels of Moreno Valley,” Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez...
foxla.com
Outreach team helping homeless find homes before Riverside riverbed cleanup
The Santa Ana riverbed will be cleaned out in early November, but now dozens of homeless call the area home. An outreach team in Riverside is now helping several homeless people get off the street and into permanent homes.
Palm Springs funds $400K investment to intervene in violent crimes
The City of Palm Springs is putting up hundreds of thousands of dollars to intervene in increasing violence on the north end of town. Last week, Palm Springs city council voted to contribute $400,000 to Palm Springs-based non-profit We Are One United with the goal of intervening and preventing ongoing violence in the Desert Highlands The post Palm Springs funds $400K investment to intervene in violent crimes appeared first on KESQ.
Board extends moratorium for rentals in Idyllwild area, Temecula Valley
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the Idyllwild area, giving county staff time to research options for allowing additional rentals without over-saturating neighborhoods. "We're talking about rights here,'' board Chairman Jeff Hewitt The post Board extends moratorium for rentals in Idyllwild area, Temecula Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Meet the candidates: Palm Springs City Council
The November General Election is two weeks away, and voting by mail is already underway in Riverside County. In Palm Springs, the city council will look a lot different after the election than it does right now. There are three districts that will be electing city council representatives. Among those three races, there is only The post Meet the candidates: Palm Springs City Council appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a homeless outreach option Thursday morning in Coachella. The department's Coachella Community Action Team teamed up with Union Pacific Railroad Police to provide resources to those in need. CCAT relocated approximately 10 transients alongside the train tracks on Grapefruit Blvd. between Avenue 48 and Avenue 49. Illegal homeless camps The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
WSS will move into former Rite Aid building at Foothill and Sierra in Fontana
Progressive Real Estate Partners announced recently that Foothill Plaza in Fontana is 100 percent leased after the recent signing of a lease with WSS to take over the former Rite Aid space. The 92,000 square-foot El Super anchored center is located at 16910 Foothill Boulevard at the hard corner signalized...
calexicochronicle.com
County Protests State’s Lithium Valley Draft Report
EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter to the California Energy Commission protesting the draft report of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Despite lithium being a naturally occurring resource in Imperial County...
spectrumnews1.com
Faith leaders bring peace to the polls ahead of 2022 election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Faith in Public Life is a group of faith leaders that have come together to bring peace and protection to the polls. Faith in Public Life started in 2020, ahead of the presidential election. Clergy, social workers and volunteers make up the group's peacekeepers. Peacekeepers are...
Palm Springs HS students produce holiday commercials for restaurant
An alumna from Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus is producing holiday commercials for I Heart Mac and Cheese with Palm Springs High School students, college officials said Wednesday. Donnie Gerrell, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree and teaching credential in 2018, is offering media training opportunities for...
iecn.com
Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos activities in San Bernardino, Rialto, and Colton
Looking for a free family-fun event in the Inland Empire this spooky season? We have you covered. Here are our top four Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos picks just for you. Día de los Muertos 2022 – Saturday October 29th. 11 AM to 4 PM. CSUSB –...
Parents, activists clash over LGBTQ rights at Redlands School District meeting
Thousands of parents and activists clashed over LGBTQ rights during a Redlands School District meeting.The public outcry comes after a recent local event featuring drag queens was mentioned by a school social media account. The storybook hour event was not a school-sponsored event. Parent Ryan Sorba said he was appalled that his hometown and school board were "promoting" the event. "When you hear that it's happening in your hometown and that your school board is helping to promote it — people are worried about that." said Sorba. "CHildren being subjected to drag shows is unacceptable. And I hope you wouldn't edit this...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community
(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
SFGate
Rosalind Wyman, prominent California Democrat, dies at 92
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rosalind “Roz” Wyman, a pioneering woman in Los Angeles city government who was instrumental in bringing the Dodgers to town and a longtime insider in California Democratic politics, has died, her family said Thursday. She was 92. Wyman died peacefully Wednesday night at...
