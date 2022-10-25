Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOC
City Owned Property And Its Future Discussed By City Leaders And The Community
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The future of a controversial property in Cambridge is in question. City leaders are asking for help in deciding what to do with the old Club Du-Jour property. The building stands at 601 Chesapeake Ct. Before tonight's meeting, ideas proposed on flyers were tiny homes, affordable senior...
WMDT.com
New funding helps local non-profits address substance abuse, deadline approaching
DELAWARE – In Delaware, a new fund supporting local non-profits that provide substance abuse resources has extended its deadline to apply. Thanks to ARPA dollars, the Prevention and Recovery Support Services Fund’s goal is to reduce overdose deaths in the first state. The funding provides resources to local...
Wbaltv.com
New initiative aims to help Marylanders as wave of evictions hit households
Baltimore has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to United Way of Central Maryland. They're launching a new initiative to help change that. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Shanika, who did not wish to share her last name. She is facing eviction. The Essex single mother of six said she once held two jobs, but now she's home with a sick child and said she's exhausted every option.
WBOC
Rehoboth Giant Supports Community Resource Center
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Community Resource Center has been selected as the beneficiary of the Giant Food Bloomin' 4 Program. The Community Resource Center say they will receive a $1 donation for every Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet with a purple tag purchased at the Rehoboth Giant Food location in November.
WBOC
Seaford Neighbors Show Concern or Support for Biogas Facility Expansion
SEAFORD, Del. - Bioenergy Development Company, LLC has proposed to expand its Bioenergy Innovation Center in Seaford to turn more poultry waste into natural gas and compost. The proposal has gained strong opposition from environmental advocates and some local neighbors, whereas others support the facility's expansion. Jacqueline Kohut, who has...
WBOC
Levy Court Limits Solar Projects on Agricultural Land
On Tuesday, the Levy Court passed legislation that prohibits large scale solar farms on agricultural land. Farmland in Smyrna, Del. was purchased by Freepoint Solar earlier this year. The company has plans to open a solar farm across more than 200 acres.
WBOC
$30 Million in Laptops Approved for Underserved Households
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan announced today that the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract of up to $30 million for the Office of Statewide Broadband to provide laptops to under-served households. According to the governor's office, the goal of this initiative is to close the digital...
WBOC
Delaware Wins Federal Grant to Support Cleaner School Buses
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Education has been awarded an $809,000 federal grant to purchase one propane and three electric school buses for the Colonial School District through the federal Clean School Bus Rebate Program. Nationally, these awards are part of the first $1 billion of a five-year,...
WDEL 1150AM
Newark City Council approves $100K grant for financially-struggling fire department
Newark-based Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company received a $100,000 grant from Newark City Council as the volunteer fire organization struggles to break even. Members of the fire department told council on Monday night that they are currently running a $250,000 deficit this year on an annual budget of about $4.45 million.
WBOC
Eastern Shore Districts Top the List of Slowest School Internet Speeds in Maryland
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - It is no secret that many rural areas on Delmarva struggle with broadband internet access. A new study puts the spotlight on average internet speeds inside of Maryland school districts. Several Eastern Shore counties are on the list, with Somerset County Public Schools topping the list for...
Baltimore leaders apply for federal funding to demolish "Highway to Nowhere"
A longtime plan to rebuild West Baltimore's Route 40 - known as the "Highway to Nowhere" - is now moving forward.
WDEL 1150AM
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Loretta Walsh dies
Less than a month after retiring from Wilmington City Council for health reasons, WDEL News has learned Loretta Walsh has died. Walsh announced she was stepping down on September 28, 2022, and her last official day was October 6th. "It has been the honor of my life to serve the...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Ribbon cutting held at new Middletown inn
Retreat Hotels & Resorts (“Retreat”), The Axia Hotel Group, and Leon N. Weiner & Associates, Inc. held a ribbon cutting ceremony this week for a new Fairfield Inn and Suites. The opening ceremony included a ribbon cutting attended by US Senator Chris Coons and Middletown Mayor Ken Branner.
WBOC
Governor Hogan Announces $35.7 Million to Advance Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects Across Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD - Governor Larry Hogan announced $35.7 million in grants today to support bicycle, pedestrian, and trail improvements through 53 projects across the state. The package includes $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), and the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), and $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program.
WBOC
First of Its Kind Substance Abuse Recovery Farm to Open in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. -- On Thursday, statewide addiction recovery service Impact Life Inc. hosted a Ribbon Cutting to introduce a new recovery farm for pregnant and parenting women in substance use recovery. The Sanctuary is the first residential recovery farm in the state of Delaware. It sits on 17-acres of land...
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Delaware General Assembly won't consider retiree health insurance measure this week
Delaware lawmakers will not devote a session this week to considering a bill related to healthcare coverage for retired state workers. The State Employee Benefit Committee has voted to extend the current state-managed "Special Medic-Fill Supplement Plan" for up to 12 months. The same panel earlier this year voted in favor of a switch to Medicare Advantage, but last week a judge issued a stay of the transition to the privately-managed plan, which many saw as inferior.
fox5dc.com
Maryland Marijuana Vote: Arguments for and against legalizing recreational use
Maryland voters will head to the polls in just under two weeks and decide whether recreational marijuana should be legal in the state. However, as the vote draws near, supporters and opponents remain at odds over the benefits and drawbacks. While there has been bipartisan support for marijuana legalization, opponents...
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
WBOC
Wicomico County Board of Education Candidates Pitch Their Ideas to Voters
SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Board of Education Candidates had the chance to pitch their ideas to voters on Tuesday night. The forum was hosted by The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and Salisbury University. President of the Salisbury Area Chamber Bill Chambers says the hope was for voters to find more clarity.
WBOC
Biggs Museum is Getting Bigger
DOVER, Del.- The Biggs Museum of American Art plans to expand into two buildings on the Legislative Mall. The museum has teamed up with the Smithgroup design firm to reimagine the ideal visitor experience. The Biggs Museum has existed in Dover for nearly 30 years. Now, they want to include...
Comments / 0