ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
EatingWell

Is It Safe to Eat Freezer-Burned Food?

Have you ever opened up the freezer, ready to pull out some meat or another frozen food, only to find it looks like it's covered in a layer of ice? That's freezer burn. But if you've chucked your freezer-burned food immediately in the past, you might want to reconsider. For everything you need to know about freezer-burned foods, including why it happens and how to prevent it, read on.
Distractify

Customer Puts Whole Foods on Blast After His Lunch Order Totals $22

"Whole Foods, more like WHOLE PAYCHECK." You've probably heard folks criticize the supermarket chain for its enormous price tags. On average, the chain's prices are 10–20 percent higher than competing franchises, according to The Grocery Store Guy. Article continues below advertisement. Brand devotees would argue, however, that many of...
The Bobby Bones Show

Lunchbox Took 11 Pumpkins From Free Pumpkin Truck at Work

A new business took over the building where the Bobby Bones Show's studio is located. The new business invited a pumpkin truck to come out for a team activity. Since the pumpkin truck was there when the show had finished recording, Lunchbox decided to go check it out. He went up to the owner of the pumpkin truck and asked if the pumpkins were free. He said yes, if you work for the business that is located in the show's building. Lunchbox said he did and then asked how many he could take. He then proceeded to pull his car up and take several pumpkins home with him.
Thrillist

Cracker Barrel Just Launched Pre-Orders for Its To-Go Thanksgiving Meals

The best part about Thanksgiving is sitting down to a large meal, and diving in. Cracker Barrel is making getting to that part of the holiday even easier, with fully prepared Heat n’ Serve Meals and Homestyle Holiday Pies now available for pre-orders. "At Cracker Barrel, we understand how...
Consumer Reports.org

Best Refrigerator Temperature to Keep Food Fresh

Is there a “correct” temperature for refrigerators and freezers? Yep: A fridge temperature of 37° F will keep fresh food good for as long as possible—with no ice crystals on lettuce or bacteria breeding in raw meats. As for the freezer, a temperature of 0° F will keep foods thoroughly frozen.
12tomatoes.com

New Survey Shows American Families Are Struggling To Make Dinner Plans

There is no doubt that we eat dinner differently than we did as families several decades ago. Busy lives and electronic devices have taken most of our attention, but there are still many parents that want to do dinner with their family regularly. A recent survey conducted for Pound of...
BBC

Devon food bank to give slow cookers to 50 families

A food bank in Devon has raised £2,500 to buy slow cookers for 50 families. The Crediton Food Bank raised the money together with the Crediton Boniface Rotary Club. The cost of living has increased at its fastest rate in 40 years, with food prices rising by 14.6% in September.
New York Post

Spruce up for the holidays with Frontgate: Christmas decor and more

Don’t look now, but the holidays are nearly upon us. Yes, yes, we know: Halloween is still a week away. But just FYI, less than a month after that is Thanksgiving. And once we’re three weeks into November, we don’t need to tell you what you’ve got in store one cold, short month away (if you do need a refresher, it’s Christmas and Hanukkah).

Comments / 0

Community Policy