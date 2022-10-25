Read full article on original website
You Can Win A Lifetime Supply Of Bacon From Oscar Mayer On World Vegan Day
When you think of Oscar Mayer the first thing that probably springs to mind is the Oscar Mayer Wiener and definitely not anything to do with veganism. As a publicity stunt, the meat products company has decided to give away a lifetime supply of bacon to those who abstain from the pork product on World Vegan Day, November 1, 2022.
Does Canned Corned Beef Actually Contain Corn?
Whether it's canned or cooked fresh, corned beef can be prepared in a variety of ways. Some people prefer to eat corned beef alongside cabbage and potatoes for their St. Patrick's Day celebrations, while others enjoy having it between two slices of rye bread and topping it with mustard. If breakfast is more your thing, you can always have some corned beef hash alongside some eggs and toast. But have you ever noticed that corned beef doesn't really taste like traditional corn?
Instagram Is Demanding Another McDonald's Favorite Over The McRib
You may not have noticed, but there's a new trend that's been going around the fast food industry lately. In addition to introducing several new items into their repertoires, chains have also been bringing back some beloved menu items that were previously thought to have been discontinued forever. Taco Bell is probably the most notable restaurant to do this with its Mexican Pizza, which, according to a tweet from the eatery, received such a warm welcome back from patrons this May that T-Bell was forced to briefly discontinue it again in order to restock all the ingredients needed to make the pie (don't worry, Taco Bell ensures it's back permanently now). Additionally, the chain will also be resurrecting another blast from the past — the Enchirito – later next month for a limited time.
The PBR Cheese You Probably Forgot Existed
Prohibition was a notorious 13-year period during which the sale and production of most types of alcohol (with the exception of whiskey if a doctor prescribed it, per NPR) were forbidden in the United States. In the course of the dry spell between the 18th and 21st Amendments, which were ratified in 1919 and 1933 respectively, booze was banned outside American homes, according to History. Businesses were greatly affected, as thousands of people lost their jobs, as Ken Burns explained in the PBS miniseries "Prohibition."
Giada De Laurentiis Explains How You Should Be Slicing A Watermelon
Watermelon is a popular choice in warmer seasons, and for good reason. The high water content makes it refreshing, and you can easily down slice after slice. There aren't many foods more tempting on a hot summer day. According to. , watermelons are the third most popular fruit in the...
Can You Use Hot Sauce That Has Lost Its Color?
You finally did it. You've reached the bottom of the bottle of your favorite hot sauce. But as you go to unscrew the lid, you notice something strange — the color of the hot sauce has changed. It's no longer the vibrant red or orange that it once was. Now, it's a dull brown. But is it still safe to use? Here's what you need to know.
Why You Should Make Ribs In Your Air Fryer
Surely you have heard of the illustrious air fryer and its multipurpose applications. You must have also heard that you can put anything from fries to cake into the air fryer, and this being the case, the idea of using the air-driven device on ribs does not sound far-fetched at all.
Here's What Happened To Jalisco Cafe After Restaurant Impossible
It's one thing for Robert Irvine to head to a restaurant sorely in need of a reboot. It's another thing for Irvine and his makeover team to take on a restaurant in need of a reboot and a floor-to-ceiling cleanse in every nook and cranny. Such was the case when "Restaurant Impossible” descended on Jalisco Cafe in San Diego, California (Season 19, Episode 4). "Dirtiest. Kitchen. Ever.” according to the Food Network promo for the episode. "I've seen some bad places, but this is my worst nightmare,” Irvine told restaurant owner, Maria, in a teaser for the episode (per Twitter). "I've never seen a kitchen as bad as that in 30 years of being in this business.”
Ingredients To Take Your Scrambled Eggs To The Next Level
We love our scrambled eggs. Whether they are served at a local greasy spoon or your favorite breakfast spot, enjoyed first thing in the morning or well into the night, they are one of our quickest, easiest go-tos for a food fill-up. Much like how we take our steak, or what we like on our hot dogs and burgers, we have a wide variety of ways to enjoy a good egg scram. We might be fans of one or all three of chef Jamie Oliver's scrambled-egg methods. Chef Gordon Ramsay has his own style, too. Maybe we like them served with a side of toast. If you want them on top of the toast and you know your diner vernacular, just ask for, "Adam and Eve on a raft, and wreck 'em!"
How To Fill The Hole In Your Heart Left By McDonald's Fried Apple Pie
Most of an entire generation of Americans has grown up without the sweet thermonuclear-hot treat that was the McDonald's fried apple pie. Putting fried apple pies on the McDonald's menu was the 1960s brainchild of Knoxville McDonald's franchisee Litton Cochran (via Today). They remained part of McDonald's fare until 1992 when fried pies were replaced by baked ones. The reasons now appear lost to time, but one possible explanation is that the switch may have come because Americans were becoming more interested in low-fat and diet foods and McDonald's wanted to follow that trend. Alternatively, Los Angeles Magazine says people suggested the super-hot filling created the potential for burn-related lawsuits.
