4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
Record number of Milwaukee residents request speed humps in neighborhoods
Covid relief funds have been used to reduce the cost of speed humps this year from roughly $300 to about $100 for each homeowner or renter on the block.
CBS 58
Southeast WI shows off Halloween love with yard displays
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) --- The CBS 58 Morning News team continued its tradition of exploring some of the best Halloween displays in southeast Wisconsin this October. A & J's Halloween House - 2943 S. Clement in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. A Nightmare Before Christmas block at 2700 S. Logan in...
New report says risk to State of Wisconsin from approving Kenosha casino significantly reduced
News Release Wisconsin Legislature - Kenosha Delegation Report highlights Walker-approved compact change eliminates Potawatomi ability to claw back earlier payments and requires tribe to prove future revenue losses Wisconsin’s potential liability to the Forest County Potawatomi Community ...
spectrumnews1.com
Horizon West Condos: City of Waukesha files suit; potentially leaving condo owners on the hook for demolition cost
WAUKESHA, Wis.— The city of Waukesha filed a suit on Monday that would require condo owners to foot the bill for demolition of the Horizon West condo building. That means those condo owners may potentially be in charge of paying for the building to be knocked down if the suit is ruled in the city’s favor in court.
CBS 58
Big Clean MKE: Citywide cleanup event returns Oct. 29
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Big Clean MKE is coming back this Saturday, Oct. 29. It's a citywide cleanup created in memory of city worker Greg "Ziggy" Zyskiewicz, who was killed on the job five years ago during an attempted carjacking robbery. Big Clean was suspended during the pandemic, but...
cdrecycler.com
Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee
A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
CBS 58
Tips to prepare your home for a chilly Milwaukee winter
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many households in Milwaukee are already beginning to feel the chilling effects of winter. Keeping your home or apartment warm during a Wisconsin winter is not always the easiest thing to do, but there are some methods to help prepare. Diane Wellhouse with Midwest Heating and...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Menomonee Falls, WI
Menomonee Falls is a suburb of Milwaukee located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, named after the Menomonee River. In the early 1800s, Native Americans lived in Menomonee Falls before European settlers arrived. Menomonee Falls combined rural living, active citizenship, and economic expansion in the industrial, health, and service sector. In the...
George Floyd mural vandalized in Milwaukee, police seek answers
MILWAUKEE — A George Floyd mural was vandalized in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to ABC affiliate WISN 12. It's unclear when the mural was vandalized. Paint was splattered over the face of the Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer in May 2020, sparking a nationwide reckoning on racial injustice and police brutality.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha files petition for order to raze building
WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha filed a petition against Horizon West Condominium Homes Association on Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court for an order to raze the Horizon West condo building. The 120-day deadline lapsed in September and this is the next step for the city to raze...
On Milwaukee
On the Burger Trail: The Smoked Brisket Smashburger at Sweet Smoke BBQ
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. In this series, we’ll be hiking the burger trail to...
wpr.org
What happened to Wisconsin breweries during prohibition?
Every state is known for something. New York has Broadway. California has movie stars you’ll only see in Hollywood (or on Instagram). Maine is known for its lobster, and Iowa has corn. Here in Wisconsin, we’re known for a lot of products — including beer. It's the...
CBS 58
'We will always be Grannie Strong!': Milwaukee Dancing Grannies respond to Brooks verdict
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Among the six victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy were four people affiliated with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, who were performing at the parade before being hit by the SUV driven by Darrell Brooks. Following Brooks being found guilty of all charges on Wednesday, Oct....
CBS 58
Milwaukee event celebrates creativity of those on autism spectrum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The chance to celebrate the creativity of those on the autism spectrum will be celebrated in a November event. "Colors & Chords" is being put on by Islands of Brilliance on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Margaret Fairbanks, Co-founder and CEO of Islands...
Survey asks about red light runners, speeding on Milwaukee streets
The Sherman Park Community Association is conducting a survey aimed at collecting data on red light running and speeding in the City of Milwaukee.
CBS 58
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Cudahy
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ahead of Wednesday's Powerball drawing that could net a $700 million grand prize, it is important to note overlook a small prize that was won in Southeast Wisconsin last week. A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Citgo on 2400 E. College Ave....
milwaukeemag.com
7 Local Places to Take Cozy Craft Classes
Fiberwood Studio offers no-experience-needed weaving classes. The classes run for about six weeks and are offered at various times throughout the afternoon and evening. There are still openings available for Fiberwood’s fall class session, winter session and the one-day “Hello Loom” class on Oct. 22. 2. Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Southeast Wisconsin-based author discusses her upcoming novel
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An author from Menomonee Falls is getting ready to release her new book next month. The third novel released by Marisa Rae Dondlinger, "Gray Lines," explores the legal perspective surrounding the he-said-she-said tale of a sexual encounter between two teens. Dondlinger joined us on...
CBS 58
Lighting up blue: After parade trial, Waukesha focuses on healing
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Downtown Waukesha was busy Wednesday afternoon, many in the community gathering to continue the healing process. Waukesha residents are showing support with one another, after Darrell Brooks was found guilty on all 76 counts for his attack at the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021. Blue...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Bay View
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're staying in Milwaukee for our 58 Hometowns visit on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Jessob Reisbeck and our crew will be exploring the Bay View neighborhood. Before heading out to experience Bay View, we were joined by Patty Thompson, a member of the Bay View Neighborhood Association, who offered a preview of what to expect from the area.
