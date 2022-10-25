Read full article on original website
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Walmart is gearing up for Black Friday and will once again hold its month-long sale’s event Deal for Days in November. The retailer said it will spread out the savings across three scheduled sales that, like last year, will run consecutively. Deals for Days will also offer a variety...
Target Deal Days (opens in new tab) starts now with 3-days of early Black Friday deals. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24. Like just about every other retailer this year, Target is putting their best holiday deals out early.
IT'S holiday shopping season already at Walmart, as the giant retailer begins offering its holiday deals to shoppers at up to 50 percent off. Walmart’s “Rollbacks and More” started running Monday and will continue until Thursday. This savings event offers early holiday shoppers big discounts on electronics,...
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Best Buy has launched its ‘Top Deals’ for the week of October 21st to the 24th. This week’s offers include Google products, an iRobot Roomba vacuum and even an electric scooter. For Best Buy’s early Black Friday offers, follow this link. Below are all of Best...
With Amazon debuting Prime Day deals in its Prime Early Access Sale tomorrow, other retailers are getting in on the sale action as well — with one beating it to the punch. Walmart is offering a great series of deals in its Walmart Rollback Sale, including this terrific bargain on a 55-inch LG A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV. Though it normally costs a hefty $1,298, it’s now down to a more affordable $897, which is a savings of $401. If you’ve been thinking about picking up a TV with exceptional picture quality, now is your chance.
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
