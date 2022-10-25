ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

kusi.com

San Diego People: The 2022 Chula Vista Mayoral Race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is quickly approaching, and the Chula Vista Mayoral race is expected to be one of the closest in San Diego County. Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republican John McCann are campaigning against each other to become the next Mayor of Chula Vista. Both candidates...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Tommy Hough rags on trash tax in candidacy for District 6 City Council seat

SAN DIEGO (KUSI ) – Tommy Hough is a Democrat from the East Coast running for the District 6 seat in City Council as a nonpartisan candidate. District 6 is a constituency centered around Mira Mesa that encompasses a large portion of East County. His focus is county-wide spending, a practice which he claims has been poorly monitored for years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Regional task force begins monthly report on county-wide homeless

SAN DIEGIO (KUSI) – The Regional Task Force on Homelessness followed through with promises to begin submitting monthly reports on the homeless crisis in San Diego the week of Oct. 24. The taskforce launched a new dashboard that reveals monthly reports and updates on the crisis by detailing the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher touts new app designed to prevent homelessness

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County officials Monday unveiled a proposed analytics policy to help prevent homelessness, along with an app-based tool that helps county employees connect unsheltered people to services. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has proposed developing a comprehensive integrated data system that allows county employees to evaluate...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

More San Diegans are newly homeless than being rehoused

In its first, new monthly report on Tuesday, the Regional Task Force on Homelessness said for every 10 people who find housing, 13 more become homeless in San Diego County. Mama Heather is one of those people without a permanent home. She formerly lived at Harborside Park in Chula Vista until she was pushed out, and now lives in a tent downtown.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

City Council Representative Kori Jensen’s Deep Roots in Oceanside

An Oceanside native, Kori Jensen is running for District 1 Oceanside City Council to tackle the issues of homelessness, environmental preservation, and economic revitalization. Jensen’s grandparents were successful employers and owned iconic businesses in Oceanside. Her father’s parents were the founders and operators of Scandia Bakery & Fountain on Mission...
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Cody Petterson, candidate for San Diego Unified School Board Subdistrict C

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cody Petterson wants San Diego Unified to invest in targeted programing and resources for traditionally under-served student population, implement Universal Transitional Kindergarten, ease teacher shortage, reduce class sizes, and get counselors in every school. Petterson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his candidacy in the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

County Supervisor Desmond talks with residents at Silvergate San Marcos on key concerns for seniors

SAN MARCOS, CA – October 27, 2022 – More than 30 inquisitive residents and team members from Silvergate San Marcos — the area’s premier senior living community — turned out for an informative presentation by County Supervisor Jim Desmond on Tuesday, October 18 to hear an update on key issues relevant to seniors in the community. The 45-minute discussion focused on several topics, including mental health, homelessness, and the current state of the Covid pandemic in California.
SAN MARCOS, CA
kusi.com

New task force “FAST” targets fentanyl distribution in county

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new task force titled the Fentanyl Abatement and Suppression Team (FAST) has was formed in San Diego County alongside federal partners in late October, 2022, to target fentanyl distribution. The task force already has its first prosecution after successfully targeting criminals that deal in...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

