Decision 2022: Meet the candidates in the open District 21 Metro Council race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three candidates are vying for the open District 21 seat on Louisville Metro Council. The current Democratic councilwoman, Nicole George, is not running for re-election. District 21 covers neighborhoods including Beechmont, Iroquois, Southside, and the City of Lynnview. It also covers the Louisville Muhammad Ali International...
JCPS middle school to increase security due to possible threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A middle school in Jeffersontown is increasing their security Thursday morning after threats were made against the school. Jefferson County Public School Police officers will reportedly have a "visible presence" at Carrithers Middle School Oct. 27. On Wednesday, a student found a handwritten note with a...
Absentee voting information updates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some important updates on voting early that Indiana and Kentucky residents should know about. Thursday is the final day for a circuit court clerk in Indiana to receive an absentee ballot application by mail from Hoosiers. Applications can be submitted to your local circuit...
Sherman Minton Bridge project officials release tentative schedule of closures for remainder of year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project have released a schedule of bridge closures for the remainder of the year. Two weekend closures will happen on eastbound Interstate 64 in November. The first will happen from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. The second will happen the following weekend, Friday, Nov. 18 through Monday, Nov. 21.
Goode Weather Blog 10/27

When the news of his death reached his great-grandmother Mary Jane Jordan, she thought it was a sick joke. Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack. Updated: 21 hours ago. Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the...
LMPD and IMPD still recruiting, starting salary increases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields said recruiting and keeping officers is still a work in progress. ”Last year was absolutely far more difficult than this year. I think this year, we finally- it feels more like traditional policing, getting our feet back under us,” Shields said.
4 Louisville Walgreens stores closing in November; where customers will move

Republican Khalil "Charlie" Batshon is challenging Democratic incumbent Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart. New COVID variants tracked ahead of cold, flu season. ”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Decision 2022:...
UPS investing more than $330 million in Bullitt, Jefferson counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS will be investing more than $330 Million to create 435 jobs at facilities in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. Gov. Andy Beshear made this announcement during a Team Kentucky update on Thursday. The new facilities will boost supply chain within the healthcare sector, according to the...
JCPS gets largest gift in its history from billionaire MacKenzie Scott

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations....
Animal Care Society holding adoption special

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Animal Care Society is trying to make it easier for people to adopt. The no-kill shelter is holding a special through October with adoptions half-off. ACS adoptions can be made Wednesday through Sunday at 12207 Westport Road. For more on adopting a pet, click or...
Louisville organizations push to prevent childhood lead poisoning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several city organizations are urging residents, healthcare providers and property owners to help prevent childhood lead poisoning. According to the release, this warning is a part of “National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.”. Health officials say that lead can be harmful to a child’s growth, behavior...
Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning. Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.
JCPS middle schoolers are exploring options with new school choice plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of Westport Middle School students were bused to Waggener High School on Monday and Tuesday. Each student was given the chance to see, first-hand, what the school can offer them in their next step. Usually, an open house will do, but Waggener Principal Sarah Hitchings...
