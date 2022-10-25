ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
menifee247.com

Diederich has impressive list of endorsements

Ben Diederich, candidate for Menifee City Council District 2, recently received the endorsement of Cal Fire, adding to an impressive list of endorsements. Ben Diederich has the experience and the public support to serve the community on City Council.
MENIFEE, CA
newsmirror.net

Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare

For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
YUCAIPA, CA
menifee247.com

Native American Heritage Month recognized

Mt. San Jacinto College Art Gallery is pleased to present Erik Escovedo, Decolonizing Place and Time, Oct. 31 through Dec. 7 on the San Jacinto Campus, 1499 N. State St., San Jacinto. This special solo exhibition kicks off our Native American Heritage Month at MSJC. In the epic scale oil...
SAN JACINTO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

State funds to aid in relocating homeless staying in River Bottom camps

RIVERSIDE (CNS) — An $11 million state grant awarded to Riverside County will provide funding for programs intended to help transients encamped along the Santa Ana River relocate to transitional housing and other accommodations, officials said Thursday. The Continuum of Care grant was received by the county’s Department of...
RIVERSIDE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley to spruce up parks

Moreno Valley will spend $6 million renovating its parks. The city council Tuesday unanimously approved the Parks Rehabilitation & Refurbishment Program, the larges project of its kind in Moreno Valley’s 38-year history, according to a statement. “Our 33 parks are the crown jewels of Moreno Valley,” Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Redistricting changes layout of 41st Congressional District

NORCO, Calif. — The race for the 41st Congressional District is expected to be one of the most competitive in California after redistricting shifted the previously Republican leaning Riverside County map to one with an even share of Democratic voters. What You Need To Know. The new district includes...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Board Extends Moratorium for Rentals in Idyllwild Area, Temecula Valley

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the Idyllwild area, giving county staff time to research options for allowing additional rentals without over-saturating neighborhoods. “We’re talking about rights...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Parents, activists clash over LGBTQ rights at Redlands School District meeting

Thousands of parents and activists clashed over LGBTQ rights during a Redlands School District meeting.The public outcry comes after a recent local event featuring drag queens was mentioned by a school social media account. The storybook hour event was not a school-sponsored event. Parent Ryan Sorba said he was appalled that his hometown and school board were "promoting" the event. "When you hear that it's happening in your hometown and that your school board is helping to promote it — people are worried about that." said Sorba. "CHildren being subjected to drag shows is unacceptable. And I hope you wouldn't edit this...
REDLANDS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Gallery: Bar Cecil Chef Gabriel Woo Serves Dinner Under The Date Palms

Chef Gabriel Woo left the comfy confines of his almost-impossible-to-get-a-reservation- at restaurant, Bar Cecil in Palm Springs, this week to serve an Outstanding in The Field dinner under the date palms at the Flying Disc Ranch in Thermal, California. Just as the temperatures are beginning to drop and the snowbird...
THERMAL, CA
bdmag.com

Ironridge by Landsea Homes Sells Out

– Sellout of 481 single-family homes and townhomes underscores continued demand in the market. – Landsea Homes prepares to bring more housing to Orange County this year. Lake Forest, Calif. – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced that its scenic IronRidge master-planned community in Lake Forest, California, has completely sold out. The first homes at IronRidge opened for sale in November 2017.
LAKE FOREST, CA
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center

Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
FULLERTON, CA
CBS LA

Substitute teacher detained at Aliso Niguel High School for threatening classroom

Authorities on Wednesday arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly threatening a classroom he was overseeing at Aliso Niguel High School. "He really went psycho," said senior Dominic Caito. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Wolverine Way in Aliso Viejo, at around 12:20 p.m. after students made a campus supervisor aware of a threat made by a substitute math teacher. The supervisor and other campus administration evacuated the students from the class until authorities could arrive.One parent spoke with CBS reporters, who said that the substitute became agitated when a student arrived late to class after...
ALISO VIEJO, CA
Coast News

Oceanside gives final approval to Ocean Kamp project

OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside City Council on Oct. 19 gave final approval for Ocean Kamp, a giant mixed-use development with a wave lagoon, to replace the former site of a swap meet and drive-in movie theater. The project will be a residential-commercial development with up to 700 homes, a...
OCEANSIDE, CA
segerstromjagjournal.com

Gentrification is Changing Santa Ana

On September 24, 2018, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced the creation of the OC Streetcar, a transportation system meant to decrease traffic congestion and link the downtown sector of the city of Santa Ana to shopping centers in adjacent cities such as Garden Grove and Orange. At the core of the construction frenzy lay the iconic 4th street of Santa Ana, known for its Hispanic atmosphere largely due to the plethora of quinceañera shops, its Mexican food, and the multiple candy locales dotted throughout the street.
SANTA ANA, CA
menifee247.com

Injured hiker airlifted from hilltop in Menifee

A hiker who suffered a medical emergency was airlifted from a hilltop in Menifee Wednesday morning, authorities said. Firefighters responded at 10:33 a.m. to the report of a hiker down in the hills south of McCall Boulevard and east of Antelope Road, according to a Cal Fire news release. The hiker, whose name was not released, was hoisted out of the area by a Sheriff’s Department helicopter and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
MENIFEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy