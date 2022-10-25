LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project have released a schedule of bridge closures for the remainder of the year. Two weekend closures will happen on eastbound Interstate 64 in November. The first will happen from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. The second will happen the following weekend, Friday, Nov. 18 through Monday, Nov. 21.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO