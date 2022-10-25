Read full article on original website
Related
kusi.com
San Diego City Council candidate Kent Lee (D): I support the Trash Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The race for San Diego City Council’s District 6 seat is heating up, as two Democrat candidates campaign to replace Chris Cate, the only Republican councilmember who is now termed out. Kent Lee is a first-generation Asian American, who says he’s driven by a...
kusi.com
San Diego officializes framework for $100 million in opioid settlement funds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County supervisors today unanimously approved a framework in anticipation of an expected $100 million in settlement money from pharmaceutical companies to address the region’s opioid crisis. As proposed by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nathan Fletcher, the strategies include expanding access to medically...
kusi.com
John Hemmerling promises to reopen Zahau case if elected San Diego Sheriff
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John Hemmerling has been in service of the City of San Diego for 28 years. He is ex-military, and serves ad the City’s Chief Criminal Prosecutor. John Hemmerling’s background includes a lengthy history of legal, military, and advisory experience. In his own words:
kusi.com
San Diego County Assessor candidate Jordan Marks: I am the Anti-Tax candidate
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County’s office of the Taxpayer Advocate, led by Chief Deputy Assessor Jordan Marks, released a free real estate fraud notification service called “Owner Alert.”. Marks boasted that their office delivered record high savings to San Diegans last year, and has...
kusi.com
San Diego People: The 2022 Chula Vista Mayoral Race
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is quickly approaching, and the Chula Vista Mayoral race is expected to be one of the closest in San Diego County. Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republican John McCann are campaigning against each other to become the next Mayor of Chula Vista. Both candidates...
kusi.com
Tommy Hough rags on trash tax in candidacy for District 6 City Council seat
SAN DIEGO (KUSI ) – Tommy Hough is a Democrat from the East Coast running for the District 6 seat in City Council as a nonpartisan candidate. District 6 is a constituency centered around Mira Mesa that encompasses a large portion of East County. His focus is county-wide spending, a practice which he claims has been poorly monitored for years.
kusi.com
Kristie Bruce-Lane promises to fight increased criminal activity and low literacy rates
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kristie Bruce-Lane is a Republican candidate running for State Assembly, District 76. Address the homeless crisis and clean up our neighborhoods. Hold Sacramento politicians and lobbyists accountable. Advocate and legislate Nursing Home Reform. Advocate for School Choice and safe learning environments for our children. Ensure...
kusi.com
San Diego Unified District C candidate Becca Williams: My opponent will support union policies
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Students in the San Diego Unified School District either meeting or exceeding state standards in English language arts and mathematics declined by 4% and 7.4%, respectively, since 2019, district officials announced earlier this month. The figures come from the California Smarter Balanced Assessments, which reflect...
kusi.com
Regional task force begins monthly report on county-wide homeless
SAN DIEGIO (KUSI) – The Regional Task Force on Homelessness followed through with promises to begin submitting monthly reports on the homeless crisis in San Diego the week of Oct. 24. The taskforce launched a new dashboard that reveals monthly reports and updates on the crisis by detailing the...
kusi.com
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher touts new app designed to prevent homelessness
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County officials Monday unveiled a proposed analytics policy to help prevent homelessness, along with an app-based tool that helps county employees connect unsheltered people to services. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has proposed developing a comprehensive integrated data system that allows county employees to evaluate...
Measure C: a fight over property height requirements
The Midway District is in a pitched election tug of war over the future plans of the sprawling property.
Candidate forum hosted for Chula Vista mayoral race at local library
A spirited debate happening in Chula Vista for the mayoral race as a forum’s held for the public to ask questions ahead of the midterm elections.
KPBS
More San Diegans are newly homeless than being rehoused
In its first, new monthly report on Tuesday, the Regional Task Force on Homelessness said for every 10 people who find housing, 13 more become homeless in San Diego County. Mama Heather is one of those people without a permanent home. She formerly lived at Harborside Park in Chula Vista until she was pushed out, and now lives in a tent downtown.
Coast News
City Council Representative Kori Jensen’s Deep Roots in Oceanside
An Oceanside native, Kori Jensen is running for District 1 Oceanside City Council to tackle the issues of homelessness, environmental preservation, and economic revitalization. Jensen’s grandparents were successful employers and owned iconic businesses in Oceanside. Her father’s parents were the founders and operators of Scandia Bakery & Fountain on Mission...
9th Circuit Upholds Longstanding Practice of Chalking Tires in San Diego
City Attorney Mara W. Elliott announced Thursday that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals had upheld San Diego’s longstanding practice of chalking tires to enforce time limits in parking spaces on city streets. In a split 2-1 decision, the panel voted that the dusting of chalk on a tire...
kusi.com
Cody Petterson, candidate for San Diego Unified School Board Subdistrict C
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cody Petterson wants San Diego Unified to invest in targeted programing and resources for traditionally under-served student population, implement Universal Transitional Kindergarten, ease teacher shortage, reduce class sizes, and get counselors in every school. Petterson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his candidacy in the...
KPBS
Increased border crossings leads to influx of migrants in San Diego homeless shelters
Migrants are turning up at San Diego’s homeless shelters and adding strain on providers. Downtown shelters are reporting an influx of asylum seekers who have nowhere else to go. The increase is being driven by an easing of pandemic-related restrictions at the border and an increase in migrants being...
Coast News
County Supervisor Desmond talks with residents at Silvergate San Marcos on key concerns for seniors
SAN MARCOS, CA – October 27, 2022 – More than 30 inquisitive residents and team members from Silvergate San Marcos — the area’s premier senior living community — turned out for an informative presentation by County Supervisor Jim Desmond on Tuesday, October 18 to hear an update on key issues relevant to seniors in the community. The 45-minute discussion focused on several topics, including mental health, homelessness, and the current state of the Covid pandemic in California.
kusi.com
New task force “FAST” targets fentanyl distribution in county
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new task force titled the Fentanyl Abatement and Suppression Team (FAST) has was formed in San Diego County alongside federal partners in late October, 2022, to target fentanyl distribution. The task force already has its first prosecution after successfully targeting criminals that deal in...
Anti-Panhandling Signs in La Mesa Spark Debate, Denunciations and Even Pranks
A disabled Vietnam-era veteran named John sat under an Ikea umbrella on a La Mesa median Tuesday. He displayed a neatly lettered sign that read: “Please help with what you can. Every little bit helps, even change.”. John wouldn’t give his last name but shared that he’s been taking...
Comments / 6