Baltimore has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to United Way of Central Maryland. They're launching a new initiative to help change that. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Shanika, who did not wish to share her last name. She is facing eviction. The Essex single mother of six said she once held two jobs, but now she's home with a sick child and said she's exhausted every option.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO