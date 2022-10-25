Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL award talk for Geno Smith(!) He is changing doubters and Seahawks’ future QB plans
He’s come from 7 years benched to atop the NFL. That has Seattle thinking of him as more than a 1-year stopgap to a new QB.
Broncos GM George Paton backs Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson despite criticism
LONDON — George Paton says he hasn't lost faith in his coach and quarterback. The Broncos general manager endorsed Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson Thursday in London, speaking with Denver media ahead of the Broncos' international game against the Jaguars Sunday. Sitting at 2-5, the Broncos have been wildly disappointing this season and many have placed the blame on the first-year coach Paton hired in January and the quarterback he traded for March.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
numberfire.com
Russell Wilson (hamstring) practices again for Broncos, considered day-to-day
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant again at Thursday's practice. "[He] looks good, and we're just going to keep on monitoring it day to day and make sure he's OK," Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after Thursday's session. Wilson, who missed last week's contest, continues to trend toward playing on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Brett Rypien will make another start if Wilson suffers a setback.
MyNorthwest.com
Dipoto: How Mariners’ clubhouse factors into their offseason targets
The upcoming MLB offseason could be a monumental one for the Seattle Mariners, who are coming off back-to-back 90-win seasons and their first playoff appearance in 21 years. It’s expected that the M’s will be major players in free agency, and there are big names available at their two biggest positions of need – the outfield and middle infield. But for a team like the Mariners who have thrived on good vibes in the clubhouse, there’s a lot more to take into consideration than just how a player fits into their lineup.
Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For Russell Wilson
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has never been one to hide his true feelings on a subject. During this Thursday's edition of "First Take," Smith addressed Wilson's horrible start with the Broncos. Smith pointed out that Denver's offense has struggled mightily with Wilson under center. "He looks bad," Smith said. "This...
Jazz, Nuggets meet in rematch of improbable season opener
The Utah Jazz pulled off what seemed like a stunning victory over the favored Denver Nuggets when the two teams
Broncos' Russell Wilson limited again in Thursday practice
Not much changed for the Denver Broncos or the Jacksonville Jaguars on their injury reports Thursday ahead of a Week 8 meeting in London. For the Jaguars that meant the report was still exceedingly brief with only wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew working to return from a knee injury that kept him out of action in Week 7.
New York Giants Week 8: First Look at Seattle Seahawks Defense
Brandon Olsen has your breakdown of the Seattle Seahawks defense.
Blazers won’t have Damian Lillard when they face Rockets
The Portland Trail Blazers will be without star guard Damian Lillard when they try to retain their top spot in
