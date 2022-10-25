Read full article on original website
Related
Consumer Reports.org
Top 10 Black Friday Shopping Tips for 2022
Some of us wait all year for the Black Friday shopping season, our heads filled with the promise of scoring the very best price on a new TV, smart speaker, printer, or other high-tech gadget. And for good reason—this is when we tend to see some of the biggest discounts of the year on virtually everything.
Never Waste Paper Again With This Reusable & Under-$20 Notebook Set With Over 23,000 Reviews
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As all of us know, buying notebook after notebook can get pricey over time — and take up a lot of space. But thanks to this TikTok famous product, both paper waste and clutter will be a thing of the past. Now, this product has been featured on many TikToks, with frequent Amazon shoppers raving about how ingenious it is. But we found it through a TikToker called findswithkayla, where she called the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook “her favorite notebook” —...
Consumer Reports.org
Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Makers Review
The Keurig K-Supreme line of single-serve pod coffee makers represents the K-Cup creator’s top-of-the-line brewers—showcasing the brand’s latest features before they inevitably trickle down to its lower-end models. Features like multi-stream technology, over-ice brew mode, and multiple brew sizes all come standard, but the success of the K-Supreme has led Keurig to create five different versions of the brewer: K-Supreme, K-Supreme Plus, K-Supreme Plus C, K-Supreme Smart, and K-Supreme Plus Smart.
Consumer Reports.org
TV Antenna Review: Top Picks From Consumer Reports' Testing
TV antennas might seem like a relic of a bygone era, when the number of channels you received could be counted on one hand. But as consumers try to trim their ever-escalating cable and satellite TV bills, antennas are making a comeback. In fact, about one-quarter of all broadband households now use an antenna, according to research firm Parks Associates.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Home Standby Generators From Consumer Reports' Tests
A home standby generator is a luxury, and for some people a necessity. Also known as whole-house generators or stationary generators, these units cost about $2,000 to $5,000. And the professional installation they require can set you back thousands more. Nonetheless, the peace of mind a home standby generator can...
Consumer Reports.org
37 Million Bottles of Pine-Sol Scented Cleaners Recalled Due to Bacterial Contamination
At least 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol liquid multisurface and other types of cleaners in a variety of fragrances have been recalled because they might contain a type of bacteria that can be especially hazardous to those with compromised immune systems. The recall notice, issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, advises consumers to stop using the cleaners and throw out the bottles.
Consumer Reports.org
Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker Review
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a compact, inexpensive fitness tracker that typically sells for around $100 or less, although unlocking all of its performance requires a monthly subscription to the Fitbit Premium app, which may make the Inspire 3 less of a bargain than it might at first appear. The...
Consumer Reports.org
Blue Diamond Diamond-Infused Ceramic Frypan Review
The makers of the Blue Diamond Diamond-Infused Ceramic Frypan hold it out to be a culinary cure-all: nonstick; scratch-resistant; lightweight; easy to handle; hardy in the oven, broiler and dishwasher—and free of toxic coatings used on other types of nonstick cookware. When I bought a 12-inch version in early summer to complement my uncoated cast iron skillet, none of that meant as much to me as its stellar Consumer Reports rating—and its bargain price. (The 10-inch version in CR’s tests costs under $20.)
Consumer Reports.org
Garmin Vivosmart 5 Fitness Tracker Review
The Garmin Vivosmart 5 is a compact, premium-priced fitness tracker with a small 0.9-inch monochrome display and access to a deep selection of high-performance fitness metrics on Garmin’s smartphone app. The Vivosmart 5 is a bit bigger and bulkier than the previous Vivosmart 4. And while some fitness trackers...
Consumer Reports.org
Nearly 200,000 Horizon Fitness Folding Treadmills Recalled Due to Fall Hazard
On October 27, Johnson Health Tech Trading issued a recall for about 199,000 Horizon Fitness folding treadmills that were sold in the U.S. and Canada. The company has received hundreds of reports of treadmills unexpectedly changing speed or stopping, posing a fall hazard to users. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety...
Consumer Reports.org
Best Refrigerator Temperature to Keep Food Fresh
Is there a “correct” temperature for refrigerators and freezers? Yep: A fridge temperature of 37° F will keep fresh food good for as long as possible—with no ice crystals on lettuce or bacteria breeding in raw meats. As for the freezer, a temperature of 0° F will keep foods thoroughly frozen.
Comments / 0