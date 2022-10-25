Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates in the open District 21 Metro Council race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three candidates are vying for the open District 21 seat on Louisville Metro Council. The current Democratic councilwoman, Nicole George, is not running for re-election. District 21 covers neighborhoods including Beechmont, Iroquois, Southside, and the City of Lynnview. It also covers the Louisville Muhammad Ali International...
WLKY.com
Has southwest Jefferson County been ignored? District 25 candidates answer differently
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican Khalil Batshon touts himself as a self-made man, someone who grew up on food stamps and now owns his own restaurant, Khalil's, on Dixie Highway in Southwest Jefferson County. If elected to the Metro Council's District 25 seat, he promises to use the same entrepreneurial...
Wave 3
Jefferson County Public Education Foundation receives largest gift ever
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates in the open District 21 Metro Council race. The current Democratic councilwoman, Nicole George, is not running for re-election. District 21 covers areas surrounding the airport and Expo Center. Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in...
JCPS middle school to increase security due to possible threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A middle school in Jeffersontown is increasing their security Thursday morning after threats were made against the school. Jefferson County Public School Police officers will reportedly have a "visible presence" at Carrithers Middle School Oct. 27. On Wednesday, a student found a handwritten note with a...
Wave 3
Absentee voting information updates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some important updates on voting early that Indiana and Kentucky residents should know about. Thursday is the final day for a circuit court clerk in Indiana to receive an absentee ballot application by mail from Hoosiers. Applications can be submitted to your local circuit...
wdrb.com
Sherman Minton Bridge project officials release tentative schedule of closures for remainder of year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project have released a schedule of bridge closures for the remainder of the year. Two weekend closures will happen on eastbound Interstate 64 in November. The first will happen from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. The second will happen the following weekend, Friday, Nov. 18 through Monday, Nov. 21.
'Increase relevance to all students': JCPS announces draft list of legislative priorities for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School board announced a draft of their legislative priorities for 2023 on Tuesday. The list included opposition to any legislation that would impact the school board decision-making process related to COVID-19 mitigation and public health efforts. They also said they want to...
Wave 3
LIVE: Indiana State Police update case of child found dead in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police in Sellersburg update the case by announcing the arrests of two people and identify the child found dead. The identity of the child found dead in the suitcase is 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan. Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested in...
WLKY.com
JCPS high schools adopt new recruitment tactics in response to district's school choice program
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — Dozens of eighth graders from Westport Middle School spent the Tuesday morning touring Waggener High School in St. Matthews. It was part of a recruitment tactic that many high schools in the JCPS school district are now adopting in response to the school choice program.
Wave 3
Goode Weather Blog 10/27
When the news of his death reached his great-grandmother Mary Jane Jordan, she thought it was a sick joke. Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack. Updated: 21 hours ago. Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the...
Wave 3
LMPD and IMPD still recruiting, starting salary increases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields said recruiting and keeping officers is still a work in progress. ”Last year was absolutely far more difficult than this year. I think this year, we finally- it feels more like traditional policing, getting our feet back under us,” Shields said.
Wave 3
4 Louisville Walgreens stores closing in November; where customers will move
Republican Khalil "Charlie" Batshon is challenging Democratic incumbent Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart. New COVID variants tracked ahead of cold, flu season. ”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Decision 2022:...
Wave 3
UPS investing more than $330 million in Bullitt, Jefferson counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS will be investing more than $330 Million to create 435 jobs at facilities in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. Gov. Andy Beshear made this announcement during a Team Kentucky update on Thursday. The new facilities will boost supply chain within the healthcare sector, according to the...
WLKY.com
JCPS gets largest gift in its history from billionaire MacKenzie Scott
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations....
Wave 3
Animal Care Society holding adoption special
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Animal Care Society is trying to make it easier for people to adopt. The no-kill shelter is holding a special through October with adoptions half-off. ACS adoptions can be made Wednesday through Sunday at 12207 Westport Road. For more on adopting a pet, click or...
Wave 3
Louisville organizations push to prevent childhood lead poisoning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several city organizations are urging residents, healthcare providers and property owners to help prevent childhood lead poisoning. According to the release, this warning is a part of “National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.”. Health officials say that lead can be harmful to a child’s growth, behavior...
Wave 3
Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY
OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning. Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.
Wave 3
JCPS middle schoolers are exploring options with new school choice plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of Westport Middle School students were bused to Waggener High School on Monday and Tuesday. Each student was given the chance to see, first-hand, what the school can offer them in their next step. Usually, an open house will do, but Waggener Principal Sarah Hitchings...
WLKY.com
Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space celebrates 6 months of transforming lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to giving hope, Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space proves it truly takes a village. Grassroots and government organizations have worked tirelessly over the past six months for Hope Village, helping the homeless population transition to stable housing, but the work is far from over.
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
Comments / 0