The upcoming MLB offseason could be a monumental one for the Seattle Mariners, who are coming off back-to-back 90-win seasons and their first playoff appearance in 21 years. It’s expected that the M’s will be major players in free agency, and there are big names available at their two biggest positions of need – the outfield and middle infield. But for a team like the Mariners who have thrived on good vibes in the clubhouse, there’s a lot more to take into consideration than just how a player fits into their lineup.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO