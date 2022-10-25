ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

New initiative aims to help Marylanders as wave of evictions hit households

Baltimore has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to United Way of Central Maryland. They're launching a new initiative to help change that. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Shanika, who did not wish to share her last name. She is facing eviction. The Essex single mother of six said she once held two jobs, but now she's home with a sick child and said she's exhausted every option.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Rehoboth Giant Supports Community Resource Center

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Community Resource Center has been selected as the beneficiary of the Giant Food Bloomin' 4 Program. The Community Resource Center say they will receive a $1 donation for every Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet with a purple tag purchased at the Rehoboth Giant Food location in November.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Seaford Neighbors Show Concern or Support for Biogas Facility Expansion

SEAFORD, Del. - Bioenergy Development Company, LLC has proposed to expand its Bioenergy Innovation Center in Seaford to turn more poultry waste into natural gas and compost. The proposal has gained strong opposition from environmental advocates and some local neighbors, whereas others support the facility's expansion. Jacqueline Kohut, who has...
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Levy Court Limits Solar Projects on Agricultural Land

On Tuesday, the Levy Court passed legislation that prohibits large scale solar farms on agricultural land. Farmland in Smyrna, Del. was purchased by Freepoint Solar earlier this year. The company has plans to open a solar farm across more than 200 acres.
SMYRNA, DE
WBOC

$30 Million in Laptops Approved for Underserved Households

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan announced today that the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract of up to $30 million for the Office of Statewide Broadband to provide laptops to under-served households. According to the governor's office, the goal of this initiative is to close the digital...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Delaware Wins Federal Grant to Support Cleaner School Buses

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Education has been awarded an $809,000 federal grant to purchase one propane and three electric school buses for the Colonial School District through the federal Clean School Bus Rebate Program. Nationally, these awards are part of the first $1 billion of a five-year,...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Loretta Walsh dies

Less than a month after retiring from Wilmington City Council for health reasons, WDEL News has learned Loretta Walsh has died. Walsh announced she was stepping down on September 28, 2022, and her last official day was October 6th. "It has been the honor of my life to serve the...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Ribbon cutting held at new Middletown inn

Retreat Hotels & Resorts (“Retreat”), The Axia Hotel Group, and Leon N. Weiner & Associates, Inc. held a ribbon cutting ceremony this week for a new Fairfield Inn and Suites. The opening ceremony included a ribbon cutting attended by US Senator Chris Coons and Middletown Mayor Ken Branner.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WBOC

Governor Hogan Announces $35.7 Million to Advance Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects Across Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD - Governor Larry Hogan announced $35.7 million in grants today to support bicycle, pedestrian, and trail improvements through 53 projects across the state. The package includes $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), and the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), and $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

First of Its Kind Substance Abuse Recovery Farm to Open in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. -- On Thursday, statewide addiction recovery service Impact Life Inc. hosted a Ribbon Cutting to introduce a new recovery farm for pregnant and parenting women in substance use recovery. The Sanctuary is the first residential recovery farm in the state of Delaware. It sits on 17-acres of land...
SEAFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE | Delaware General Assembly won't consider retiree health insurance measure this week

Delaware lawmakers will not devote a session this week to considering a bill related to healthcare coverage for retired state workers. The State Employee Benefit Committee has voted to extend the current state-managed "Special Medic-Fill Supplement Plan" for up to 12 months. The same panel earlier this year voted in favor of a switch to Medicare Advantage, but last week a judge issued a stay of the transition to the privately-managed plan, which many saw as inferior.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Biggs Museum is Getting Bigger

DOVER, Del.- The Biggs Museum of American Art plans to expand into two buildings on the Legislative Mall. The museum has teamed up with the Smithgroup design firm to reimagine the ideal visitor experience. The Biggs Museum has existed in Dover for nearly 30 years. Now, they want to include...
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy