ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock man Detained by Security After Firing gun at two People

A Lubbock man was arrested for shooting at two people in a local bar parking lot. KAMC news reported that 30-year-old Frederick Toby Ramos drove his vehicle up to two women in the parking lot of The Office Bar on October 27. Ramos invited the two women to a party to which they declined and insisted they were heading to one of the women's homes. One of the women turned out to be the ex-girlfriend of Ramos accompanied by her friend.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Two Lubbock High Students Among Four Dead After House Fire

The identities of the 4 people found dead after a house fire in Lubbock have been released, and 2 of them were students at Lubbock High School. Lubbock Police originally responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of 124th Street. This was just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26th. Officers arrived at the residence and found it to be on fire. Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived soon after to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a bit after 2 a.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Con 2023 Now Accepting Vendor & Artist Applications

Lubbock-Con, Lubbock's original and local comic convention, is returning in-person on February 25th & 26th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (1501 Mac Davis Lane). Lubbock-con has grown massively since its early days, and is always a very fun, very well-attended event. If you are a vendor or artist of...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Does Texas Have An Age Limit On Trick Or Treating?

We are getting closer to Halloween which means final touches on costumes, decorations are going up, and candy is flying off shelves. This weekend different churches and organizations will host trunk or treats and you may even see a Halloween party or two this weekend. And then, Monday arrives. Halloween...
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022

The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Help Lubbock Police Locate the Suspect in a Fatal Shooting

The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's help in either identifying or locating a suspect involved in a fatal shooting. Lubbock Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R just after 11 p.m. on Friday, October 21st. There, officers found 51-year-old Severo Losoya with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to University Medical Center and later pronounced dead.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes

Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

How Far Is Lubbock From The Beach?

Sometimes you just have to put your toes in the sand. I grew up (mostly) with the beach nearby. While I have no desire to live there again, I still have to have a nice blast of sea air every now and then or I go crazy. After all, as the Toadies sang, "I Come From The Water".
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

How To Get New Products Added to Lubbock Grocery Stores

If you’ve ever been shopping in a grocery store and wished they carried a certain product, you just might be able to make it happen. I was recently talking with a friend that is allergic to gluten, and she told me about a certain pasta brand she loves but wished the stores in Lubbock carried a bigger variety of their products. As someone that also has dietary restrictions, I immediately understood her pain. It is way too common for stores to carry only a couple of products you need, or they randomly decide to stop carrying the products when you need it most.
Lonestar 99.5

A Humble Plea for Someone to Open a Dog Restaurant in Lubbock

You’ve heard the plea for a cat café in Lubbock, but what about a dog restaurant?. In case you aren’t familiar, a cat café is a place where you can enjoy yummy drinks, possibly some snacks, all while in the company of adorable and sometimes adoptable cats. This is a trend that originated in Japan, but blew up and has quickly spread around the world.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy