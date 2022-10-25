ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: 4-star Philly guard plans to take official visit to ‘Cuse

Syracuse basketball 2024 recruiting target Jalil Bethea from the Philadelphia area plans to take an official visit to the Hill in the future, according to a media report. Quick update: after I wrote this piece, but before it was published on Thursday morning, additional reports came out saying that Bethea will make his official visit to the ‘Cuse this coming weekend.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Notre Dame

Matchup: #16 Syracuse (6-1, 3-1) vs Notre Dame (4-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 29th. Television: ABC Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Series History: ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Mike Williams Sets Commitment Date

Syracuse basketball recruiting target Mike Williams, a class of 2023 guard, has set his commitment date. Williams will announce on November 6th following official visits to Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse and Wake Forest along with an unofficial visit to VCU.  Williams officially visited the ...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

5 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Indiana (PA)

Syracuse will play the first of two exhibition games when it hosts Indiana (PA) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday evening. Here are five things to watch for. This will come down to whether head coach Jim Boeheim wants to go with experience or raw talent. Symir Torrence proved he could be an effective point guard in SU’s final game against Duke, playing all 40 minutes against Duke, logging 7 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds. But Boeheim is likely to turn to elite freshman Judah Mintz, a top 35 recruit according to ESPN. Even if Boeheim chooses Mintz, the minute distribution between the two will be interesting to track.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse hasn’t experienced this since May

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s late October, almost Halloween, and usually by this time of year Syracuse has felt temperatures dip to 32 degrees or lower. Many other towns/communities have experienced a killing freeze across Central New York the past couple of weeks, but not Syracuse. The Storm Team forecast for Syracuse is for a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse ties record high Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early Wednesday afternoon Syracuse tied a record high for October 26th when the temperature reached 78°. That tied a record set on this day back in 1963. The normal high temperature for October 26 is 56°, so we were more than 20 degrees above...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

DeWitt restaurant closes; plus, McMahon, Micron tout chip fab jobs (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 25)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 73; Low: 60. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: How Farm-to-Fork founder measures success: For most of a decade, Mark Pawliw has been on a mission: to connect local farmers with local restaurants and consumers. He’s the owner of Farm to Fork 101, a business that joins farmers, restaurants and consumers together without middlemen. Pawliw sat down with us to talk about his plans for a market on Tipperary Hill, how he’s trying to change our view of food and how he measures success through the palate of a 9-year-old. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli

(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse child goes back to school after coming home with bruises over a month ago

Deborah Cruz gets her child's backpack ready for school. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse mom sent her 4-year-old daughter back to school Wednesday for the first time since she came home with bruises and marks on her neck in late September. Syracuse Police are still investigating what happened-the Syracuse City School District is done with its inquiry.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:14 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a new release from Syracuse police on Wednesday. Officers found the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

OCC cancels classes Thursday for ‘major Micron event,’ on same day President Biden coming to town

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Onondaga Community College will cancel all classes on Thursday due to a “major Micron event,” college officials have just announced. That’s the same day President Biden is scheduled to visit Central New York to tout his administration’s role in landing a Micron Technology plant in the town of Clay that could bring 50,000 jobs to the region.
SYRACUSE, NY