You May Need NFT's To Get Into The Next Trendy Restaurant
Being a crypto investor might just help diners out at date night. Here's how. Restaurants — ranging from fast-food chains such as Burger King to upscale NYC eateries — are implementing digital payments into their marketing strategies and as a form of compensation. But here comes the next stage. Cryptocurrencies are becoming a way to access quick seating and service.
Subway Goes Through An Alarming Amount Of Lettuce
The legacy of lettuce is really something to behold. Not merely just a ball of green leaves, the lettuce holds mighty potential. Despite its mundane appearance, lettuce has a range of health benefits (like Vitamins A, K, and C), and one even outlasted a U.K. prime minister's time in office. According to Rural Migration News, about 375,000 acres of lettuce packing these health benefits are grown in the U.S., estimated to be worth $3 billion. That acreage used to grow lettuce is believed to be increasing as well, and the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center reports that California and Arizona grow the largest quantities.
How To Fill The Gaping Void Left By Chipotle's Fan-Favorite Brisket
You knew it was not meant to last from the get-go, but you went ahead and fell in love anyway. Now, sleep is elusive when the waves of memories wash over you at night ... Okay, maybe it wasn't that dramatic, but Chipotle's smoked brisket is deeply missed by some despite getting mixed reviews on social media. "I'm gonna miss it so much, it was by far my favorite thing to cook, and customers really seemed to love it at our location," one Chipotle staffer posted on Reddit.
Burger King Is Trying To Win Over Gamers With Latest Whopper Meal
Burger King is releasing a collaboration that may be of interest to foodies and gamers alike. The relationship between food and video games is a practical one: People need to eat. And if you're tied up in a riveting game, the quicker the meal the better. That's something Doritos, Mountain Dew, and Mountain Dew Game Fuel knew upon partnering with Activision for the release of "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" in 2020 (per PR Newswire). Along with updating its packaging, Doritos unveiled its twisted lime flavor during the celebrations.
The Breakfast Rule Everyone Should Follow Thanksgiving Morning
When it comes to breakfast, there's a well-known rule many might follow — don't skip it. Eating breakfast is linked to plenty of benefits from improved concentration to a lowered risk of getting heart disease, according to WebMD. Along with drinking water and getting exercise, a "nourishing breakfast," when incorporated into a morning routine, can give you a much better chance of managing stress, too (per HuffPost).
An All-Out Karen Ruined Everyone's Good Time During A Birthday Meal
When going out in public, there's one thing to always take into consideration: You might encounter rude people. It's just a part of life, accepting that not everyone was raised with adequate manners or respect for others. While you can mentally prepare for crossing paths with some of these unsavory members of society, others are outright belligerent in their behavior. You might call these aggressive, know-it-all, privileged people a "Karen." We've all seen and witnessed at least one Karen breakdown in our lives, hopefully on the sidelines and not intermingled in the unfortunate scene.
The Oven At The World's Oldest Restaurant Has Been Burning For Almost 300 Years
Backed by the Guinness Book of World Records, Sobrino de Botín is the oldest operating restaurant in the world. Founded in 1725 in Madrid, Botín has been serving guests in its charming, brick-lined establishment for nearly three centuries (per Food & Wine). Its cellar, once lined with vintage Spanish wines, dates back even further to 1590 (per Bro Bible). Surviving war, famine, plague, and political uprising, the restaurant is a historical landmark whose heart beats with the stories and recipes of countless generations.
What To Order At El Pollo Loco For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is viewed as a time to spend with family around a homemade feast of turkey and side dishes. With the rising cost of turkey which was "$1.79 per pound in October ... 40 cents higher than last year's peak price," (via Money), you might question if it's even worth cooking this year. Or, if you're simply tired of turkey, EveryDay Health suggests several healthy alternatives like salmon, tofurkey, or whole roasted chicken. However, turkey isn't the only thing that'll cost more this year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Labor Department, costs will rise for "staples" like butter and canned fruit (via USA Today).
The Old Dunkin' Perk Reddit Misses Most
Love it or hate it, Dunkin' Donuts has some of the best coffee and donuts in the world. Serving over three million customers each day throughout its 11,300 global locations, Dunkin' has earned a good reputation as a prime coffee distributor globally (via Dunkin'). Just like most restaurant chains, Dunkin'...
We Tried Death Wish Coffee's Blue & Buried Blend. It Was Life Affirming
If you can't imagine facing the day without a cup of coffee (or two, or three) to get you going and keep moving, then you are far from alone. According to a study released by the National Coffee Association, as many as seven in 10 adult Americans drink coffee. An estimated 62% of the adult population in the U.S. drinks coffee every day. While coffee is a delicious beverage that goes great with breakfast, boasts health benefits, and is a part of our cultural fabric and can be an interpersonal touchstone, there's really one reason most of us drink the stuff: caffeine.
