Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
menifee247.com
Diederich has impressive list of endorsements
Ben Diederich, candidate for Menifee City Council District 2, recently received the endorsement of Cal Fire, adding to an impressive list of endorsements. Ben Diederich has the experience and the public support to serve the community on City Council.
Palm Springs HS students produce holiday commercials for restaurant
An alumna from Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus is producing holiday commercials for I Heart Mac and Cheese with Palm Springs High School students, college officials said Wednesday. Donnie Gerrell, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree and teaching credential in 2018, is offering media training opportunities for...
newsmirror.net
Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare
For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
menifee247.com
Native American Heritage Month recognized
Mt. San Jacinto College Art Gallery is pleased to present Erik Escovedo, Decolonizing Place and Time, Oct. 31 through Dec. 7 on the San Jacinto Campus, 1499 N. State St., San Jacinto. This special solo exhibition kicks off our Native American Heritage Month at MSJC. In the epic scale oil...
Menifee, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Menifee. The North High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00. The North High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00.
spectrumnews1.com
State funds to aid in relocating homeless staying in River Bottom camps
RIVERSIDE (CNS) — An $11 million state grant awarded to Riverside County will provide funding for programs intended to help transients encamped along the Santa Ana River relocate to transitional housing and other accommodations, officials said Thursday. The Continuum of Care grant was received by the county’s Department of...
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley to spruce up parks
Moreno Valley will spend $6 million renovating its parks. The city council Tuesday unanimously approved the Parks Rehabilitation & Refurbishment Program, the larges project of its kind in Moreno Valley’s 38-year history, according to a statement. “Our 33 parks are the crown jewels of Moreno Valley,” Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez...
spectrumnews1.com
Redistricting changes layout of 41st Congressional District
NORCO, Calif. — The race for the 41st Congressional District is expected to be one of the most competitive in California after redistricting shifted the previously Republican leaning Riverside County map to one with an even share of Democratic voters. What You Need To Know. The new district includes...
foxla.com
Riverside homeless encampment ban: City looking to connect unhoused residents with resources
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A new ordinance that will outlaw homeless encampments along the Riverside city portion of the Santa Ana riverbed has put the focus on efforts to get those living there to accept help. But trying to connect people with resources is not easy. That's where the city's Public...
OC Voters Are Picking a New Judge – Between Peggy Huang and Michele Bell. How Do They Answer Key Questions?
Judges are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, tasked with administering justice on everything from personal injury lawsuits to murder cases. And they’re among the toughest offices for voters to pick from because there’s such little information about the people running. This time around, there’s only...
mynewsla.com
Board Extends Moratorium for Rentals in Idyllwild Area, Temecula Valley
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the Idyllwild area, giving county staff time to research options for allowing additional rentals without over-saturating neighborhoods. “We’re talking about rights...
Parents, activists clash over LGBTQ rights at Redlands School District meeting
Thousands of parents and activists clashed over LGBTQ rights during a Redlands School District meeting.The public outcry comes after a recent local event featuring drag queens was mentioned by a school social media account. The storybook hour event was not a school-sponsored event. Parent Ryan Sorba said he was appalled that his hometown and school board were "promoting" the event. "When you hear that it's happening in your hometown and that your school board is helping to promote it — people are worried about that." said Sorba. "CHildren being subjected to drag shows is unacceptable. And I hope you wouldn't edit this...
L.A. Weekly
Gallery: Bar Cecil Chef Gabriel Woo Serves Dinner Under The Date Palms
Chef Gabriel Woo left the comfy confines of his almost-impossible-to-get-a-reservation- at restaurant, Bar Cecil in Palm Springs, this week to serve an Outstanding in The Field dinner under the date palms at the Flying Disc Ranch in Thermal, California. Just as the temperatures are beginning to drop and the snowbird...
Is The Controversial CEO of Orange County’s Green Power Agency On The Way Out?
Leaders of Orange County’s green power agency kicked the decision on firing CEO Brian Probolsky on Tuesday, again extending the discussion on whether or not to remove their controversial top employee. Board members of the Orange County Power Authority have been talking about firing Probolsky since at least June.
bdmag.com
Ironridge by Landsea Homes Sells Out
– Sellout of 481 single-family homes and townhomes underscores continued demand in the market. – Landsea Homes prepares to bring more housing to Orange County this year. Lake Forest, Calif. – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced that its scenic IronRidge master-planned community in Lake Forest, California, has completely sold out. The first homes at IronRidge opened for sale in November 2017.
Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center
Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
Substitute teacher detained at Aliso Niguel High School for threatening classroom
Authorities on Wednesday arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly threatening a classroom he was overseeing at Aliso Niguel High School. "He really went psycho," said senior Dominic Caito. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Wolverine Way in Aliso Viejo, at around 12:20 p.m. after students made a campus supervisor aware of a threat made by a substitute math teacher. The supervisor and other campus administration evacuated the students from the class until authorities could arrive.One parent spoke with CBS reporters, who said that the substitute became agitated when a student arrived late to class after...
Coast News
Oceanside gives final approval to Ocean Kamp project
OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside City Council on Oct. 19 gave final approval for Ocean Kamp, a giant mixed-use development with a wave lagoon, to replace the former site of a swap meet and drive-in movie theater. The project will be a residential-commercial development with up to 700 homes, a...
segerstromjagjournal.com
Gentrification is Changing Santa Ana
On September 24, 2018, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced the creation of the OC Streetcar, a transportation system meant to decrease traffic congestion and link the downtown sector of the city of Santa Ana to shopping centers in adjacent cities such as Garden Grove and Orange. At the core of the construction frenzy lay the iconic 4th street of Santa Ana, known for its Hispanic atmosphere largely due to the plethora of quinceañera shops, its Mexican food, and the multiple candy locales dotted throughout the street.
menifee247.com
Injured hiker airlifted from hilltop in Menifee
A hiker who suffered a medical emergency was airlifted from a hilltop in Menifee Wednesday morning, authorities said. Firefighters responded at 10:33 a.m. to the report of a hiker down in the hills south of McCall Boulevard and east of Antelope Road, according to a Cal Fire news release. The hiker, whose name was not released, was hoisted out of the area by a Sheriff’s Department helicopter and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Comments / 1