Seattle, WA

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Denver Gazette

Broncos GM George Paton backs Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson despite criticism

LONDON — George Paton says he hasn't lost faith in his coach and quarterback. The Broncos general manager endorsed Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson Thursday in London, speaking with Denver media ahead of the Broncos' international game against the Jaguars Sunday. Sitting at 2-5, the Broncos have been wildly disappointing this season and many have placed the blame on the first-year coach Paton hired in January and the quarterback he traded for March.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Russell Wilson (hamstring) practices again for Broncos, considered day-to-day

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant again at Thursday's practice. "[He] looks good, and we're just going to keep on monitoring it day to day and make sure he's OK," Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after Thursday's session. Wilson, who missed last week's contest, continues to trend toward playing on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Brett Rypien will make another start if Wilson suffers a setback.
DENVER, CO
MyNorthwest.com

Dipoto: How Mariners’ clubhouse factors into their offseason targets

The upcoming MLB offseason could be a monumental one for the Seattle Mariners, who are coming off back-to-back 90-win seasons and their first playoff appearance in 21 years. It’s expected that the M’s will be major players in free agency, and there are big names available at their two biggest positions of need – the outfield and middle infield. But for a team like the Mariners who have thrived on good vibes in the clubhouse, there’s a lot more to take into consideration than just how a player fits into their lineup.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For Russell Wilson

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has never been one to hide his true feelings on a subject. During this Thursday's edition of "First Take," Smith addressed Wilson's horrible start with the Broncos. Smith pointed out that Denver's offense has struggled mightily with Wilson under center. "He looks bad," Smith said. "This...
DENVER, CO

