Woman who killed, skinned husky cited for animal cruelty
A woman who shot, killed, and skinned an abandoned husky near Martin City has been cited with Animal Cruelty by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.
Glacier County District Court actions
The following cases were heard in Glacier County District Court Law and Motion Day on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, before the Honorable Judge Robert G. Olson. State of Montana, Plaintiff, vs. Brandi Lee Racine, Defendant. Initial Appearance on Petition to Revoke Deferred Imposition of Sentence. Denied all allegations. Evidentiary Hearing set for Nov. 16.
Woman life-flighted to Great Falls after being shot succumbs to injuries, investigation ongoing
BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries. Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers found an adult woman...
Gladys Eileen (Hemry) Hjartarson
Gladys Eileen (Hemry) Hjartarson passed away peacefully in her sleep Oct. 16, 2022, one week after her 97th birthday. A family burial has taken place with a celebration of life to be scheduled at later date. She was born to Ralph and Esther Hemry on Oct. 9, 1925. She joined...
Leslie Willis Roark
Leslie Willis Roark, 89, of Oilmont, Mont., passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Southern Arizona VA Medical Center in Tucson, Ariz. A graveside service with military honors was held Oct. 17 at the Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Marana, Ariz. His inscription will read: “Be Good, Be Kind, Be Gentle.”
Shelby youngsters shine at state cross country
The Shelby Coyote runners wrapped up their season in Missoula last Saturday in less than ideal conditions. However, the Coyotes performed very well, Aeris Stewart placed 14th for the Coyotes with a time of 21:05.4, Allison Stewart placed 71st, with a time of, 23:52.0, Ellie Munson placed 89th, with a time of, 24:56.9, Aiyana Franco, placed 96th, 25:12.3, Aisha Munson placed 108th, with a time of 25:58.9.
Refiners enjoy fantastic finish at state cross country
Saturday was a huge rollercoaster of emotions for the Sunburst Lady Refiners cross country team. Nikki Nau (20:46) took home All-State honors by placing 10th in the girls stacked Class C race. Ali Nau (24:09.3), Avani Champaneria (29:42.7) and Gabriella Cosme (32:55.5) fought through the rain to set season best times.
Flathead County School Districts to Begin Pilot Testing Program
Six Flathead County school districts next month will administer the first set of standardized tests to fifth and seventh graders as a part of the Montana Alternative Student Testing (MAST) Pilot program. The pilot program, which teachers say will more accurately measure and address gaps in students’ skill levels, allows educators to give students shorter, more frequent tests in math and reading, rather than a longer summative assessment at the end of the year. Flathead County has the highest MAST participation of any county in the state, with the Kalispell, Whitefish, Bigfork, Evergreen, Kila and Fair-Mont-Egan school districts planning to administer MAST tests.
Nearly All Abandoned Doris Creek Dogs Have Been Adopted
By Oct. 20, all but two of the nearly 20 dogs found abandoned in the Doris Creek area in late September had been adopted, according to an update provided by Flathead County Animal Shelter Director Cliff Bennett at a recent meeting of the Flathead City-County Board of Health. Bennett was...
Mother of missing 3-year-old, Arden Pepion, passes away
BROWNING, Mont. - Arbana Pepion, the mother of Arden Pepion, has passed away. Her passing was announced by Diana Burd and shared to the Arden Pepion-Holding Hope SAR Facebook which is dedicated to finding Arden, a then 3-year-old who went missing in 2021. The following is the post announcing Bana's...
Three Montana school districts receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses
HELENA, Mont. - Three school districts in Montana are receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses. Elementary schools in Bigfork, Clinton and Fairfield are receiving funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. Bigfork Elementary school will receive $2,765,000 for seven buses, Clinton Elementary...
Cut Bank City Council appoints teacher to replace Cesar Morales
The Cut Bank City Council added a new member during its Oct. 17 meeting at City Hall. Members unanimously selected John Reynolds, fourth-grade teacher at Anna Jeffries Elementary, to replace Cesar Morales on the council. Morales said in his letter of resignation that he recently took a job that requires...
Death notice: Irma Lowthian James
Irma Lowthian James, 80, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at First Baptist Church in Shelby. A full obituary will be published in a future issue. Condolences can be sent to the family on www.asperfh.com.
Downtown Cut Bank dresses up for fall
Businesses throughout Cut Bank recently participated in a “Fall” in Love With Cut Bank decorating contest dreamt up by Kacie Fey of Latte Da. Judging took place over the weekend, and Vicki Connelly Schott, owner of VK Clothes & More was declared this year’s winner. Vicki will...
Four Winds Assembly of God to host GONA Conference
The last time the Gathering of Native Americans (GONA) was held in Browning was back in June of 2015 when it was mandated by SAMHSA, the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration. Its purpose was to “develop or enhance a culturally relevant, evidence-based community prevention and sustainability effort to address and prevent mental health and substance abuse disorders, suicide and promote mental health on the Blackfeet Reservation.”
Photo: New mural in downtown Cut Bank
Cut Bank High School art teacher Chelsey Brown finished up a new mural along South Central Avenue last week. The floral mural bookends the entrance to a building between Glacier Lanes and the Adam Kerfoot State Farm office. Brown said she volunteered to paint the mural after being asked by Cut Bank’s Lisa Cline to help with her beautification efforts.
Anna Mae Eberhardt
Anna Mae Eberhardt, 91, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Cut Bank, with luncheon to follow at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Asper Funeral Homes, Cut Bank. Anna Mae was born July 7,...
Browning rancher is ready for Grizzly Bears to be de-listed
Joe Kipp is a rancher in the Browning area and he also sits in the MT Livestock Loss Board. Grizzly Bears are a constant topic of conversation in Montana with ranchers. The topic is now becoming more common with parents and grandparents who fear for the safety of there kids. I appreciate Joe taking the time for the interview. The audio version of the interview can be found at the bottom of the story.
Flathead dispensary raises concerns about medicinal marijuana tax vote
Residents will vote on 3% marijuana sales tax options for both recreational and medicinal purposes during the general election.
Health fair a major success
After two long years without one, the 2022 Logan Health – Conrad (LHC) Community Health Fair took place on Oct. 11, and was a huge success. The fair was very well-attended by the Conrad community and surrounding areas. New attendees to the fair this year included a number of Physical Education students from Conrad Public School’s 7th, 9th and 10th grades, led in groups by their teacher, Mr. Tom Sly. The students participated in interactive booths specifically designed and set-up for them and to educate them about the healthcare industry. The students were very engaged to which comments were made by the vendors and community members expressing their delight at having the students in attendance at the fair.
