Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
Landmark power plant in western Minnesota to be imploded
A long-shuttered power plant in western Minnesota will be imploded Thursday, ending nearly a century as a landmark in the region. The Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls dates back to the 1930s, and for decades it provided power for a wide swath of the state as well as serving as an symbol of the city.
“Super weed” found in three more North Dakota counties
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties. That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called “super weed,” also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, […]
Small Minnesota town at center of nickel boom
Tamarack, Minnesota, is a small town at the center of a potentially transformative mining boom. It houses a massive deposit of nickel, which is an essential component of electric car batteries. Ben Tracy has more.
kvrr.com
Wrigley says North Dakota cannot require proof of citizenship to vote
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the State of North Dakota cannot require proof of citizenship to participate in North Dakota elections. Wrigley’s opinion was issued Thursday following a formal request to clarify state law by Cass County States Attorney Birch Burdick. “Your inquiry arose...
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
valleynewslive.com
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After our investigation Tuesday night, Valley News Live has been flooded with emails and phone calls from customers across the region and even the country. All are raising concerns about the safety conditions surrounding their local Dollar General stores. After a quick search on...
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
mprnews.org
Election integrity the key issue in Minnesota secretary of state race
On a recent Saturday morning, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon warmed up a crowd of DFL organizers, candidates and volunteers. Outside a busy campaign office, Simon quipped that “it is a heck of a time to be in the democracy business,” before taking a more stern tone to contrast himself with his Republican opponent Kim Crockett.
WDIO-TV
Update: CEO of Cliffs said he’s confident Hibtac will run for decades
The mine life at Hibbing Taconite has been a challenge for years. But the CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, Lourenco Goncalves, said he is confident that the mine will run for years. Goncalves said it is business as usual, and the potential closure of 2024 is not accurate. He told WDIO that...
kroxam.com
GOVERNOR WALZ SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO DEVELOP CLEAN HYDROGEN MARKETS IN MINNESOTA
As part of the state’s continued effort to reduce carbon emissions and expand the clean energy economy, Governor Tim Walz signed Executive Order 22-22 today, directing state agencies to pursue federal funding for clean hydrogen market development in Minnesota. “The development of clean hydrogen provides a unique opportunity to...
New Minnesota facility can use landfill waste as a source of energy
Operators are ramping up commercial operations at a facility in Minnesota that can use the gas emitted from area landfills as a source of energy.
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
boreal.org
Oh dear! Deer population in Northeastern MN lower ahead of firearm hunting season
Deer firearm hunting season starts November 5 across Minnesota, but here in the Northeastern region, the deer population is low. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), harsh winter conditions are to blame for a decrease in deer population in Northeastern Minnesota. So far this year, 19,722 deer...
knuj.net
COST OF PROPANE THIS WINTER
Energy analysts are forecasting a five-percent increase in propane prices this heating season. Minnesota Propane Association executive director Dave Wager says around 12-percent of Minnesota homes and farms use propane for heating. Federal officials are predicting a 28-percent increase in natural gas and a ten-percent hike in electricity. Wager says many propane customers are able to lock in prices with their supplier to avoid spikes during the winter.
fox9.com
Fact Check: GOP ad spins five-alarm falsehood that Walz backed defunding police
(FOX 9) - In a new television ad filled with flames and carnage, the Republican Governors Association is falsely tying DFL Gov. Tim Walz to an effort to defund police, a FOX 9 Fact Check found. The ad, which is part of a $750,000 commitment in the final days of...
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Upper Red Lake
RED LAKE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the bag limit for walleye on Upper Red Lake this winter. There will be a three-walleye bag limit with only one fish over 17 inches. The fall fisheries assessment on the Red Lakes found the walleye population...
Comments / 0