Chris Klieman shares injury news on K-State quarterbacks Adrian Martinez, Will Howard
Here’s the latest injury update on quarterback Adrian Martinez and several other K-State football players ahead of Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State.
Walk & Talk: Kansas State is banged up but at least the Wildcats get to play at home
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State football following its weekly press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald dishes out his Kansas State football thoughts following the program's weekly press conference. K-State is fighting through numerous injuries with quarterback Adrian Martinez in doubt and Will Howard probably starting — as well as many more — K-State returns home for its second Big 12 game of the season.
Why Jerome Tang has spent so much time mingling with fans as K-State basketball coach
Jerome Tang wants a big home-court advantage at Bramlage Coliseum this season, and he has a plan to make it happen.
Reports: Manhattan parts ways with coach Steve Masiello
Manhattan has fired coach Steve Masiello less than two weeks before the team’s first game of the 2022-23 season, Stadium
zagsblog.com
Slew of high-major schools reach out to Manhattan transfer Jose Perez, the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year
In the wake of the news that Manhattan has parted ways with head coach Steve Masiello with two weeks to go before the start of the season, the school’s top player, Jose Perez, has entered the Transfer Portal, he told ZAGSBLOG. The 6-foot-5 fifth-year senior and MAAC Preseason Player...
Regional high school soccer semifinals scores
NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Scores from regional high school soccer semifinals, including two-seed Washburn Rural’s win over Lawrence High. 6A LAWRENCE HIGH 1WASHBURN RURAL 3 LAWRENCE FREE STATE 1TOPEKA HIGH 0 JUNCTION CITY 1DERBY 4 MANHATTAN 1GARDEN CITY 5 5A HIGHLAND PARK 1LANSING 2 KC WASHINGTON 1SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 3 VALLEY CENTER 1EMPORIA 6 TOPEKA WEST […]
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wamegotimes.com
St. Marys, Wabaunsee bow out of 2A tourney
Both the Lady Bears and the Lady Chargers dropped out of Saturday’s 2A Sub-State Volleyball Tournament held at St. Marys. They made it through their first matches, but fell in the semi-finals.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
WIBW
Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rolling his truck on a highway north of St. Marys. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at K-63 and Jeffrey Rd. around 9:30 a.m. They said the semi truck driver had come from Jeffrey Energy Center and was carrying a load of coal when the rollover accident happened.
KCMO truck driver killed in Junction City, Kansas, accident
A Kansas City, Missouri, truck driver was killed in an accident Wednesday morning in Junction City, Kansas.
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
KAKE TV
Man dies after being pinned by his own semi truck in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man was killed after being pinned between two semi trucks early Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that shortly before 7 a.m. on S U77, Major Willie Washington was between his semi and the trailer of another when his truck began to roll forward. Washington tried to get back in but was pinned between the two. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSNT
Giving Back: Be Filled of South Topeka
TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of Giving Back sponsored by Patterson Legal Group, we are proud to spotlight Be Filled of South Topeka. Jamie Jalil with Be Filled of South Topeka joins FOX 43 AM Live’s Dane Kroll to discuss all the services they offer for those in need in the Topeka community.
WIBW
Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gage Park’s Iron Horse mini-train will make its final run on Saturday, October 29 after decades of making memories for generations of families. Originally built to last 20 years, the train is now wrapping up its 55th year in service. Due to its age and the lack of availability of replacement parts, the train is being retired in favor of a new electric train next year. Shawnee County Parks and Rec said the new train will be designed to look as much like the current train as possible.
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
Emporia gazette.com
First rain gone; more coming on
The final score from Monday's rain: somewhere between a half-inch and 1.5 inches in the Emporia area. Emporia Municipal Airport reported 0.66 inches of rain Monday. It was the wettest day there since Friday, August 19.
Geary County town hall focuses on Kansas sheriff amendment
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Kansans will vote on not one, but two constitutional amendments on Nov. 8, one of which focuses on changing how sheriff’s are moved and chosen. Residents of Geary County gathered for a town hall meeting over the sheriff amendment on Wednesday night. The local sheriff’s office was present to give its […]
WIBW
2 treated for injuries after deer causes collision on I-70 in Geary Co.
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An adult and a minor were treated for injuries after a deer caused a head-on collision on I-70 in Geary County. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report indicates that just before 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident near mile marker 310 on westbound I-70.
KVOE
Van fire stopped before extending to Emporia restaurant
A van fire nearly became a much larger incident Tuesday evening. Fire developed in a power washing van just north of Ichiban Asian Fusion Bistro, 1430 Industrial, around 6 pm. Emporia Fire knocked down the fire before it extended to the restaurant, although some paint melted. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief...
