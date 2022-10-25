ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau area births, Oct. 25

Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Matthew and Megan Dahlquist announce the birth of their son Beckett Michael, born at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Beckett weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Caleb and Taylor Gintner announce the birth of their son Tripp Owen, born at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Tripp weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces.

Ryan and Alyssa Springer announce the birth of their son Waylon Randall, born at 9:52 p.m. Oct. 20, 2022. Waylon weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

Brendan and Morgan Gille announce the birth of their daughter Charli Jean, born at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 19, 2022. Charli weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces.

